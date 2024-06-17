23 Theme Park Insider Tips That Will Save You Money

abalcazar / Getty Images

These days, passes for Disney and other major parks have crossed the three-figure threshold, while single-day tickets to big regional parks typically cost visitors $50 or more. Still, it’s possible to visit theme parks around the country without cashing in the kids’ college funds or sacrificing your sanity, according to vacation aficionados.

Check Out: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Here are the best tricks and travel tips from theme park insiders that will help families save money and have a better experience.

Be Flexible

“Being flexible with your travel dates is the No. 1 way to save on your next vacation,” said Steve Griswold, owner of Pixie Vacations in Atlanta. “Everyone wants to travel during summer break, school breaks and holidays. Take advantage of the off-season and save a bundle.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Prices for tickets purchased through the Disney World site climb to $109 during peak periods, but you can save $10 per person or more if you go during the off-season.

Find Out: Barbara Corcoran: Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class

Be Aware: 7 Vacation Destinations To Avoid on a Retirement Budget

Save at Seasonal Parks

“Many theme parks have gone to demand pricing, and you might find a cheaper ticket for a less crowded day,” said Sam Gennawey, author of “Universal vs. Disney: The Unofficial Guide to American Theme Parks’ Greatest Rivalry” and other titles. “Plus, by having your ticket in hand, you get to skip one more line.”

For example, visitors to Six Flags St. Louis can buy single-day tickets online for $29.99. A season pass is typically $49.99.

For You: 10 Best US Vacation Destinations for Retirees on a Budget

Bundle for Price Breaks

Griswold suggests travelers consider vacation packages to save.

“A Disney World Vacation Package would include your transportation to and from the Orlando International Airport, your room, park tickets and the Disney dining plan,” Griswold said. “By bundling everything into a vacation package, you end up getting a discounted room rate and a discount on park tickets.”

Story continues

A sample package highlighted on the Disney site starts at $90 per person, per day. Considering that a one-day ticket to the Magic Kingdom for visitors 10 and up costs $114 during peak periods, the package offers significant savings.

Shop Specials

“You also want to look for vacation specials and trends in the theme park travel industry,” Griswold said.

For example, children will receive complimentary Dollywood admission when you book your summer 2024 family vacation at a Dollywood Resort.

Pick the Park That Fits Your Needs

“Don’t assume all parks are the same,” said Paula Werne, former director of communications at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “Decide what’s important to you and make a comparison. It might be price, it might be thrill rides, children’s rides, shows, water park or even rural versus urban location.”

Choosing a park that emphasizes children’s rides might be a good idea if someone in your family is under 42 inches tall — the standard measure for boarding rides at Six Flags. Keep in mind that, for some thrill rides, children must be even taller.

This can help you save money because you can find a theme park that offers lower priced tickets if your children can’t enjoy all of the rides yet.

Factor in the Extras

“How much does parking cost? Are all rides included in the admission price, or are some an extra charge? Does it cost more if there’s also a water park — and will you have to rent inner tubes?” All those questions are worth researching, Werne said.

Holiday World admission includes entrance to both the theme park and the Splashin’ Safari water park, along with parking, Wi-Fi, sunscreen and soft drinks. Additionally, guests can buy general admission tickets good for any day in the 2024 season online for $69.99, a savings of $5 on the gate price.

Take Advantage of Discounts

AAA members can save on discounts, so you may want to consider investing in a membership. Six Flags offers AAA member discounts, like 10% off merchandise priced at $15 or more. During the Halloween season, the Universal Orlando Resort offers up to 50% off gate ticket price and you can get up to 40% off the gate ticket price at Universal Studios Hollywood with your membership.

AAA members can also save up to 10% off gate prices when booking a VIP Experience at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Be Aware: 9 American Travel Brands To Stay Away From

Skip the Rental Car

Even if you don’t stay on park property, you can take advantage of free theme park transportation offers at many hotels in Central Florida. This perk comes in handy for families who want to visit Disney, Universal and Sea World in a single trip.

Check to see if the hotel you’re planning to visit offers such a service — you could save a ton of money on rentals or ride share expenses.

Clip Coupons

Look for coupons, deals and promo codes online at sites like RetailMeNot. Savvy searchers can find savings on admission tickets, hotels, car rentals and food. You’re also able to mark certain companies as favorites, so that you’re alerted of new deals.

Check Out Some Subscription Services

According to Gennawey, the $24.97 annual subscription fee for TouringPlans.com is well worth it for those traveling to Disneyland, Walt Disney World or Universal Orlando.

“For a small fee, you get excellent park information, a crowd calendar and info about deals,” he said.

Check for Plastic Perks

Chase offers a Disney Visa card that lets users accrue rewards and there are several other travel-reward cards that offer cashback opportunities. Holders of the Chase Disney Visa card get 10% off select merchandise purchased at some Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort locations.

Learn More: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

Pack a Lunch

You’ll want to check online in advance to see what you can bring into the park because some locations will let you bring in sealed water bottlers and snacks. For example, Disney World allows outside drinks and snacks that don’t have to be heated. However, large coolers, drinks in glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.

Sip From a Souvenir Cup

At parks that don’t allow outside beverages, it often pays to splurge on a souvenir cup, especially if you can share it with a friend.

“They normally come with free refills for the day, and if you’re in a big group you can easily make your money back and, then, at the end, you get a souvenir cup,” said Gabriela Yu, formerly of TRAVO.

And you can reuse cups and bottles at some parks. Six Flags offers plastic bottles that give users discounted drinks all season or premium souvenir bottles that come with free refills for the season. This can help you save money on staying hydrated throughout the day.

Get Social

The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) recommends following your favorite parks on social media and signing up for their email newsletters. You’ll get details on discounts and promotions, as well as other information about special events or closures. You could save money by finding last-minute offers or promotional packages.

Splurge on a Season Pass

If you plan on visiting a theme park more than once, purchasing a season pass makes sense. These passes often pay for themselves after just a couple visits and offer other discounts and park perks.

For example, according to the Six Flags national site, a season pass pays for itself in less than two visits and offers more than $300 in discounts on food, games, souvenirs and more.

Good To Know: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

Buy Tickets From a Third Party

“You can save around 10 percent on Disney theme park admission by buying from a reputable third-party wholesaler, such as ParkSavers.com or OfficialTicketCenter.com. That’s about $40 per person on a four-day multi-park ticket, which Disney sells for $420. Most third-party vendor prices include tax and free shipping, too,” said Len Testa, president of TouringPlans.com.

For best results, avoid buying tickets from Craigslist or eBay because there’s no way to tell if the tickets are valid until it’s too late, he added.

Weigh Water Park Options

According to Testa, “Disney will try to sell you its ‘Water Parks Fun and More’ add-on to your theme park ticket, which includes water park admission for every day of your visit. If you’re only going to a water park once, it’s around $4 less per person to buy a separate one-day ticket.”

You can save money by thinking twice if you really need the water park option added to yur pass.

Always Buy in Advance

“Purchase tickets as soon as you can to avoid sudden price hikes, which typically run 5% to 8% annually,” Testa said.

According to the Touring Plans blog, the average one-day admission to Universal Orlando was $114.48. Now one-day tickets start at $119 with the most expensive ticket costing $179 per person. This means that you’ll want to purchase tickets in advance to save money.

Investigate All Your Ticket Options

“If the number of ticket options is overwhelming, consider using the free tool provided by the writers of the Unofficial Guide travel series,” Testa said. Visit TouringPlans.com to figure out the least-expensive ticket options for you and your family. You can save money by browsing until you find the most affordable option.

Trending Now: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Use the Express Lane

Disney’s FastPass+ service is available for free with many ticket purchases and for visitors who stay at Walt Disney World Resort hotels.

“FastPass+ allows you to make reservations for popular rides, such as Space Mountain and the new Frozen Ever After experience, at a time and date that’s convenient for your family,” said Testa. “When you arrive at the ride, you’ll walk through a special VIP line that can save you as much as two hours in line.”

Universal’s Express Pass is available for an additional charge, which varies depending on which option you choose. This will allow you to save money because you can get more done in one day so that you don’t have to return.

Check for Employee Discounts

Several companies offer employee discounts on theme park tickets through rewards programs, including TicketsatWork and WorkingAdvantage. You’ll want to check with the rewards program to see how you can save money on your next visit based on available offers.

Tag Along With a Season Pass Holder

Some season passes come with free parking, while others include several days when the holder can invite a friend for free. For example, a Gold Pass to Six Flags Great America in Chicago starts at $89 and comes with its own parking pass in addition to perks like admission to other Six Flags parks.

If you can tag along with a season pass holder, you’ll save money on the parking and enjoy other possible perks to improve your experience.

Take Time To Smell the Funnel Cake

A good theme park promises more than just rides, according to Gennawey, whose books include “The Disneyland Story: An Unofficial Guide to the Evolution of Walt Disney’s Dream.”

“Most people want to rush from ride to ride,” said Gennawey. “Take your time. Enjoy the street entertainment. Find a seat and people watch. The difference between a theme park and an amusement park is simple. A theme park without rides can still be a wonderful experience. An amusement park without rides is a parking lot. Enjoy what the designers have created.”

This tip will allow you to save money because it’s a reminder that you don’t have to cram too much in on your next vacation. You can try to slow down and enjoy the moment.

Try these tips to save money, time and maybe even your sanity during your next theme park visit.

Martin Dasko contributed to the reporting for this article.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 23 Theme Park Insider Tips That Will Save You Money