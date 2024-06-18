25 Cities Where Average Americans Are Under the Most Financial Stress

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Times are tough for American families, and have been for some time. The middle class may seem like the most insulated, as they are the ones who make between two-thirds to double the national median income. However, even average Americans are feeling the pain of the economic ripple effects that followed the pandemic into the United States’ current state of high inflation.

Find Out: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

Up Next: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

To find the 25 cities where average Americans are under the greatest amount of financial stress, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 150 cities in the United States by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2022 American Community Survey. GOBankingRates then found data for a number of key factors such as household income, unemployment rates and the number of households that are spending more than 35% of their monthly income on housing costs. Data was tracked over a three-year period from 2019 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here’s a look at the cities where average American families are the most cost-burdened — and some of them may be surprising.

RaksyBH / Shutterstock.com

25. Plano, Texas

Unemployment rate : 3.27%

Poverty rate : 6.94%

Cost-burdened households : 35.27%

Three-year change in income : $10,077

Three-year change in poverty rate: 0.17%

See More: Don’t Buy a House in These 5 US Cities That Have Shrinking Populations and Fewer Buyers

Election Year: 5 Changes That Could Be Coming for the Middle Class If Biden Is Reelected in 2024

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

JoMo333 / Shutterstock.com

24. Chesapeake, Virginia

Unemployment rate : 2.23%

Poverty rate : 7.64%

Cost-burdened households : 54.96%

Three-year change in income : $14,063

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.93%

For You: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in Every State

John Hoffman / Shutterstock.com

23. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Unemployment rate : 3.51%

Poverty rate : 10.41%

Cost-burdened households : 43.49%

Three-year change in income : $14,314

Three-year change in poverty rate: -1.24%

Story continues

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

22. New Orleans

Unemployment rate : 4.15%

Poverty rate : 22.92%

Cost-burdened households : 26.71%

Three-year change in income : $9,512

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.73%

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

21. Chandler, Arizona

Unemployment rate : 2.98%

Poverty rate : 7.75%

Cost-burdened households : 47.44%

Three-year change in income : $16,449

Three-year change in poverty rate: 0.14%

Check Out: 6 Reasons the Poor Stay Poor and Middle Class Doesn’t Become Wealthy

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock.com

20. Jacksonville, Florida

Unemployment rate : 2.83%

Poverty rate : 14.77%

Cost-burdened households : 36.98%

Three-year change in income : $9,437

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.10%

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

19. San Antonio, Texas

Unemployment rate : 3.35%

Poverty rate : 17.72%

Cost-burdened households : 29.11%

Three-year change in income : $7,138

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.05%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Memphis, Tennessee

Unemployment rate : 4.36%

Poverty rate : 23.60%

Cost-burdened households : 27.29%

Three-year change in income : $6,862

Three-year change in poverty rate: -1.51%

©Shutterstock.com

17. Toledo, Ohio

Unemployment rate : 3.77%

Poverty rate : 24.56%

Cost-burdened households : 29.20%

Three-year change in income : $7,653

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.89%

Discover More: Here’s the Living Wage a Single Person Needs To Live Comfortably in Arizona

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

16. Riverside, California

Unemployment rate : 4.23%

Poverty rate : 12.75%

Cost-burdened households : 40.50%

Three-year change in income : $14,403

Three-year change in poverty rate: -1.17%

Davel5957 / iStock.com

15. Greensboro, North Carolina

Unemployment rate : 3.18%

Poverty rate : 18.05%

Cost-burdened households : 33.10%

Three-year change in income : $6,087

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.42%

Roberto Galan / Getty Images

14. Louisville, Kentucky

Unemployment rate : 3.03%

Poverty rate : 15.65%

Cost-burdened households : 39.24%

Three-year change in income : $9,678

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.28%

ChrisBoswell / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Fort Wayne, Indiana

Unemployment rate : 3.17%

Poverty rate : 15.16%

Cost-burdened households : 40.31%

Three-year change in income : $8,822

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.80%

arinahabich / Getty Images/iStockphoto

12. Aurora, Colorado

Unemployment rate : 3.05%

Poverty rate : 10.47%

Cost-burdened households : 47.34%

Three-year change in income : $13,585

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.28%

©Shutterstock.com

11. Gilbert, Arizona

Unemployment rate : 2.75%

Poverty rate : 5.51%

Cost-burdened households : 58.42%

Three-year change in income : $18,322

Three-year change in poverty rate: 0.22%

Learn More: Housing Market 2024: 50 Most Affordable Cities for Homebuyers

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

10. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Unemployment rate : 3.44%

Poverty rate : 16.46%

Cost-burdened households : 39.36%

Three-year change in income : $8,592

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.40%

Trong Nguyen / Shutterstock.com

9. Corpus Christie, Texas

Unemployment rate : 3.32%

Poverty rate : 17.28%

Cost-burdened households : 31.43%

Three-year change in income : 1.16%

Three-year change in poverty rate: $8,116

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Henderson, Nevada

Unemployment rate : 3.27%

Poverty rate : 8.14%

Cost-burdened households : 45.01%

Three-year change in income : $11,164

Three-year change in poverty rate: 0.20%

©Shutterstock.com

7. Santa Clarita, California

Unemployment rate : 3.77%

Poverty rate : 7.97%

Cost-burdened households : 54.58%

Three-year change in income : $16,520

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.24%

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

6. El Paso, Texas

Unemployment rate : 4.07%

Poverty rate : 18.94%

Cost-burdened households : 32.46%

Three-year change in income : -0.15%

Three-year change in poverty rate: $8,142

Watch Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price

Rocky Grimes / Shutterstock.com

5. Anchorage, Alaska

Unemployment rate : 3.59%

Poverty rate : 9.64%

Cost-burdened households : 44.12%

Three-year change in income : 0.61%

Three-year change in poverty rate: $10,803

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Fort Worth, Texas

Unemployment rate : 5.27%

Poverty rate : 13.38%

Cost-burdened households : 36.34%

Three-year change in income : $10,539

Three-year change in poverty rate: -1.11%

Imagesbybarbara / iStock.com

3. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Unemployment rate : 3.19%

Poverty rate : 8.03%

Cost-burdened households : 48.37%

Three-year change in income : $10,934

Three-year change in poverty rate: 0.71%

4kodiak / Getty Images

2. Las Vegas

Unemployment rate : 4.85%

Poverty rate : 14.67%

Cost-burdened households : 37.52%

Three-year change in income : $10,002

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.61%

LPETTET / Getty Images/iStockphoto

1. Bakersfield, California

Unemployment rate : 4.87%

Poverty rate : 16.53%

Cost-burdened households : 43.61%

Three-year change in income : $10,688

Three-year change in poverty rate: -0.87%

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top 150 cities in the United States by population, as sourced from the U.S. Census 2022 American Community Survey S0101. For each city a number of factors were found including; 2022 total households, 2022 and 2019 median household income, sourced from the U.S. Census 2022 and 2019 American Community Survey S1901, the 2022 and 2019 number of unemployed residents as sourced from the US Census 2022 and 2019 American Community Survey DP03, the number of households below the poverty line as sourced from the U.S. Census 2022 and 2019 American Community Survey S1701, and the number of households in 2022 spending more than 35% of their monthly income on housing costs. The poverty rate was calculated using the number of residents below the poverty line and the change from 2019 to 2022 was calculated. The three-year change in median income was calculated from 2019 to 2022. The percentage of households spending more than 35% of their monthly income on housing costs was calculated. The number of households spending more than 35% of their monthly income was scored and weighted at 2.00, the three-year change in household median income was scored and weighted at 1.50, the three-year change in poverty rate was scored and weighted at 2.00, the unemployment rate was scored and weighted at 1.50 and the 2022 household median income was scored and weighted at 1.00. All the scores were summed and sorted to find the cities where the middle-class families are under the most financial stress. All data was collected on and is up to date as of June 11, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 25 Cities Where Average Americans Are Under the Most Financial Stress