This article takes a look at the 25 best cities in US with great weather for retirees. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis on climate crisis 2024, you may go to 10 Best Cities in US with Great Weather for Retirees.

Climate Crisis 2024: Record Heat, Rising Costs, and Migration Trends

According to CNET, 2023 was the hottest year on record, with communities being impacted from the climate crisis around the world. With all the emissions from the burning fossil fuels, climate has been slowly changing, but only for the worse. However, for those who think 2023 was hot, wait until you experience the whole of 2024. The scientists from the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service have revealed that February 2024 has been the hottest February ever since record keeping began in 1940. All of this implies that temperatures are closing in on the critical 1.5-degree Celsius rise above pre-industrial levels, the threshold after which the planet is doomed to irreversible damage.

Extreme weather isn’t just harmful to mankind, but is equally destructive to the industry and society. Only last year, the US witnessed 25 extreme weather events, amounting to losses that surpassed the $1 billion mark. What’s more-the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) reported in 2023 that the total cost of climate and weather disasters were around $165 billion, a staggering figure. To avert irreversible damage to the planet, it is imperative for the world to take decisive action and significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. As the world continues to experience rising temperatures and an increase in disasters, it's evident that this trend isn't positive news. However, for seniors weary of cold climates, migrating southward offers them a much-desired reprieve.

Here’s what United Van Lines has to say about the trend towards relocating South:

"We are continuing to see the trend that Americans are moving to more affordable, lower-density areas across the country, with many heading to Southern states. Movers are also becoming more strategic with their planning, as relocation continues to be driven by factors such as the price of housing, regional climates, urban planning and job growth." Eily Cummings, United Van Lines Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Another analysis from Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) has revealed how roughly 1 million more people moved out of than into US metros with high risk from poor air quality in the years 2021-2022. On the other hand, low-risk metros saw more people move in than out. According to Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) , such places that are facing high risk particularly from air quality are now losing residents faster than they used to. Surprisingly, 13 major metros where 85% of homes face high risk from air quality are all from the West.

Here is what Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) Chief Economist has to say on climate change:

“Even when home buyers do consider climate change, poor air quality often isn’t top of mind because it’s not as visibly destructive as hazards like flooding and fires. But as the dangers of climate change intensify, we will likely see more people factor air quality and other disaster risks into their decisions about where to settle down.”

This implies that more and more Americans are leaving the West, not just because its expensive, but also because the air quality seems to get worse by the minute. Nine major US metros in California, while others from Washington, Oregon, and Idaho are facing high risk from poor air quality.

“Dense American cities have some of the worst air quality, but not everyone can actually afford to leave—even if the city they live in is expensive. If you work remotely, it’s often easy to chase greener pastures. But if you’re in a line of work that requires you to clock in in person every day—and those jobs often pay less—you may not have the means or flexibility to relocate.”

Fairweather’s quote highlights how it’s particularly easier for seniors who have retired to choose from best places to retire with good weather year-round. Of course, that’s when they have saved over the years and have a good nest egg to begin with. With that said, let’s check out all the best cities in the US with great weather for retirees.

25 Best Cities in US with Great Weather for Retirees

Methodology

To compile the list of the best cities in US with great weather for retirees, we consulted several sources including our lists of best places in the US to live for weather and 17 Best Sunny Cities for Retirees in US, amongst other sources such as AARP and Earth. We compiled a list and ranked them on their climate comfort index, average number of sunny days, and cost of living index. For ease, we selected only the places that had a climate comfort index above 7, implying favorable weather conditions. The data for each city was sourced from Best places. Each city was assigned a distinctive Insider Monkey Score based on its rank across the said factors of evaluation. Please note that our list also includes towns and Census-Designated Places.

Here are the best cities in US with great weather for retirees:

25. Knoxville, Tennessee

Insider Monkey Score: 17

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 204

Climate Comfort Index: 7.4

Cost of Living Index: 91.8

Affordable costs of living, great weather, and a comfortable overall climate makes Knoxville an ideal place for seniors to spend their golden years. The city enjoys a temperate climate with four distinct seasons, including mild winters and warm summers.

24. Albuquerque, New Mexico

Insider Monkey Score: 19

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 310

Climate Comfort Index: 7.8

Cost of Living Index: 92

Next up on our list of best cities in US with great weather for retirees is Albuquerque in New Mexico. Boasting all the right numbers, seniors who wish to retire within their limited nest eggs can do so here without worrying about climate.

23. Melbourne, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 21

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 242

Climate Comfort Index: 7.0

Cost of Living Index: 95.6

One of the best cities in US with great weather for retirees is Melbourne, Florida. Boasting an average 242 sunny days on average, Melbourne is the ideal place for seniors to spend their golden years. What makes this city even better is that its cost of living is 5.4% lower than the national average. This means that those on a fixed income can stretch their savings further when they choose to retire here.

22. Augusta, Georgia

Insider Monkey Score: 23

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 222

Climate Comfort Index: 7.3

Cost of Living Index: 80

Besides its affordable cost of living and great healthcare, Augusta is also revered for being one of the cheapest warm places to retire. The sun shines in Augusta for an average of 222 days per year, offering seniors 222 days to enjoy the outdoors and lead an active lifestyle.

21. Reno, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 25

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 252

Climate Comfort Index: 7.5

Cost of Living Index: 118.6

Reno, Nevada, offers retirees 252 sunny days per year, providing a bright backdrop to a city that offers seniors an adventurous lifestyle. This gem offers more than just casinos; it's a community with a comfortable cost of living, solid healthcare, and a sense of security, making it an ideal retirement choice.

20. Tucson, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 27

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 286

Climate Comfort Index: 7.5

Cost of Living Index: 97

Next up shining on our list of best cities with in US with great weather for retirees is Tucson, Arizona. Shining bright with an average of 286 sunny days a year, the cost of living in this haven is 3% lower than the national average. Snowbirds will especially love it here, considering the place doesn't have any snowfall at all.

19. Flagstaff, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 30

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 266

Climate Comfort Index: 6.9

Cost of Living Index: 116.2

Flagstaff, Arizona, offers a unique retirement experience with 266 sunny days amidst the beauty of the high country. This mountain town combines affordability with a high priority on safety, providing peace of mind for retirees. It's an ideal locale for those seeking a cooler climate without forsaking Arizona’s famous sunshine.

18. Redding, California

Insider Monkey Score: 32

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 250

Climate Comfort Index: 7.8

Cost of Living Index: 107.1

Redding, California, offers 250 sunny days to its retirees, encouraging an active lifestyle amidst natural beauty. It strikes a balance between affordability and quality living, ensuring that comfort doesn't come at a high cost. With safety a top priority, Redding provides a serene, secure environment for a peaceful retirement.

17. Modesto, California

Insider Monkey Score: 34

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 261

Climate Comfort Index: 8.3

Cost of Living Index: 116.3

Modesto, California, welcomes retirees with 261 sunny days, making it an attractive destination for those seeking warmth and vitality. This city combines urban conveniences with the rich cultural tapestry of California's Central Valley. The emphasis on safety ensures a relaxed lifestyle, allowing residents to fully engage with the community and its amenities.

16. Comfort, Texas

Insider Monkey Score: 42

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 227

Climate Comfort Index: 7.7

Cost of Living Index: 118.5

Another one of the best places in US with great weather for retirees is Comfort, Texas. Boasting a climate comfort index of 7.7, and over 227 days of sunshine, retirees will love to call this place their home.

15. Naples, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 48

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 264

Climate Comfort Index: 6.6

Cost of Living Index: 113

Naples, Florida, offers 264 sunny days, combining the lure of beach side living with a high quality of life. Known for its upscale ambiance, Naples doesn't compromise on safety, providing a secure, laid-back lifestyle amidst stunning natural beauty. It's the perfect locale for retirees desiring tranquility and luxury.

14. Cape Coral, Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 50

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 265

Climate Comfort Index: 6.4

Cost of Living Index: 104.2

Cape Coral, Florida, greets retirees with 265 sunny days, ensuring a lifestyle bathed in sunshine and warmth. This charming city stands out for its affordability, allowing for a comfortable life without straining your finances. Its low crime rate fosters a safe, welcoming community, perfect for peaceful, worry-free retirement years.

13. Pueblo, Colorado

Insider Monkey Score: 56

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 259

Climate Comfort Index: 7.4

Cost of Living Index: 90.3

Pueblo, Colorado, offers a scenic retreat with 259 sunny days, appealing to retirees who value both affordability and the beauty of the Colorado landscape. It stands as a bastion of safety and community spirit, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a secure and cost-effective retirement without sacrificing the quality of life.

12. Phoenix, Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 59

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 299

Climate Comfort Index: 7.3

Cost of Living Index: 113

Phoenix, Arizona, shines bright with 299 sunny days, offering the perfect blend of affordability and sun-kissed living for retirees. This bustling metropolis ensures a safe, vibrant community where your retirement savings extend further. Enjoy world-class amenities and a relaxed lifestyle, all while basking in the warmth of Arizona's capital.

11. Las Vegas, Nevada

Insider Monkey Score: 63

Number of Sunny Days on Average: 294

Climate Comfort Index: 7.4

Cost of Living Index: 110.6

Las Vegas, Nevada, is not just an entertainment capital but also a sun-soaked haven with 294 sunny days a year, making it a magnet for retirees. It balances affordability with endless leisure and social opportunities. The city's dedication to safety ensures a secure environment where you can indulge in your golden years worry-free.

Disclosure: none. 25 Best Cities in US with Great Weather for Retirees originally published on Insider Monkey.