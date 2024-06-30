Advertisement
26 Cities Where the Population Is Growing Rapidly — but Home Prices Are Shrinking

Gabrielle Olya
·5 min read
lucky-photographer / Getty Images
lucky-photographer / Getty Images

Typically, as populations rise, so do home prices due to an increasing demand for a limited supply. However, this isn’t always the case.

Zoocasa analyzed cities with a population of 100,000 or more where the population changed by more than 0.5%, either increasing or decreasing, between July 2022 and July 2023. Zoocasa then compared median home prices from 2022 to 2024 to calculate the percentage difference in home prices in relation to these population shifts. In some cities, the population increased while home prices surprisingly dropped.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at the places where the population recently boomed, but homes have become more affordable.

Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com
Obeezyjay / Shutterstock.com

Buckeye, Arizona

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.2%

  • Median home price (2022): $440,000

  • Median home price (2024): $396,995

  • Home price % change: -9.8%

dszc / Getty Images
dszc / Getty Images

San Antonio

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.5%

  • Median home price (2022): $341,600

  • Median home price (2024): $314,000

  • Home price % change: -8.1%

halbergman / Getty Images
halbergman / Getty Images

Glendale, Arizona

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $463,500

  • Median home price (2024): $431,000

  • Home price % change: -7%

John Penney / Getty Images
John Penney / Getty Images

Jersey City, New Jersey

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $557,500

  • Median home price (2024): $519,000

  • Home price % change: -6.9%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Meridian, Idaho

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.9%

  • Median home price (2022): $589,990

  • Median home price (2024): $551,950

  • Home price % change: -6.5%

MattGush / Getty Images
MattGush / Getty Images

Surprise, Arizona

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $467,500

  • Median home price (2024): $438,470

  • Home price % change: -6.2%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.2%

  • Median home price (2022): $355,000

  • Median home price (2024): $335,907

  • Home price % change: -5.4%

dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dhughes9 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

McKinney, Texas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.8%

  • Median home price (2022): $549,450

  • Median home price (2024): $525,000

  • Home price % change: -4.5%

Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com
Andrew Fuller / Shutterstock.com

Frisco, Texas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.4%

  • Median home price (2022): $549,450

  • Median home price (2024): $525,000

  • Home price % change: -4.5%

Dorti / Shutterstock.com
Dorti / Shutterstock.com

Arlington, Texas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.9%

  • Median home price (2022): $355,000

  • Median home price (2024): $339,500

  • Home price % change: -4.4%

Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com
Charles Knowles / Shutterstock.com

Nampa, Idaho

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 3.1%

  • Median home price (2022): $491,600

  • Median home price (2024): $471,500

  • Home price % change: -4.1%

Grossinger / Shutterstock.com
Grossinger / Shutterstock.com

Lubbock, Texas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.1%

  • Median home price (2022): $245,000

  • Median home price (2024): $236,200

  • Home price % change: -3.6%

MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto
MattGush / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Goodyear, Arizona

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 4%

  • Median home price (2022): $507,000

  • Median home price (2024): $490,000

  • Home price % change: -3.4%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Huntsville, Alabama

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $324,900

  • Median home price (2024): $313,900

  • Home price % change: -3.4%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Durham, North Carolina

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.2%

  • Median home price (2022): $453,600

  • Median home price (2024): $440,900

  • Home price % change: -2.8%

JillLang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JillLang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Concord, North Carolina

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $390,000

  • Median home price (2024): $380,000

  • Home price % change: -2.6%

benedek / Getty Images
benedek / Getty Images

Bend, Oregon

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $739,900

  • Median home price (2024): $726,500

  • Home price % change: -1.8%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Centennial, Colorado

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.9%

  • Median home price (2022): $605,500

  • Median home price (2024): $595,500

  • Home price % change: -1.7%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

St. George, Utah

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2%

  • Median home price (2022): $560,000

  • Median home price (2024): $552,000

  • Home price % change: -1.4%

SimeonDonov / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SimeonDonov / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Thornton, Colorado

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.2%

  • Median home price (2022): $545,000

  • Median home price (2024): $538,450

  • Home price % change: -1.2%

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia, South Carolina

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2%

  • Median home price (2022): $269,900

  • Median home price (2024): $268,400

  • Home price % change: -0.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Fargo, North Dakota

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $283,800

  • Median home price (2024): $282,500

  • Home price % change: -0.5%

James Mattil / Shutterstock.com
James Mattil / Shutterstock.com

Henderson, Nevada

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.8%

  • Median home price (2022): $466,400

  • Median home price (2024): $465,400

  • Home price % change: -0.2%

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Las Vegas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $466,400

  • Median home price (2024): $465,400

  • Home price % change: -0.2%

JoMo333 / Shutterstock.com
JoMo333 / Shutterstock.com

Chesapeake, Virginia

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $375,567

  • Median home price (2024): $375,000

  • Home price % change: -0.2%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Seattle

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.8%

  • Median home price (2022): $756,200

  • Median home price (2024): $755,300

  • Home price % change: -0.1%

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of June 20, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 26 Cities Where the Population Is Growing Rapidly — but Home Prices Are Shrinking