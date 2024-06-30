26 Cities Where the Population Is Growing Rapidly — but Home Prices Are Shrinking

lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Typically, as populations rise, so do home prices due to an increasing demand for a limited supply. However, this isn’t always the case.

Zoocasa analyzed cities with a population of 100,000 or more where the population changed by more than 0.5%, either increasing or decreasing, between July 2022 and July 2023. Zoocasa then compared median home prices from 2022 to 2024 to calculate the percentage difference in home prices in relation to these population shifts. In some cities, the population increased while home prices surprisingly dropped.

Here’s a look at the places where the population recently boomed, but homes have become more affordable.

Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com

Buckeye, Arizona

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.2%

Median home price (2022): $440,000

Median home price (2024): $396,995

Home price % change: -9.8%

dszc / Getty Images

San Antonio

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.5%

Median home price (2022): $341,600

Median home price (2024): $314,000

Home price % change: -8.1%

halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $463,500

Median home price (2024): $431,000

Home price % change: -7%

John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $557,500

Median home price (2024): $519,000

Home price % change: -6.9%

©Shutterstock.com

Meridian, Idaho

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.9%

Median home price (2022): $589,990

Median home price (2024): $551,950

Home price % change: -6.5%

MattGush / Getty Images

Surprise, Arizona

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.7%

Median home price (2022): $467,500

Median home price (2024): $438,470

Home price % change: -6.2%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.2%

Median home price (2022): $355,000

Median home price (2024): $335,907

Home price % change: -5.4%

dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McKinney, Texas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.8%

Median home price (2022): $549,450

Median home price (2024): $525,000

Home price % change: -4.5%

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

Frisco, Texas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.4%

Median home price (2022): $549,450

Median home price (2024): $525,000

Home price % change: -4.5%

Dorti / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.9%

Median home price (2022): $355,000

Median home price (2024): $339,500

Home price % change: -4.4%

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Nampa, Idaho

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.1%

Median home price (2022): $491,600

Median home price (2024): $471,500

Home price % change: -4.1%

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.1%

Median home price (2022): $245,000

Median home price (2024): $236,200

Home price % change: -3.6%

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goodyear, Arizona

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 4%

Median home price (2022): $507,000

Median home price (2024): $490,000

Home price % change: -3.4%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.6%

Median home price (2022): $324,900

Median home price (2024): $313,900

Home price % change: -3.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham, North Carolina

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.2%

Median home price (2022): $453,600

Median home price (2024): $440,900

Home price % change: -2.8%

JillLang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Concord, North Carolina

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

Median home price (2022): $390,000

Median home price (2024): $380,000

Home price % change: -2.6%

benedek / Getty Images

Bend, Oregon

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

Median home price (2022): $739,900

Median home price (2024): $726,500

Home price % change: -1.8%

©Shutterstock.com

Centennial, Colorado

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.9%

Median home price (2022): $605,500

Median home price (2024): $595,500

Home price % change: -1.7%

©Shutterstock.com

St. George, Utah

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2%

Median home price (2022): $560,000

Median home price (2024): $552,000

Home price % change: -1.4%

SimeonDonov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thornton, Colorado

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.2%

Median home price (2022): $545,000

Median home price (2024): $538,450

Home price % change: -1.2%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia, South Carolina

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2%

Median home price (2022): $269,900

Median home price (2024): $268,400

Home price % change: -0.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Fargo, North Dakota

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

Median home price (2022): $283,800

Median home price (2024): $282,500

Home price % change: -0.5%

James Mattil / Shutterstock.com

Henderson, Nevada

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.8%

Median home price (2022): $466,400

Median home price (2024): $465,400

Home price % change: -0.2%

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Las Vegas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $466,400

Median home price (2024): $465,400

Home price % change: -0.2%

JoMo333 / Shutterstock.com

Chesapeake, Virginia

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

Median home price (2022): $375,567

Median home price (2024): $375,000

Home price % change: -0.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.8%

Median home price (2022): $756,200

Median home price (2024): $755,300

Home price % change: -0.1%

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of June 20, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 26 Cities Where the Population Is Growing Rapidly — but Home Prices Are Shrinking