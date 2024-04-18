3 biggest stores in $21M Coast shopping center are ready. Here’s when they will open

Less than a year after ground was broken for a $21 million shopping center, the three anchor stores are nearly ready for their debut.

The grocery store and two department stores are along U.S. 90, which also is Denny Avenue in Pascagoula, between Lowe’s and Walmart.

The opening dates are:

April 21 — TJ Maxx department store

April 25 — ALDI grocery store, with a sneak peak April 24

May 10 — Five Below novelty store

May 21 — Burlington department store

Rack Room Shoes also is on the way to the shopping center in April.

Aldi is a different kind of store

This is the second ALDI store in South Mississippi. The first opened in Ocean Springs in August 2022.

The web page for the grand opening in Pascagoula says customers will be welcomed in for a sneak peak on April 24. A ribbon cutting is planned for 9 a.m. on April 25.

The first 100 customers on April 25 receive a golden ticket that could be worth up to $100 and a bag with popular products.

Those who come into the store April 25-28 can enter for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card, with no purchase necessary. Shoppers should bring a quarter for a shopping cart that they get back once they return the cart to the rack.

Shopping at ALDI is different model than other grocery stores. The stores are smaller, have wider aisles and 90% of the products are brands that save money and are exclusive to the store.

Employees ring up the groceries and shoppers bag them in their own bag or boxes, or they can purchase them at the store.

TJ Maxx is an off-price fashion store

The national chain with more than 1,300 stores features savings on brand name and designer fashion, accessories, jewelry and home products.

“Our newest store in Pascagoula will offer an ever-changing selection of high-quality, on-trend and brand name merchandise at the amazing prices TJ Maxx is known for,” said Peter Benjamin, president of TJ Maxx.

The grand opening of the 22,000 square foot store is from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. on April 21.

Regular store hours will be 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Burlington has coats and more

The new store opens in Pascagoula, offering up to 60% off prices every day on brand name merchandise for the family and home.

A Burlington store recently opened in D’Iberville and the company has more than 1,000 stores nationwide.

Throughout the store are fashions and shoes for men, women and children, baby products, home decor, holiday items and pet care and toys.