3 Affordable Remote Towns for Retirees Who Love to Drive Everywhere

Everyone has a different idea of what their ideal retirement will look like. Some people want the convenience of having everything they need within a short drive. Others would prefer to live in a more solitary and peaceful environment. They have no problem driving to get the things they need.

Luckily, living in a more remote area usually comes with a lower price tag, which makes it more attractive for someone on a fixed retirement budget.

Craig, Colorado

Colorado is one of the most beautiful locations in the United States. With more than 300 days of sunshine each year and stunning mountain landscapes, it’s difficult for many people to stay away once they’ve visited.

However, Colorado, like many other areas of the United States, has witnessed housing prices increase rapidly. But for someone who wants everything Colorado has to offer but doesn’t mind the drive, look no further than Craig.

Craig is a small town in Northwest Colorado near Steamboat Springs, one of the state’s most popular ski towns.

“Craig is about 75 miles from Steamboat Springs, which has a larger shopping area with stores like Target and Safeway,” says Itay Simchi, Real Estate Investor and Co-founder of Proven House Buyers. “However, many residents prefer the quiet lifestyle and don’t mind driving to Steamboat Springs for their shopping needs.”

Riggins, Idaho

Idaho has become a popular state for many people over the past several years, including retirees. However, not everyone wants to live in larger cities like Boise or Meridian. Instead, they want to move to a smaller, tight-knit community like Riggins.

With just over 400 residents, Riggins is located in Idaho’s scenic Hells Canyon area. The Salmon River runs through the town, and its mountainous landscapes make it the perfect place to retire.

“As for shopping, Riggins has a few local stores and restaurants within walking distance, but for more extensive shopping needs, retirees would need to drive about 45 minutes to the nearby town of Grangeville or an hour to the city of Boise.” says Simchi.

“I’ve had several clients who have relocated to Riggins for its breathtaking scenery and relaxed atmosphere,” Simchi added. “While it’s not ideal for those who crave urban amenities, Riggins offers a unique blend of tranquility and adventure that’s hard to find elsewhere.”

Lake Havasu City, Arizona

Lake Havasu City is an ideal retirement spot because not only will you receive over 300 days of sunshine, but the climate is nearly perfect year-round. You’ll enjoy mild winters and warm summers. Plus, being on Lake Havasu, you can enjoy an endless number of water sports, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also plenty of golf courses and hiking trails.

“Property values in Lake Havasu City are much cheaper than those found in other cities in Arizona thus making it a good bargain for people buying homes there,” says Johnny Austin, Licensed Real Estate Agent and Founder of Sell My House Now. “However, Kingman or Las Vegas which offers major shopping as well as healthcare services are situated about 100 miles away from here. This distance requires retirees to plan trips for extensive shopping and healthcare but offers the benefit of a tranquil, affordable lifestyle by the lake.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Affordable Remote Towns for Retirees Who Love to Drive Everywhere