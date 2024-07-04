3 High-Performing Swiss Dividend Stocks Yielding Up To 4.9%

The Switzerland market has recently exhibited a pattern of cautious optimism, with the SMI index showing a slight increase despite broader fluctuations and investor wariness ahead of key economic data releases. In this context, selecting dividend stocks that not only offer attractive yields but also demonstrate resilience in varied market conditions becomes particularly pertinent.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In Switzerland

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Vontobel Holding (SWX:VONN) 5.56% ★★★★★★ Cembra Money Bank (SWX:CMBN) 5.13% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 4.49% ★★★★★★ St. Galler Kantonalbank (SWX:SGKN) 4.36% ★★★★★★ Novartis (SWX:NOVN) 3.36% ★★★★★☆ Roche Holding (SWX:ROG) 3.90% ★★★★★☆ CPH Group (SWX:CPHN) 5.88% ★★★★★☆ Julius Bär Gruppe (SWX:BAER) 4.97% ★★★★★☆ Basellandschaftliche Kantonalbank (SWX:BLKB) 4.72% ★★★★★☆ Helvetia Holding (SWX:HELN) 5.15% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Julius Bär Gruppe AG is a global wealth management firm operating in Switzerland, Europe, the Americas, and Asia with a market capitalization of CHF 10.71 billion.

Operations: Julius Bär Gruppe AG generates CHF 3.24 billion from its private banking segment.

Dividend Yield: 5%

Julius Bär Gruppe has demonstrated a reliable dividend history over the past decade, with growing payments that currently place its yield in the top 25% of Swiss dividend stocks. However, challenges persist as its dividends are not well covered by earnings, reflected in a high payout ratio of 117.8%. Additionally, profit margins have declined from 24.6% to 14% over the past year, indicating potential pressure on future payouts. Recent executive changes suggest strategic shifts focusing on Asian markets which could impact performance.

SWX:BAER Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Compagnie Financière Tradition SA is a global interdealer broker dealing in both financial and non-financial products, with a market capitalization of CHF 1.13 billion.

Operations: Compagnie Financière Tradition SA generates revenue primarily from three geographical segments: Americas (CHF 350.89 million), Asia-Pacific (CHF 271.44 million), and Europe, Middle East, and Africa (CHF 431.78 million).

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

Compagnie Financière Tradition has shown a stable dividend history, with a consistent increase in payments over the last decade and a current yield of 4.12%. Despite recent share price volatility, its dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 47.2% and 40.8% respectively. Recent financial results from 2023 show an uptick in revenue to CHF 983.3 million and net income to CHF 94.42 million, reinforcing its capacity to maintain dividend payouts amidst market fluctuations.

SWX:CFT Dividend History as at Jul 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: EFG International AG operates primarily in private banking, wealth management, and asset management, with a market capitalization of approximately CHF 4.07 billion.

Operations: EFG International AG generates its revenue from various geographical segments, with CHF 450.20 million from Switzerland & Italy, CHF 249.70 million from Continental Europe & Middle East, CHF 177.40 million from the United Kingdom, CHF 165.30 million from Asia Pacific, and CHF 133.20 million from the Americas; sector-specific revenues include CHF 122.40 million from Investment and Wealth Solutions and CHF 83 million from Global Markets & Treasury.

Dividend Yield: 4.1%

EFG International exhibits a mixed dividend profile, with past payments showing volatility and an unreliable growth pattern. Despite this, dividends are currently covered by earnings with a payout ratio of 58.5%, suggesting some level of sustainability. However, the company's dividend yield at 4.06% is slightly below the top quartile in the Swiss market. Additionally, EFG recently extended its buyback plan until July 2024, potentially impacting future dividend distributions.

SWX:EFGN Dividend History as at Jul 2024

