In this article, we will be looking at the 20 most consumed beverages in the world. We will also be covering an overall market analysis of the beverage industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Most Consumed Beverages in the World.

Overview of the Beverage Industry

According to a report published by Mordor Intelligence, the global beverage industry was valued at $3.56 trillion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.26% from 2024 to 2028 and reach $4.39 trillion by the end of the forecasted period.

With increasing disposable income, consumer preferences are shifting towards ready-to-drink beverages. This trend is more evident in emerging and developing economies. Moreover, regardless of growing health awareness, alcohol consumption rates in the US are still on the rise. According to the 2022 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 137.4 million people above the age of 12 reported that they drank over the past 30 days, including 66.4 million females in the same age group.

Furthermore, the global beverage industry is segregated into various segments, including but not limited to alcoholic beverages, non-alcoholic beverages, bottled water, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice, and milk. In addition, North America holds a major share of the beverage industry, and the significant share of the region is attributed to its growing health and wellness awareness. In the US alone, consumer preferences are shifting towards healthier, plant-based, energy, and functional beverages. You can also read about the 20 biggest non-alcoholic beverage companies in the US.

Emerging Trends

With growing health consciousness and the persistence of non-communicable (lifestyle) diseases, people are transitioning towards non-alcoholic and healthy drinks. According to the World Health Organization, non-communicable diseases take approximately 41 million lives each year, and nearly 17 million people die due to lifestyle diseases before the age of 70. The increased demand for low-alcohol beverages is more evident among millennials and baby boomers. Moreover, per the United Nations data, the imports of non-alcoholic drinks in Hungary increased from 154 million euros in 2021 to 174 million euros in 2022.

Non-alcoholic beverage companies are also keeping up with this trend by introducing a diverse portfolio of beverages and creative advertising campaigns. For instance, on January 11, PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) unveiled a new advertisement campaign by the title ‘Get Wild’, featuring the daily challenges in the lives of millennials and promoting PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) Wild Cherry as the moments of joy.

Furthermore, since the release of COVID-19 vaccines, people have resumed outdoor physical activities, including professional sports, exercise, and outdoor activities. In the US alone, 2021 marked the year with the highest sports participation, at 14.3%. The increased trend towards physical fitness has created a demand for supplementary diets, including energy drinks. On January 18, Bloomberg reported that Red Bull sold more than 12 billion cans of energy drinks in 2023 alone, taking Red Bull's net sales to exceed $10.6 billion in a single year for the first time.

Another notable trend in the industry is the consumer inclination towards sugar-free drinks. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, in 2019, there were more than 77 million diabetes patients in India alone, and the number of patients is expected to reach 101 million by 2030. As a result, consumers are transitioning towards zero or low-sugar beverages.

Leading Players in the Beverage Industry

Key players leading the beverage industry include Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (EBR:ABI), PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP), Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO), and Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA). You can also take a look at the 25 Largest Beverage Companies in the World in 2023.

Anheuser-Busch Inbev SA (EBR:ABI), or AB InBev, is a multinational brewing and drink producing company. With its headquarters in Leuven, Belgium, a portfolio of 630 drinks, and its operations in 150 countries, the company is one of the largest brewers in the world. On January 12, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA (EBR:ABI) reported becoming an official partner with the International Olympic Committee. The company further announced that its zero-alcohol beer, Corona Cero, will be the global beer sponsor for the Olympic games.

Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) is an international beverage manufacturer selling products in over 200 countries around the globe. The company offers a wide range of non-alcoholic beverages, including Coca-Cola, Sprite, Dasani, and Fanta, which are some of its well-known brands. Moreover, on December 13, 2023, the company announced the appointment of Jorge Garduño as the new chief customer and commercial officer, effective February 1. Garduño is succeeding Elaine Bowers Coventry, who will be taking charge as the president of the new Europe East Operations.

Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) is another leading player in the beverage industry, operating in the alcoholic beverages segment. Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) is renowned for its diverse portfolio of over 300 beers and cider products, including but not limited to Amstel, Heineken, and Tecate. On January 16, Heineken N.V. (AMS:HEIA) reported signing Siemens AG (ETR:SIE) as its global net zero partner implementing its decarbonization program. This deal is a part of the company's initiative towards environmental sustainability as they move towards launching their net zero campaign. The company is targeting net zero in Scopes 1 and 2 emissions throughout its production sites by 2030.

Now that we have discussed the beverages industry, let's move to our list of the 20 most consumed beverages in the world.

20 Most Consumed Beverages In The World

A line of colourful nonalcoholic and carbonated beverages and soft drinks at a convenience store.

Methodology

To compile the list of the 20 most consumed beverages worldwide, we looked through 4 sources, including CNN, Taste Atlas, List Challenge, and Tan Do Beverages. Next, we identified the broader beverages from these sources that were more commonly mentioned. For example, if four different types of tea were mentioned, we just classified the beverage as “tea”. We then looked up global search volumes on Semrush for each beverage and ranked them according to those. We chose search volumes because we hypothesized that a beverage with a higher consumption rate is more likely to be looked up than a less consumed beverage. Moreover, In cases where the global search volumes for two or more beverages were the same, we used the number of mentions as a tiebreaker. Moreover, we sourced beverage details from Encyclopaedia Britannica and included them for each beverage.

20. Baijiu

Global Search Volume: 36,300

Number of Mentions: 2

Baijiu is a beverage category that contains all traditional Chinese-style grain spirits. It is a clear alcohol that resembles other East Asian Liquor, including soju, a popular beverage from South Korea. Similar to gin and whiskey, Baijiu has different kinds and is loosely categorized into four categories, including light aroma, rice aroma, strong aroma, and sauce aroma.

19. Soft Drink

Global Search Volume: 130,000

Number of Mentions: 4

Soft Drinks are among the most popular non-alcoholic beverages worldwide. While the ingredients used in making soft drinks vary depending on the type, they are typically carbonated and contain natural or artificial sweetening agents. PepsiCo Inc (NASDAQ:PEP) and Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) are amongst the leading producers and sellers of soft drinks around the globe.

18. Cognac

Global Search Volume: 374,200

Number of Mentions: 3

Cognac is a category of brandy produced in the Charente-Maritime and Charente department in France. The beverage is named after the town of Cognac and dates back to the 17th century. It is worth noting that according to French rules, only brandy made from a specific variety of grapes, distilled twice in traditional stills, and aged for almost 2 years in Limousin oak in designated areas of Charente-Maritime and Charente can be called Cognac.

17. Milkshake

Global Search Volume: 403,900

Number of Mentions: 3

Milkshakes are categorized as cold dairy beverages usually prepared by mixing milk or ice cream with a flavouring, including chocolate or fruit syrups. There are various types of milkshakes depending on the added flavouring or sweetener. Milkshakes are consumed globally as healthy dairy products and are usually served with a topping of whipped cream in a tall glass.

16. Rum

Global Search Volume: 474,600

Number of Mentions: 3

Rum is a distilled liquor produced from sugarcane products, including molasses, a residue of sugar processing. The beverage originates from the West Indies and dates back to the 1650s. According to the Encyclopaedia Britannica, Inc., during the slave trade, slaves were brought from Africa and traded to the West Indies to buy molasses for producing rum in England. Moreover, it is commonly used in preparing cocktails, including but not limited to Mojitos and Daiquiris.

15. Sake

Global Search Volume: 480,600

Number of Mentions: 2

With a global search volume of 480,600, Sake holds the fifteenth place in our list of the 20 most consumed beverages in the world. Prepared from a special type of rice called sakamai, Sake is a popular alcoholic beverage from Japan. Other essential ingredients used in preparing Sake include water, yeast, and a mould known as koji. Moreover, Sake can be consumed at different temperatures, depending on the type and drinker’s preference.

14. Brandy

Global Search Volume: 535,000

Number of Mentions: 2

Distilled from fermented fruits or wine, Brandy is a fruity alcoholic beverage. The beverage brandy usually contains 50% alcohol, however, when brandy is used to make strong wines such as Sherry or Medeira, the resulting beverage can contain up to 80% to 95% alcohol. Moreover, there are eight different types of Brandy consumed worldwide, including Cognac, Armagnac, Applejack, Pisco, Grappa, Brandy de Jerez, Kirschwasser, and Calvados.

13. Juice

Global Search Volume: 564,800

Number of Mentions: 4

Juice or fruit juice is a widely consumed type of non-alcoholic beverage. Fruit juice is generally used as a source of vitamins as it is prepared by extracting natural liquid from fruits or vegetables. Fruit juices can be found in different forms, including natural style thick liquid, nectar type containing pieces of fruit, and clarified liquid form, usually containing preservatives.

12. Milk

Global Search Volume: 791,400

Number of Mentions: 4

Milk is an essential dairy product and a healthy natural beverage. It is an essential natural drink containing fats, proteins and other dissolved substances, including but not limited to carbohydrates, minerals, and vitamins. The constituents of milk vary depending on the species from which it is taken. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, 100 grams of cow milk contain approximately 3.29 grams of protein.

11. Champagne

Global Search Volume: 824,800

Number of Mentions: 3

Champagne is another classic wine from France. Characterized by its flinty and crisp taste, the beverage is mainly produced in certain departments of France, including Haute-Marne, Aisne, Aube, and Marne. Moreover, Champagne is prepared using three specific grapes, including black pinot, Meunier, and chardonnay white. The beverage is widely consumed at social gatherings, especially at wedding ceremonies.

10. Cocktail

Global Search Volume: 874,200

Number of Mentions: 4

Any beverage prepared by mixing two or more ingredients is known as a cocktail. The beverages that are categorized as cocktails usually have alcohol as one of the ingredients. Typical alcohol base drinks used to prepare cocktails include gin, vodka, and whiskey, mixed with flavouring agents such as fruit juices. Margarita, Old Fashioned, and Bloody Marys are a few popular cocktails consumed around the globe.

9, Gin

Global Search Volume: 898,800

Number of Mentions: 3

Characterized by a pale yellow colour, gin is a flavoured distilled liquor. The beverage has a botanical flavour due to its two main ingredients, juniper berry and grain mesh. The origin of gin is tied back to a 17th-century professor, Franciscus Sylvius, who discovered gin by distilling juniper berries with spirits in an attempt to produce medicine. The beverage later travelled to England via soldiers returning from Europe.

8. Vodka

Global Search Volume: 1 Million

Number of Mentions: 2

With 1 million global search volumes, vodka is the 8th most consumed beverage on our list. It is a colourless distilled alcoholic beverage with an alcoholic content ranging from 40% to 50%. Moreover, as it does not have any distinct aroma or taste, flavouring substances are eliminated from the preparation process. Vodka can be prepared from the cheapest and most readily available materials suitable for fermentation. However, the beverage is prepared using cereal grains in Russia and Poland. The drink was initially popular in these two countries. However, consumption rates are also growing in the United States and Europe.

7. Whisky

Global Search Volume: 1 Million

Number of Mentions 3

Whiskey is another distilled liquor prepared from the fermentation of cereal grains. It is one of the oldest liquors, dating back to the 1400s. Regardless of the different preparation methods and types of cereal used, vodka is always aged in wooden containers, usually white oak. While Scotch, Irish, and Canadian Whisky are the main types of whiskey, they are all used as base liquor to prepare various cocktails.

6. Beer

Global Search Volume: 1.1 Million

Number of Mentions: 4

Beer is one of the oldest and most popularly consumed beverages around the globe. The beverage is a carbonated, foamy alcoholic beverage prepared by fermentation and boiling ingredients, including water, malt, hops, and a mix of grains. Moreover, various kinds of beer are available around the globe; the types mainly differ based on water content, types of malt and fermentation techniques. Some beverages similar to Beer include Sake, produced in Japan; pulque, produced in Mexico; and malted sorghum, prepared in Africa.

