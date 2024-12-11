17 Money Hacks for When Your Paycheck Can’t Cover Your Bills

aquaArts studio / iStock/Getty Images

Scrambling to cover too many bills with too little income is the modern American experience for millions of people. Financial stress is all-consuming, but it is possible to dig yourself out from under your bills and take back some control.

It will require introspection, a strategy, discipline and some sacrifice, but financial freedom is worth all that and more. Here are 17 money hacks that can help stretch your paycheck a little further.

Find Your Weaknesses

Start by looking at the recurring payments on all your credit cards and recurring debits from your checking account. Take inventory of all the payments that come out automatically every month. Check your credit report, not just to confront your score, but to see which accounts are in the worst shape.

Now that you’ve examined all this, take a hard look at where your discretionary income is going. That’s what you should have left over after you pay your bills, necessities and taxes. If you can’t pay your bills, you either won’t have a lot of discretionary income — or you are overspending in areas where you need to cut back.

From brewing your coffee at home instead of going to a coffee shop to washing your own car and not eating out, everyone knows the standard personal finance belt-tightening advice. Take it seriously — identify your biggest splurges and stop splurging on them. Or at least splurge less.

Reevaluate Your Subscriptions

Only you can decide if your meditation app — or your call-recording app, your cloud storage, your VPN, your workout app, diet app, music subscription or home security — is absolutely vital. If you’re anything like most people, though, there could be a lot of fat to be trimmed.

By eliminating one or more subscriptions you don’t use or need, you could free up money for multiple bills or dig your way out of debt faster.

Revisit Your Insurance

Car insurance is another recurring payment that’s easy to forget about. Call your insurance company, go over your plan with an advisor and ask if there’s anywhere you could be saving money, maybe with a higher deductible. Tout your good driving record if you have one, and when you’re finished, shop around.

Rates go up and down all the time, and new players enter the market. If you find something better, either take it or give your current insurer an opportunity to match it.

