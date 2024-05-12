In this article, we will look at the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US. You can skip our detailed analysis to go directly to 5 States with the Highest High School Dropout Rates in the US.

Overview of Dropout Rates in US High Schools

According to data from the National Center for Education Statistics, the overall status dropout rate in US high schools stood at 5.3% in 2022. The status dropout rate represents the number of people between ages 16 and 24 not enrolled in schools who did not earn a high school credential; neither a diploma nor an equivalent credential such as a GED certificate. 9.9% individuals of this rate were American Indians/Alaskan Natives, while 7.9% were of Hispanic origin. In addition, Pacific Islanders and Black people made up 9.1% and 5.7% of the total dropout rate in 2022, respectively. Asians and White people had the lowest concentration, standing at 1.9% and 4.3% respectively. The overall status dropout rate in 2022 also included 4.5% of people belonging to two or more races.

However, the overall status dropout rate in the US has decreased in the last decade, going from 8.3% in 2010 to 5.3% in 2022. The decrease was the most prominent for people who were Hispanic, dropping from 16.7% to 7.9% between 2010 and 2022. American Indian/Alaskan Native people underwent a reduction in the overall status dropout rate during the same time frame as well, changing from 15.4% to 9.9%. The rate also declined for people who were Black (from 10.3% in 2010 to 5.7% in 2022), White (from 5.3% in 2010 to 4.3% in 20212), and Asian (from 2.8% in 2010 to 1.9% in 2022). People belonging to two or more races also experienced a decrease in their overall status dropout rate, declining from 6.1% in 2010 to 4.5% in 2022.

In addition, the overall status dropout rate in US high schools was higher in males between the ages of 16 and 24 as compared to females in the same age group in 2022. Around 6.3% of the people who dropped out of high school in 2022 were male, while 4.3% were female. Data from the Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention showed that the high school dropout rate is not spread evenly across the country. States in the northeastern region of the country had relatively higher dropout rates as compared to other regions. You can also look at 25 Countries with Education Problems.

Key Players Promoting Accessible Education

Data from the National Center for Education Statistics shows that 2.78 million individuals between the ages of 16 and 24 dropped out of high school in 2012 in the United States. However, this number dropped to 2.11 million individuals in 2022, showing a positive trajectory. EdTech companies like Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) and Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) have played a significant role in promoting accessible education across the country, offering resources that streamline academic milestones.

On May 7, Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) announced plans to expand its gen AI-powered tools globally, allowing seamless access to students across Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Australia by August 2024. The AI-powered beta study tools will be available across the company’s Mastering study platform, along with MyLab and several Pearson eTextbook global editions in mathematics, engineering, business, and science. Equipped to offer personalized support to students, Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) claims that the tools will help students excel in education. On March 26, the company also reported the opening of three new Connections Academy virtual school offerings in California, Missouri, and Pennsylvania. These full-time, tuition-free, public-school programs will be offered in the 2024-2025 academic year for effective K-12 learning.

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) is another prominent name in the EdTech sector. The company’s Duolingo for School offers ACTFL and CEFR-aligned curriculum, personalized assignments, and progress insights to facilitate language learning. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) also collaborated with the International Languages Testing Association (ILTA) to offer the ILTA Duolingo Collaboration and Outreach Grant. On February 7, Carleton University’s School of Linguistics and Language Studies reported the winners of the 2024 collaborative grant. Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) also pledged $1 million in funding for local schools in 2023.

Now that we have looked at an overview of high school dropout trends, let’s move towards the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US. You can also look at 25 Least Competitive Dental Schools in America and 16 Dental Schools with Highest Acceptance Rates.

Our Methodology

In order to compile a list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US, we have considered the status dropout rate, which is the percentage of high school dropouts among people aged 16-24, as the primary and sole metric. We have taken the data from the National Center for Education Statistics. The latest data is available from 2021. According to the source, the coefficient of variation (CV) for the estimates is between 30% and 50%. The 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US are arranged in ascending order of their status dropout rates.

20 States with the Highest High School Dropout Rates in the US

20. Washington

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 5.2%

Washington ranks 20th on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US with a 5.2% status dropout rate as of 2021. 9.3% of individuals in the rate are Americans.

19. Ohio

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 5.4%

Ohio has a status dropout rate of 5.4% as of 2021, with Black and Hispanic people taking up 7.8% and 7.3% of the count, respectively. 6.1% of individuals in Ohio’s status dropout rate belong to two or more races as of 2021.

18. Michigan

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 5.6%

Michigan is located in the Upper Midwestern region of the US. It ranks 18th on our list with a status dropout rate of 5.6%, of which 11.2% are Americans.

17. South Carolina

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.0%

South Carolina ties with Florida in terms of their status dropout rates as of 2021. The percentage of high school dropouts in the state between the ages 16-24 came up to 6.0% in 2021, of which 11.8% were Hispanic.

16. Florida

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.0%

Florida is located in the southeastern edge of the United States, bordering the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean. The state is particularly known for Miami's bustling nightlife and Orlando's Walt Disney World. 7.4% individuals of Florida’s status dropout rate of 6.0% were Hispanic, while 7.0% were Black in 2021. The state also had 3.0% Asians and 4.7% White people.

15. Alaska

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.1%

Alaska is located on the northwestern-most edge of North America, bordering Canada. The state has a status dropout rate of 6.1% as of 2021, with 11.6% individuals being American and 11.0% mixed-race individuals between the ages of 16 and 24.

14. Vermont

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.1%

With a status dropout rate of 6.1%, Vermont ranks on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US. Known to be a major producer of maple syrup, the state is located in the northeastern portion of the US.

13. Texas

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.1%

Also known as the Lone Star State, Texas has a status dropout rate of 6.1% as of 2021. 7.8% individuals of this rate are Americans, while 8.1% are Hispanic and 6.5% are Black.

12. Mississippi

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.3%

Mississippi is located in the southern United States and borders the Mississippi River to its West. It ranks on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US.

11. South Dakota

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.3%

18.5% individuals of South Dakota’s status dropout rate of 6.3% are Americans, with both statistics from 2021. The state also has a 9.1% concentration of people of Hispanic origin. South Dakota is sparsely populated, and covers a large area in the midwestern region of the United States. It is known for Mount Rushmore, a granite peak depicting four honored presidents of the United States.

10. Oklahoma

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.3%

The landlocked state of Oklahoma is located in the South Central region of the United States. It ranks on our list with a status dropout rate of 6.3% as of 2021.

9. Alabama

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.5%

Alabama is a southeastern US state with a status high school dropout rate of 6.5% as of 2021, of which 18.8% individuals are Hispanic. It ranks ninth on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US.

8. Georgia

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.6%

Georgia is a southeastern US state lined with farmlands, coastal beaches, and mountains. With a status dropout rate of 6.6%, the state ranks on our list. 10.2% of the rate are Hispanic people, while 6.7% are Black.

7. Indiana

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.6%

Indiana is located in the midwestern region of the United States, and has a status dropout rate of 6.6% as of 2021. Of this rate, 9.3% individuals are Black, 9.1% are Hispanic, 6.1% are White, and 6.6% belong to two or more races.

6. Louisiana

Status Dropout Rate as of 2021: 6.7%

Around 11.7% of individuals of Louisiana's 6.7% status dropout rate belong to one or more races, while 8.6% are Hispanic and 7.6% are Black. It ranks on our list of the 20 states with the highest high school dropout rates in the US.

