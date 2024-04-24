3 French Dividend Stocks With Yields Up To 8.6%

Amid a backdrop of mixed performances across major European stock indices, with France's CAC 40 showing relative stability in an otherwise fluctuating market environment, investors might find reassurance in dividend stocks. These stocks can offer potential income stability and are particularly appealing during times when market volatility underscores the value of predictable returns.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks In France

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Rubis (ENXTPA:RUI) 5.86% ★★★★★★ Samse (ENXTPA:SAMS) 8.99% ★★★★★★ CBo Territoria (ENXTPA:CBOT) 6.50% ★★★★★★ Métropole Télévision (ENXTPA:MMT) 8.61% ★★★★★☆ Sanofi (ENXTPA:SAN) 4.23% ★★★★★☆ Teleperformance (ENXTPA:TEP) 4.25% ★★★★★☆ Arkema (ENXTPA:AKE) 3.64% ★★★★★☆ Jacquet Metals (ENXTPA:JCQ) 5.64% ★★★★★☆ Carrefour (ENXTPA:CA) 5.39% ★★★★★☆ Piscines Desjoyaux (ENXTPA:ALPDX) 7.04% ★★★★★☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions is a global manufacturer and seller of tires, with a market capitalization of approximately €25.75 billion.

Operations: Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin generates €14.34 billion from its Automotive segment, €6.98 billion from Road Transportation, and €7.03 billion in Specialty Businesses.

Dividend Yield: 3.7%

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin reported a slight dip in sales and net income for 2023, with earnings per share also marginally lower. Despite this, the firm initiated a substantial €1 billion share repurchase program valid through 2026. While Michelin's dividend yield of 3.75% trails the French market's top quartile, its dividends are well-supported by both earnings and cash flow, with payout ratios of 48.7% and 31.6%, respectively. However, its dividend history over the past decade has shown volatility, indicating some level of unpredictability in payouts.

ENXTPA:ML Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Jacquet Metals SA operates in the buying and trading of special metals across France, Europe, Asia, and North America, with a market capitalization of approximately €391.64 million.

Operations: Jacquet Metals SA generates revenue primarily through three segments: JACQUET, which contributes €521 million, IMS Group - Engineering Steels with €1.11 billion, and STAPPERT - Stainless Steel Long Products adding €621 million.

Dividend Yield: 5.6%

Jacquet Metals SA experienced a decline in sales and net income for 2023, with revenues dropping to €2.23 billion and net profits at €50.7 million. Despite this downturn, the company maintains a robust dividend yield of 5.64%, placing it above the French market's top quartile average of 5.25%. The dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios of 33.1% and 12.7% respectively, indicating sustainability despite past volatility in dividend payments over the last decade.

ENXTPA:JCQ Dividend History as at Apr 2024

Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Métropole Télévision S.A., operating under the ticker ENXTPA:MMT, is a media company that offers a diverse array of programs, products, and services across multiple platforms, with a market capitalization of approximately €1.83 billion.

Operations: Métropole Télévision S.A. generates its revenue primarily from television (€1.05 billion), followed by radio (€166.2 million), production and audiovisual rights (€153.7 million), and other diversification activities (€38.5 million).

Dividend Yield: 8.6%

Métropole Télévision, with a dividend of €1.25 and a payout ratio of 67%, demonstrates a commitment to shareholder returns, supported by robust net income growth to €234.1 million in 2023 from €161.5 million the previous year. However, future earnings are expected to decline annually by 4.8% over the next three years, posing potential challenges to sustaining dividends at current levels despite recent increases and coverage by earnings and cash flows. The launch of M6+ indicates strategic investments in digital transformation which could impact financial stability and dividend reliability long-term.

ENXTPA:MMT Dividend History as at Apr 2024

