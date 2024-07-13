Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Victorian Plumbing Group plc (LON:VIC) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. In other words, investors can purchase Victorian Plumbing Group's shares before the 18th of July in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of August.

The company's next dividend payment will be UK£0.0052 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of UK£0.015 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Victorian Plumbing Group stock has a trailing yield of around 1.6% on the current share price of UK£0.92. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Victorian Plumbing Group's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Victorian Plumbing Group paid out a comfortable 35% of its profit last year. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It paid out an unsustainably high 204% of its free cash flow as dividends over the past 12 months, which is worrying. Unless there were something in the business we're not grasping, this could signal a risk that the dividend may have to be cut in the future.

Victorian Plumbing Group does have a large net cash position on the balance sheet, which could fund large dividends for a time, if the company so chose. Still, smart investors know that it is better to assess dividends relative to the cash and profit generated by the business. Paying dividends out of cash on the balance sheet is not long-term sustainable.

While Victorian Plumbing Group's dividends were covered by the company's reported profits, cash is somewhat more important, so it's not great to see that the company didn't generate enough cash to pay its dividend. Cash is king, as they say, and were Victorian Plumbing Group to repeatedly pay dividends that aren't well covered by cashflow, we would consider this a warning sign.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Victorian Plumbing Group's earnings per share have fallen at approximately 21% a year over the previous five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, two years ago, Victorian Plumbing Group has lifted its dividend by approximately 16% a year on average.

Final Takeaway

Is Victorian Plumbing Group an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Victorian Plumbing Group's earnings per share have fallen noticeably and, although it paid out less than half its profit as dividends last year, it paid out a disconcertingly high percentage of its cashflow, which is not a great combination. Overall it doesn't look like the most suitable dividend stock for a long-term buy and hold investor.

So if you're still interested in Victorian Plumbing Group despite it's poor dividend qualities, you should be well informed on some of the risks facing this stock. Our analysis shows 1 warning sign for Victorian Plumbing Group and you should be aware of this before buying any shares.

