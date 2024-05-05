In this article, we will look at the 20 most urbanised countries in Asia. We have also talked about the latest urban development projects being carried out in Asia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Most Urbanised Countries in Asia.

Urbanization is a defining element of the modern day and age, with over half of the global population residing in urban areas today. The World Bank indicates that by 2050, this figure will increase further, with nearly 70% of people expected to be living in cities. On one hand, cities serve as hubs of economic activity, generating over 80% of global GDP and promoting innovation. However, the speed and scale of urbanization strain existing infrastructure and services and lead to issues like affordable housing shortages, inadequate transportation systems, and environmental degradation.

Importantly, urbanization in Asia specifically is undergoing unprecedented growth, with over half of the world's urban population residing in the region. By 2030, it is projected that over one billion urban residents may face multiple high or extreme hazards, highlighting the vulnerability of rapidly expanding cities to environmental and societal challenges. Despite efforts to reduce slum conditions, more than half a billion people still live in such areas.

Speaking of Asia, Singapore is a country that is 100% urbanized where Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY) is also strategically investing with a €200 million ($213.60 million) allocation for a high-tech factory. This investment is also in alignment with Singapore's aim to enhance its advanced manufacturing capabilities and solidify its position as a regional technology hub. The new factory will be equipped with leading-edge digital twin technology and intelligent hardware and will not only cater to the burgeoning Southeast Asian markets but also set a benchmark for connectivity and digitalization.

Moreover, Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY) expects that its expansion in Singapore will create over 400 new jobs, contributing to employment growth and skills development in the region. By capitalizing on Singapore's stable and advanced manufacturing ecosystem and strategic location, Siemens AG (OTC:SIEGY) aims to meet the rising demand for high-tech products and solutions across Southeast Asia.

On the other hand, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been a driving force for urban development across India which is one of the most urbanized countries in South Asia. The company is leveraging its expertise to transform cities in India into more efficient, sustainable, and liveable spaces. With a focus on connectivity and infrastructure enhancement, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has spearheaded projects that have largely impacted urban landscapes in the region. To date, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has supported the construction of over 11,000 kilometers of highways across India, facilitating smoother transportation networks that connect communities and foster economic growth. Additionally, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has been instrumental in the development of metro rail projects in 12 cities, enhancing urban mobility and reducing congestion.

Moreover, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is also committed to sustainable urban development which is evident in its leadership in smart city initiatives. Projects like Dholera, India's largest greenfield smart city, confirm AECOM (NYSE:ACM)’s dedication to harnessing technology for creating more efficient and environmentally friendly urban environments. These endeavors not only improve quality of life for residents but also serve as models for future urban planning endeavors. Furthermore, AECOM (NYSE:ACM) also has a strong focus on sustainable architecture as it oversees more than 67 LEED-certified projects, including the design and construction of environmentally friendly structures like the India International Convention and Expo Centre in New Delhi, setting a benchmark for sustainable development in the region.

Beyond Asia, Monaco is one of the countries with the highest share of people living in urban areas in Europe whereas Uruguay is one of the countries with the highest rate of urbanization in Latin America.

20 Most Urbanised Countries in Asia

An e-scooter rider exploring an urban landscape, highlighting the company's micro mobility division.

Our Methodology

To list the most urbanized countries in Asia, we relied on urban population data (as a percentage of the total population) by country gathered by the World Bank for the year 2022. The idea is that a higher urban population percentage indicates a greater shift towards urban lifestyles and economic activities in a country. Hence, it also translates into increased levels of development accompanied by improved infrastructure, access to services, and economic opportunities.

The list is presented in an ascending order.

20. Iraq

Urban Population (% of Population): 71%

Urbanization in Iraq, particularly evident in cities like Basra, has been high due to a surge in population as a result of climate-induced migration and rural-to-urban shifts. This influx strains urban infrastructure and exacerbates social fragility.

19. Iran

Urban Population (% of Population): 77%

Currently, urbanization in Iran is undergoing a profound transformation as a result of internal migration from rural to urban areas, as well as city-to-city movement across provinces. This shift is driven by factors like underdevelopment, unemployment, and environmental challenges, with young job-seekers constituting a major portion of the migrating population.

18. Turkey

Urban Population (% of Population): 77%

Turkey has experienced rapid urbanization, particularly in and around Istanbul, leading to environmental challenges like the 2021 "sea snot" outbreak in the Marmara Sea. The unregulated industrialization and dense urban development along the coastline have contributed to the proliferation of marine mucilage, threatening marine life and ecosystems.

17. West Bank and Gaza

Urban Population (% of Population): 77%

The urbanization of the West Bank and Gaza is accelerating, with 77% now considered urban. This growth often strains local authorities, leading to uneven development and ad hoc urban sprawl. To address these challenges, the Integrated Cities and Urban Development project, supported by the World Bank, is working on integrated metropolitan approaches in major urban areas like Hebron, Nablus, Bethlehem, Ramallah-Al Bireh, and Gaza City.

16. Malaysia

Urban Population (% of Population): 78%

Over the past five decades, Malaysia has experienced a major increase in urbanization, with its urban population rising from 3 million in 1970 to 24.4 million in 2020, nearly tripling in size. Despite this rapid urban growth, the rural population has seen only a slight increase, rising from 7.5 million to 8.1 million over the same period.

15. Brunei Darussalam

Urban Population (% of Population): 79%

Urbanization in Brunei has steadily increased over the years, with around 79% of the population residing in urban areas as of 2022. One of the reasons for high urbanization in the country is that its small land area necessitates concentrated development. Moreover, the country's oil wealth has led to rapid modernization and infrastructure growth, particularly in urban centers like Bandar Seri Begawan.

14. South Korea

Urban Population (% of Population): 81%

South Korea is one of the most urbanized countries in East Asia. In fact, Seoul is undergoing a phenomenal transformation into a smart city, with innovative technologies to address urbanization challenges. Smart mobility initiatives, such as the Seoul Smart Mobility Reform, have largely reduced traffic congestion by prioritizing public transportation over private cars, facilitated by advanced intelligent transport systems.

13. Saudi Arabia

Urban Population (% of Population): 85%

Saudi Arabia is observing a speedy urbanization, with over 83.8% of its 34 million residents residing in cities as of 2021. This trend is expected to continue, with urban populations projected to reach 90% by 2030. Despite being one of the largest countries in the Middle East, Saudi Arabia faces challenges associated with urban sprawl and unsustainable development. Major cities in the country are struggling with issues such as spatial fragmentation, ecological imbalance, and economic sustainability concerns.

12. United Arab Emirates

Urban Population (% of Population): 88%

Urbanization in the UAE has accelerated, giving rise to infrastructure vulnerabilities. In April, flooding devastated the country, causing extensive damage to buildings, cars, and infrastructure, including Dubai airport as more than 1,000 flights were canceled. All of these disruptions are undoubtedly related to the rising urbanization in the region.

The UAE is also one of the most respected countries in Asia.

11. Oman

Urban Population (% of Population): 88%

Oman's high urbanization is primarily driven by economic growth, infrastructure development, and rural-to-urban migration. The country's speedy modernization, fueled by revenue from oil and gas resources, has led to the expansion of urban areas and the establishment of new city projects.

10. Lebanon

Urban Population (% of Population): 89%

In Lebanon, urbanization has become a dominant trend, with approximately 89% percent of the population residing in urban areas which confirms the country's urban-centric nature.

On a side note, Lebanon is also one of the top countries with the most beautiful women.

9. Bahrain

Urban Population (% of Population): 90%

Bahrain is one of the most urbanized countries in the world. It has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its urban landscape driven by an increase in population from just under 400,000 in the early 1980s to 1.5 million by 2022. Different satellite images reveal that there has been a stark evolution over 35 years, notably in the north, where coastal expansion projects have created new landmasses.

8. Jordan

Urban Population (% of Population): 92%

Jordan's urban population exceeds 9 million, heavily dependent on imports due to the absence of domestic oil or natural gas resources. Only 3% of its land is arable, with just 1% under permanent cultivation. Compounded by limited water accessibility, Jordan is among the top five most water-scarce countries in the world.

7. Japan

Urban Population (% of Population): 92%

Japan's urbanization journey is a great example of meticulous planning and a commitment to inclusivity. With phased urban development since post-World War II, Japan has some of the world's most accessible cities. Prioritizing economic growth and sustainability, Japan's model integrates urban and transport planning, exemplified in Toyama City.

An interesting fact to note is that Tokyo, Japan is the biggest city in Asia by population. To read more on the topic, see the most populated cities in Asia.

6. Israel

Urban Population (% of Population): 93%

Israel is one of the most urbanized countries globally, with around 93% of its population residing in urban areas. Its urbanization process accelerated largely during the latter half of the 20th century and continues to progress rapidly. Cities like Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa are bustling hubs of culture, commerce, and innovation, attracting people from diverse backgrounds.

