In this article, we will take a look at the 21 small business ideas for kids.

Shopify for Kids: Igniting the Entrepreneurial Spirit

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is one of the largest e-commerce platforms. Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) offers a Digital Business Starter Kit for kids to fuel the entrepreneurial spirit among kids. The kit includes 10 business activities, 5 bonus activities, branding exercises, and case studies. The kit is also tailored to customers' needs and is free of cost. Kids can also set up their store on Shopify. Setting up a store as a kid requires parental support and supervision. Shopify provides templates for kids to build their websites. You can also read our piece on the popular brands that use Shopify.

Lily Harper, as a nine-year-old, became the founder of Lily Lou’s Aromas, a scented candle, wax melts, and room sprays brand. She also has an Instagram page with more than 58,600 followers, as of April 21, 2024. She used Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) to set up a website for her own business. The website is also an online store for her products. Lily Harper uses Instagram to reach a wider audience and uses Klaviyo for a more personalized email marketing experience. She is currently offering a 15% discount on the first order. A candle is priced somewhere between $4 and $9, on average.

The Rise in Kidpreneurship

Kids and teenagers are turning toward entrepreneurship and business. According to a survey by Junior Achievement USA, of 1,000 US teens between the ages of 13 and 17, 60% of respondents want to start their own business as opposed to working a job. The rise of content creators and social media has also developed entrepreneurial interests in kids, as 2 in 5 American teens were motivated by influencers and celebrities to start their own businesses. Moreover, 37% of teens also voted in favor of adding courses that teach entrepreneurship to their school curriculums.

YouTube, a product of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is one of the most popular platforms for kids. Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube does not allow users under 13 to set up a YouTube account. Children between 13 and 17 may create a channel but they do require consent from their parents. YouTube for Kids is a safer version of YouTube, specifically for kids. Ads placed and content published on YouTube for Kids are carefully monitored. YouTube for Kids has more than 500 million downloads on the Google Play Store, as of April 21, 2024. On December 11, 2023, CNN reported that YouTube remained undefeated as the top choice among kids and teens. 93% of the 1,500 teens surveyed stated they used YouTube. Such explains why we should expect a new wave of young media influencers on Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GOOG) YouTube in the future. Let's take a look at some of the notable kid influencers on YouTube who are viral personal vloggers.

Ryan's World is a viral channel on YouTube made by a kid. The YouTube channel has more than 36.9 million subscribers, as of April 21, 2024. The YouTube channel covers the day to day life of Ryan in a fun and attention-grabbing way. The kid creates a range of content including music videos, demonstrations of science experiments, do-it-yourself arts projects, and more.

Nextdoor: The Role of Social Community in Promoting Businesses

Anthony Gonzalez started his business at the age of 13. Gonzalez calls himself "The Garbage Kid." He would clean trash bins around his neighborhood. He first started his business from 35 homes. A few weeks into the venture, Gonzalez had over 100 clients. His mother and sister would help him book appointments. The Garbage Kid has more than 2,000 followers on Instagram, as of April 21, 2023. While Gonzalez has gained fame through his venture, a neighborhood-centric business may benefit more from a community platform like Nextdoor. Let's discuss how Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) would have helped The Garbage Kid.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is a social platform connecting local neighborhoods. Once connected, communities can then rely on each other for assistance, help, recreation, connection, or companionship. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) is based in 11 countries, 1 in 3 households in the United States use the app, and it had 41.8 million weekly active neighbors, as of December 31, 2023. The company helps businesses of all sizes to promote their business on the app. Through the app, kids can market their cleaning, car washing, and tech support services business. 76% of neighbors have been influenced to use a product or service after receiving a recommendation on Nextdoor. Creating a business page on Nextdoor, engaging with neighbors, and enhancing search engine presence are all free services. Kids may also place ads to reach a wider audience. Here are some comments from Nextdoor Holdings, Inc.'s (NYSE:KIND) Q4 2023 earnings call:

Now that we have discussed some possible options for kids with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, let's discuss the 21 small business ideas for kids. You can also take a look at unique business ideas for women.

Our Methodology

To gather a list of the 21 small business ideas for kids, we consulted over 10 rankings and reports on the internet. We picked the business ideas that appeared in 50% of our sources and then ranked them.

21. Tech Support

Kids can provide tech support to people in their neighborhood. An official business can be set up once the kid acquires enough social and financial capital.

20. YouTube Channel

Kids under the age of 13 are not allowed to start their own channels. However, adults and guardians can set up and run a channel for their kids. Gaming and DIY channels are particularly very famous.

19. Shirt Designing

Kids can create designs of their choice and sell printed shirts through online stores. "Create Your OWN" Shirt on Amazon sells customized t-shirts. Their custom black t-shirt is a best-selling item on Amazon. More than 400 items of the product were sold during the past month.

18. Recycling

Recycling is one of the best business ideas for kids. Ryan Hickman started a recycling business as a three-year-old. He started the business by asking his neighbors to store plastic bags and bottles for him. Ryan then sorted these collectibles and sent them for recycling. As of 2022, Ryan had recycled more than 500,000 bottles and cans.

17. Pop Up Shop Owner

Pop up shops are cheaper alternatives to permanent shopping outlets. Pop up shops are temporary shopping arrangements for scheduled events primarily. Kids can set up pop up shops to sell candies or other related kid's products on special events such as neighborhood festivities and birthday parties.

16. Pet Sitter

Most pet sitting agencies have a lower age limit required to become a pet sitter. Normally children below the age of 10 are not allowed to become pet sitters. However, kids can informally overlook pets in their trusted neighborhood.

15. Peer to Peer Tutoring

Peer-to-peer tutoring is another great business idea for kids. While an adult can moderate peer-to-peer tutoring, kids can set up their own peer-to-peer tutoring business to bring kids together to engage in academic activities.

14. Party Planning

Kids are fond of parties with fellow kids at school or in their neighborhood. Children are able to come up with party themes fellow kids would like. They can also decide what games are to be played and what should go on the menu.

13. Online Shop

With some help from adults or a guardian, kids can set up an online shop to sell toys, books, arts and crafts, and educational materials. These items can be sold on Amazon, eBay, and Etsy.

12. Online Content Creation & Blogging

Starting an online content creation or blogging venture is one of the best business ideas for kids. Alex Stringer started a blog, Alexknowitall7, at the age of seven. The blog is published on WordPress.

11. Musical Performer

Child artists are quite popular across the globe. Kids with a passion for music and singing may dive into the domain and start their own business as performers. Miles Bonham is a seven-year-old performer. He has an Instagram account, milesmusickid, with 2.6 million followers, as of April 21, 2024.

10. Lawn Care & Gardening

Lawn Care & Gardening is one of the best business ideas for kids. Kids can provide gardening services or become assistants to adult gardeners. Kids can start offering gardening services in their neighborhood.

9. Kids Book Author

Kids like to read books written by fellow kids of the same age. Jake Marcionette published his first book when he was 12 years old. His series, Just Jake, is quite popular and has an average customer star rating of 4.6, as of April 21, 2024.

8. Illustrator

Kids can also become great illustrators. The new generation of kids is highly tech-equipped. Kids can become digital illustrators and sell their artwork through social commerce platforms such as Instagram and Pinterest.

7. Homemade Crafts

Making and selling arts and crafts is one of the best business ideas for kids. Kids can sell paintings and crafts on sites such as Etsy. The "Large Colorful Wall Art Autumn" piece on Etsy is a best seller and is priced at $140. It has 577 customer reviews, as of April 21, 2024.

6. Gaming

Gaming is highly popular among kids. Kids can start a YouTube channel on gaming to earn some pocket money. "Kids Games Watch" is a YouTube channel made by kids. It has 93,200 subscribers as of April 21, 2024.

