In this article we will take a look at the 25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024. You can also go directly to the 5 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024.

While the digital world may seem saturated with well-known platforms and marketplaces, there are some secret websites that can let one earn some money. These secret websites operate discreetly, often catering to niche markets or offering unique services that are lesser-known but highly lucrative. From platforms that reward users for completing simple tasks to marketplaces for digital assets and services, each of these 25 websites holds the promise of unlocking new avenues for earning money online. As we enter in the year 2024, earning a sustainable income from the comfort of one's home or anywhere with an internet connection continues to captivate the minds of many people.

Analysis on Internet data usage, featured in ITU's annual connectivity report, shows that fixed-broadband services accounted for over 80 per cent of global Internet traffic in 2022. The volume of Internet traffic across fixed-broadband networks, which remain common in office and home settings, far exceeds that of mobile-broadband networks. This increased connectivity has democratized access to online earning opportunities, empowering individuals from all walks of life to leverage digital platforms and marketplaces for income generation.

Remote work has also become increasingly prevalent, accelerated by advancements in communication technology and the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report by FlexJobs and Global Workplace Analytics, remote work grew by 173% between 2005 and 2018, and as of 2023, approximately 42% of the U.S. workforce was working remotely. This shift has provided individuals with the flexibility to earn money from the comfort of their homes or while traveling, further fueling the rise of online income generation.

Many companies have emerged as key players when it comes to online money-making platforms, which shows the significant growth and profitability potential this sector has to offer. Among these companies, notable names such as Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN) and Google Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) have diversified their offerings to include platforms and services that facilitate online entrepreneurship and income generation. Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN), with its expansive ecosystem encompassing e-commerce, cloud computing, and digital content distribution, has empowered countless individuals to monetize their skills and products through platforms like Amazon.com, Inc. (NYSE:AMZN)’s Amazon Mechanical Turk and Kindle Direct Publishing.

Similarly, Google Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s suite of tools and services, including Google Adsense, Google Opinion Rewards, and YouTube Partner Program, provides avenues for content creators and users to earn revenue through online advertising, user feedback, and content creation.

With that said, let's move on to the list of 25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024.

25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024

Methodology

To compile the list of the 25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024, we shortlisted the secret websites to make money online, from articles on platforms like Medium, Oberlo and Assetmonk. Then we opted for a consensus approach relying on opinion threads from popular platforms Quora and Reddit. A score point was given each time a website was mentioned to make money online and then all the points were added to give a total score to each website. And hence, the list of the 25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024 was ranked in ascending order (least recommended to highly recommended websites for making money online in 2024).

Please note that this piece is subjective and selection criteria for these websites purely depends on the methodology employed.

25 Secret Websites to Make Money Online in 2024

25. FreeUp

Score: 2

FreeUp.net is a freelancing platform that connects clients with skilled professionals. Freelancers are vetted in their respective skills before their profiles are approved on the platform, so there's not a lot of competition on the platform.

24. Teespring: Print on Demand

Score: 3

Teespring is a platform that allows individuals to design and sell custom apparel online. Users can create their own unique designs for t-shirts, hoodies, mugs, and more, and Teespring handles the printing, shipping, and customer service. This makes it an excellent choice for those looking to earn money online through their creativity and design skills, without the hassle of managing inventory or shipping logistics.

23. Rumble.com

Score: 3

Rumble.com is a video-sharing platform that offers creators the opportunity to monetize their content through advertising revenue. Creators can upload videos on various topics, including news, entertainment, and lifestyle, and earn money based on the views and engagement their videos receive. With its wide reach and potential for viral content, Rumble.com provides a lucrative avenue for earning money online by sharing engaging video content. Rumble is one of hidden websites that help people make money from home.

22. Product Tube

Score: 3

Product Tube is a market research platform that connects brands with consumers to gather insights through video surveys. Users are tasked with completing various missions, such as recording themselves using a product or sharing feedback on a shopping experience, and are compensated for their time and insights. This platform offers a unique opportunity to earn money online by providing valuable feedback to brands and participating in market research studies.

21. Teachable.com – Creating Online Courses

Score: 3

Teachable.com is an online platform that enables individuals to create and sell online courses on any topic imaginable. Creators can design their courses, set their own pricing, and reach a global audience of students. With its user-friendly interface and robust marketing tools, Teachable.com offers a lucrative opportunity for experts and educators to monetize their knowledge and skills by creating and selling online courses.

20. Side Hustle Database

Score: 3

The Side Hustle Database is a comprehensive resource for discovering and exploring various side hustle opportunities. From freelance gigs to online businesses and passive income streams, this database provides a wealth of information and inspiration for individuals looking to earn money on the side. With its curated list of side hustle ideas and resources, the Side Hustle Database serves as a valuable tool for anyone seeking to diversify their income and explore new ways to earn money online.

19. Second to None

Score: 4

Second to None is a mystery shopping platform that connects businesses with mystery shoppers to evaluate their products and services. Mystery shoppers are tasked with visiting stores, restaurants, or websites, and providing detailed feedback on their experience. With its flexible scheduling and reimbursement for expenses, Second to None offers a convenient and rewarding opportunity for individuals to earn money online while providing valuable insights to businesses.

18. Rover

Score: 4

Rover is an online marketplace that connects pet owners with pet sitters, dog walkers, and other pet care providers. Individuals can create profiles showcasing their services and availability, and pet owners can browse and book services based on their needs. With its flexible scheduling and potential for recurring clients, Rover offers a reliable way for animal lovers to earn money online by providing pet care services in their local area.

17. Gigwalk

Score: 4

Gigwalk is a platform that connects businesses with on-demand workers to complete various tasks, such as store audits, mystery shopping assignments, and product demonstrations. Users can browse and accept gigs based on their location and skill set, and are compensated for completing tasks accurately and on time. With its flexible scheduling and wide range of available gigs, Gigwalk offers a convenient and flexible way for individuals to earn money online by completing short-term assignments.

16. Wrapify

Score: 4

Wrapify is a company that connects drivers with brands looking to advertise on vehicle wraps. Drivers can sign up and have their cars wrapped with advertising decals, and are paid based on the distance they drive and the visibility of their routes. With its passive income opportunity and potential for earning money while driving, Wrapify offers a creative and lucrative way for individuals to monetise their daily commute.

15. Google Opinion Rewards

Score: 5

Google Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)’s Google Opinion Rewards is a survey app developed by Google that rewards users for sharing their opinions and feedback on various topics and products. Users receive short surveys based on their location, recent purchases, and online activity, and earn Google Play credits for completing surveys. With its easy-to-use interface and quick payout system, Google Opinion Rewards offers a simple and hassle-free way for individuals to earn money online by sharing their thoughts and experiences.

14. Fundrise.com

Score: 5

Fundrise.com is an online platform that allows individuals to invest in real estate through crowdfunding. Users can invest in a diversified portfolio of properties, including residential, commercial, and industrial real estate, with relatively low minimum investments. With its potential for passive income and long-term capital appreciation, Fundrise.com offers a unique opportunity for individuals to earn money online by participating in the real estate market without the need for large sums of capital or direct property ownership.

13. Veed.io – Creating Great Videos

Score: 5

Veed.io is an online video editing platform that enables users to create professional-quality videos quickly and easily. With its intuitive interface and extensive library of customizable templates and effects, Veed.io is ideal for content creators, marketers, and businesses looking to enhance their video content. By monetizing their video creation skills and producing engaging content, users can earn money online through sponsored videos, advertising revenue, and freelance video editing gigs.

12. Homestyler.com – Making Money Through 3D Designs

Score: 6

Homestyler.com is a design platform that allows users to create and visualize interior spaces in 3D. In addition to its design tools, Homestyler.com offers a marketplace where users can sell their 3D designs to homeowners, interior designers, and furniture manufacturers. With its growing community of users and potential for earning royalties on design sales, Homestyler.com provides a lucrative opportunity for designers and enthusiasts to monetize their creativity and expertise in interior design.

11. InboxDollars

Score: 6

InboxDollars is an online rewards platform that offers users various ways to earn money, including taking surveys, watching videos, playing games, and shopping online. With its diverse earning opportunities and low payout thresholds, InboxDollars provides a convenient and accessible way for individuals to supplement their income and earn money online in their spare time.

10. Speechify.com – Transforming Text To Audio

Score: 6

Speechify.com is a productivity tool that converts text into audio, allowing users to listen to articles, documents, and other written content on the go. In addition to its text-to-speech functionality, Speechify.com offers a marketplace where users can sell their narrations and voice recordings to authors, publishers, and content creators. By monetizing their voice talents and providing audio content services, users can earn money online through Speechify.com's platform.

9. Shutterstock

Score: 7

Shutterstock is a leading stock photography and video platform that allows photographers, videographers, and illustrators to license and sell their creative work to businesses, media outlets, and individuals worldwide. With its vast library of high-quality images, videos, and illustrations, Shutterstock provides a lucrative opportunity for content creators to earn money online by showcasing and monetizing their artistic talents.

8. Sweatcoin

Score: 7

Sweatcoin is a fitness app that rewards users for physical activity by converting steps into a digital currency called "sweatcoins." Users can redeem their sweatcoins for a variety of rewards, including fitness gear, gadgets, and gift cards, or even donate them to charitable causes. With its incentivized approach to exercise and potential for earning rewards for staying active, Sweatcoin offers a fun and motivating way for individuals to earn money online while improving their health and fitness.

7 . Task Rabbit

Score: 7

Task Rabbit is an online marketplace that connects people who need tasks done with skilled individuals willing to do them. Users can offer a wide range of services, including cleaning, moving, handyman work, and virtual assistance, and set their own rates and availability. With its flexible scheduling and diverse range of tasks, Task Rabbit provides a convenient and reliable way for freelancers to earn money online by offering their skills and services to a wide audience.

6. UserTesting.com – Testing Websites and Apps

Score: 8

UserTesting.com is a platform that allows companies to gather feedback on their websites and apps through user testing. Testers are tasked with completing various tasks and providing feedback on their experience, and are compensated for their time and insights. With its straightforward testing process and competitive compensation rates, UserTesting.com offers a straightforward way for individuals to earn money online by participating in usability testing and helping companies improve their digital products.

