Do These 3 Checks Before Buying First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) For Its Upcoming Dividend

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) is about to go ex-dividend in just four days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before the record date, which is the cut-off date for shareholders to be present on the company's books to be eligible for a dividend payment. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase First Hawaiian's shares on or after the 17th of May, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 31st of May.

The company's upcoming dividend is US$0.26 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$1.04 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that First Hawaiian has a trailing yield of 4.7% on the current share price of US$22.11. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether First Hawaiian's dividend is reliable and sustainable. That's why we should always check whether the dividend payments appear sustainable, and if the company is growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. First Hawaiian paid out more than half (60%) of its earnings last year, which is a regular payout ratio for most companies.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Companies with falling earnings are riskier for dividend shareholders. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. So we're not too excited that First Hawaiian's earnings are down 2.1% a year over the past five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. In the last eight years, First Hawaiian has lifted its dividend by approximately 3.3% a year on average. That's interesting, but the combination of a growing dividend despite declining earnings can typically only be achieved by paying out more of the company's profits. This can be valuable for shareholders, but it can't go on forever.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid First Hawaiian? Earnings per share have been declining and the company is paying out more than half its profits to shareholders; not an enticing combination. All things considered, we're not optimistic about its dividend prospects, and would be inclined to leave it on the shelf for now.

With that being said, if you're still considering First Hawaiian as an investment, you'll find it beneficial to know what risks this stock is facing. For example, we've found 1 warning sign for First Hawaiian that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

