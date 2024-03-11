In this article, we will be covering the 20 largest travel companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the travel and tourism industry, you can go directly to 5 Largest Travel Companies In The World.

The travel and tourism sector plays a vital role in global economies. It creates jobs, fosters cultural exchange, and supports local businesses. It promotes understanding between nations while also contributing significantly to GDP growth. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), travel and tourism accounted for 7.6% of global GDP in 2022 while also creating 22 million new jobs around the world.

An Analysis of the Global Travel and Tourism Industry

The travel and tourism sector plays a crucial role in addressing societal and economic challenges. The industry is now thriving after being severely impacted during the peak of the COVID-19 crisis, which led to travel restrictions, cancellations, and a sharp decline in tourism activities. According to a report by Market Research Future, the global travel and tourism market reached a value of $648.03 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% from 2023 to 2032 and reach a value of more than $1.01 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The North American region leads the global travel and tourism market, while Europe follows as the second-largest market. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit the fastest growth in the industry during the forecasted period.

The travel and tourism market is undergoing a digital transformation with online booking platforms, travel agencies, mobile apps, and online travel-related services driving growth by enhancing connectivity and providing convenient and personalized traveler experiences. The trend of cultural and experiential tourism, with travelers seeking authentic, immersive experiences, unique destinations, and local experiences, is also a key factor driving market growth. Moreover, the rise in disposable incomes, especially in emerging markets, is leading to increased tourism. More people have the means to explore domestic and international destinations. According to the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), domestic visitor spending saw an increase of 20.4% in 2022. On the other hand, international visitor spending went up by 81.9% in 2022.

What are Some of the Biggest Companies in the Travel and Tourism Industry Up To?

Prominent companies in the travel and tourism industry are actively pursuing various strategies to expand their global presence and increase their profitability. Some of the most notable names are Marriott International Inc. (NYSE:MAR), Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), and Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is one of the world’s largest providers of online travel and related services. It provides online travel services in more than 220 countries through its brands which include Booking.com, Priceline, Agoda, KAYAK, and OpenTable. Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) is also one of the best travel stocks to buy. On February 22, Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) reported strong earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $32, surpassing EPS estimates by $1.95. The company’s revenue for the quarter grew by 18.15% year-over-year and amounted to $4.78 billion, ahead of market consensus by $73.37 million. Here are some comments from Booking Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BKNG) Q4 2023 earnings call:

“As we look to the year ahead, we see strong growth on the books for travel that’s scheduled to take place in 2024, which gives early indications of potentially another record summer travel season. As we’ve noted previously, a high percentage of these bookings are capable and what is on the books today for the summer period represents a small percentage of the total bookings that we expect to ultimately receive. David will provide further details on fourth quarter results and on our thoughts about the first quarter and full year 2024. Looking back at the full year of 2023, I am proud of our efforts to drive more benefits to our travelers and supply partners while also delivering record-setting industry-leading financial results. We reached a significant milestone last year with our customers’ booking an all-time high of over 1 billion room nights on our platform, which was an increase of 17% versus 2022.”

As the demand for travel and tourism continues to grow, companies operating in this space are launching new products, engaging in mergers and acquisitions, increasing investments, and forming contracts and collaborations. Marriott International Inc. (NYSE:MAR) is an American multinational hospitality company. It operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts in more than 130 countries around the world. On March 7, Marriott International Inc. (NYSE:MAR) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Victoria Park Hotels Ltd. to launch The Park Lane Hong Kong, Autograph Collection. This new addition is set to become part of Autograph Collection Hotels by early 2025. Autograph Collection Hotels’ portfolio includes more than 300 independent properties in some of the most desirable locations around the world. Situated within a 28-story mixed-use complex featuring retail spaces on the lower floors, the new hotel is projected to have 820 guest rooms, an executive lounge, 3 unique dining venues, extensive event spaces spanning over 1,700 square meters, and various recreational facilities. Some of the guest rooms will boast stunning views of Victoria Harbour, while others will overlook the city or Victoria Park in Hong Kong.

On February 7, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) announced an exclusive strategic partnership with Small Luxury Hotels of the World (SLH) that will introduce guests of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to a wide range of hotels in some of the most popular destinations around the world. This collaboration will significantly enhance Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:HLT) luxury offerings as unique SLH properties become part of the esteemed Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, and LXR Hotels & Resorts brands.

Now that we have discussed what’s going on in the global travel and tourism industry, let’s take a look at the 20 largest travel companies in the world.

20 Largest Travel Companies In The World

A line of travellers queuing for a commercial flight, emphasizing the airport management operations.

Methodology

In this article, we have listed the 20 largest travel companies in the world. To find the top travel companies in the world, we sifted through various sources including industry reports, our own rankings in addition to rankings available on various websites, and consulted stock screeners from Yahoo Finance and Finviz. For companies that are publicly traded, we decided to rank them according to their market capitalization as of March 9. We used fiscal year revenues to rank the companies that are not publicly traded. For foreign companies, we converted the market caps and revenues to US dollars according to their respective exchange rates, as of March 9. Finally, we narrowed down our selection to rank the 20 largest travel companies in the world based on their market capitalization and revenues, which are listed below in ascending order.

20 Largest Travel Companies In The World

20. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST)

Market Capitalization: $14.9 Billion

Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) is a major American lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in hotels. It owns a diverse portfolio of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:HST) has a market capitalization of $14.9 billion as of March 9, 2024.

19. Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

Market Capitalization: $16.12 Billion

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) is an American multinational hospitality company. As one of the world’s top hospitality companies, it manages and franchises luxury and business hotels, resorts, and vacation properties in more than 70 countries across 6 continents. As of March 9, 2024, Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion.

18. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Market Capitalization: $17.4 Billion

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) is a British multinational hospitality company. With more than 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, it is one of the world’s leading hotel companies. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has a market capitalization of $17.4 billion as of March 9, 2024. It ranks 18th on our list of the 20 biggest travel companies in the world.

17. Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Market Capitalization: $18.5 Billion

Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) is an American travel technology company. As one of the top travel agencies in the world, it owns and operates various brands including Expedia, Hotels.com, CarRentals.com, Vrbo, Travelocity, Trivago, Orbitz, Ebookers, CheapTickets, and Expedia Cruises. As of March 9, 2024, Expedia Group Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) has a market capitalization of $18.5 billion.

16. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Market Capitalization: $20.44 Billion

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is an American airline company. It offers low-cost air travel service with frequent flights of mostly short routes. As one of the biggest travel companies in the world, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion as of March 9, 2024.

15. Qatar Airways Group

Revenue: $21 Billion

Qatar Airways Group is the flag carrier of Qatar. Owned by the Government of Qatar, it is one of the world’s top airlines and it currently flies to over 170 international destinations. Qatar Airways Group generated an annual revenue of $21 billion in the year 2022-2023. It ranks among the top 15 on our list of the 20 largest travel companies in the world.

14. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Market Capitalization: $21.38 Billion

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is a British-American cruise operator. As one of the world's largest leisure travel companies, it owns some of the most well-known cruise line brands in North America, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Australia. Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion as of March 9, 2024.

13. Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (SEHK:0027)

Market Capitalization: $21.83 Billion

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (SEHK:0027) is one of Asia’s top developers and operators of integrated entertainment and resort facilities. It owns and operates a broad portfolio of integrated resort, retail, dining, hotel, and gaming facilities in Macau. As one of the top travel companies in the world, Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (SEHK:0027) has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion as of March 9, 2024.

12. Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Market Capitalization: $27.17 Billion

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) is one of America’s major airlines. It is also one of the world’s largest airlines by number of passengers carried. As one of the top travel companies in the world, Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion as of March 9, 2024.

11. Amadeus IT Group S.A. (BME:AMS)

Market Capitalization: $27.31 Billion

Amadeus IT Group S.A. (BME:AMS) is a Spanish multinational technology company that develops technology and software for airlines, travel agencies, hotels, payment providers, and other travel-related businesses to enhance their operations and customer experiences. With a presence in more than 190 countries, the company provides software solutions for the global travel and tourism industry. As of March 9, 2024, Amadeus IT Group S.A. (BME:AMS) has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion.

10. Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Market Capitalization: $28.27 Billion

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is a multinational travel service company that ranks among the top 10 on our list of the largest travel companies in the world. It owns and operates several travel agencies and travel fare aggregators including Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com and Skyscanner. As of March 9, 2024, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion.

9. Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Market Capitalization: $32.3 Billion

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is an Irish airline company. As one of Europe's largest airline groups, it is the parent company of Ryanair, Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda, and Malta Air. With a market capitalization of $32.3 billion as of March 9, 2024, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) ranks 9th on our list of the 20 largest travel companies in the world.

8. Emirates Group

Revenue: $32.6 Billion

Emirates Group is Dubai’s state-owned international aviation holding company. It owns Dubai National Air Travel Agency (dnata), an airport and ground services company, and Emirates Airline, one of the largest airlines in the Middle East. Emirates Group generated an annual revenue of $32.6 billion in the year 2022-2023.

7. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Market Capitalization: $32.71 Billion

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is a global cruise holding company that owns and operates cruise brands including Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. As one of the world’s largest cruise line operators, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a global fleet of 65 ships traveling to around 1,000 destinations around the world. The company has a market capitalization of $32.71 billion as of March 9, 2024.

6. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Market Capitalization: $38.81 Billion

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is an American casino and resort company that owns and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. As a driver of valuable leisure and business tourism, it is one of the world’s largest hotel and casino companies. With a market capitalization of $38.81 billion as of March 9, 2024, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) ranks 6th on our list of the 20 largest travel companies in the world.

