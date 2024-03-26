In this article, we list and discuss the 20 Hottest Countries in Asia. If you would like to skip our detailed discussion of the topic, you can go to the top 6 Hottest Countries in Asia instead.

On Monday, July 3, 2023, the world experienced a day that was dubbed the “death sentence for people and ecosystems” by climate scientist Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London.

From July 3rd to July 6th, the average global temperatures reached 17.08 °C. Meaning, we experienced the hottest day for four days in a row. Friederike Otto further elaborated that this was a milestone that we should not be celebrating. However, unfortunately, in the years to come, the world is expected to see even more of such records due to increasing emissions of CO2 and greenhouse gasses, alongside other reasons. According to scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York, the entire month of July was the hottest ever recorded since 1880. It was 0.24 °C (0.43 °F) warmer than any other July on record.

While the entire world experienced dangerously high temperatures in the month, there were at least 22 countries, some spanning from the Middle East to South Asia region, which reported maximum temperatures of 50 °C (122 °F) or above. (See: 30 Hottest Countries in the World) For Asia, 2023 was an especially hot year, even in November, many Asian countries experienced exceptional heatwaves, and countries like China and Japan even recorded their record-highest November temperatures during the year.

Asia and Global Warming

Asia, the largest continent by land area, is warming faster than the global average. According to the World Bank, the Asian region accounts for 60% of the world's coal consumption and – subsequently – 39% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions. Given this, it comes as no surprise that the climate situation is disastrous in the region, and has destabilized it with its unsparing heat waves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Asia’s heat waves have been detrimental in many ways to many domains, especially the agricultural sector and the overall livelihood of all organisms. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) report of 2022, weather, climate, and water-related disasters in Asia caused more than 5,000 people to lose their lives, directly affected more than 50 million people, and resulted in over $36 billion in economic damages.

Companies Contributing Towards a Cooler Future

Global warming has become a major and undeniable threat to the world at large. For this very reason, many countries and international organizations have been making efforts to slow down the threat.

A notable example of these efforts is the Paris Agreement — an international treaty between countries and multinational corporations on climate change, which came into effect in 2016. According to the United Nations for Climate Change, more than 600 multinational companies factored the Paris Agreement into their business plans the same year, and the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) reports that this number rose to a whopping 1000 companies in 2021. Out of these, there are 87 major leading companies across the globe that are committed to making their war towards a 1.5 °C future.

Among the many Asian companies on this list, there was Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) as well. More commonly known as only Airtel, Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) is a leading telecom company in India that has been integrating sustainability efforts in its operations in accordance with the Paris Agreement and has adopted the GSMA initiative. The company has also been reporting to CDP (Carbon Disclosure Project) since 2019. Overall, Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) declares to be committed to reducing absolute scope 1 and 2 Green House Gas (GHG) emissions by 50.2%, and scope 4 GHG emissions by 42%, in the next seven years.

Similarly, key players in Asia like the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited and Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) are also making efforts to tackle global warming.

In 2019, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited established Corporate Social Responsibility Executive Committee and became the first semiconductor company to receive carbon credits under the TM002 Method. By December of the same year, the company had also established its SDGs for 2030. Under its SDGs, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited aims to reduce its GHG emissions per unit production by 40%, double its energy efficiency after ﬁve years of mass production for each process technology, implement new energy-saving measures, and achieve 25% renewable energy for fabs and 100% renewable energy for non-fab facilities by 2030.

On the other hand, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) has been implementing its long-term environmental plan, Road to Zero, under which it aims to reduce its environmental footprint to zero by 2050. Under the umbrella of its Road to Zero initiative, Sony Group Corporation (NYSE:SONY) is also implementing its Green Management 2025 plan, which aims to further reduce Sony’s environmental footprint by the Full Year 2025.

20 Hottest Countries in Asia

20 Hottest Countries in Asia

Our Methodology

For our list of the 20 hottest countries in Asia, we used an objective metric, the annual mean temperatures, and shortlisted the top 20 countries with the highest annual average temperatures measured in degrees Celsius according to 2022’s estimates (most recent available). We obtained data from the World Bank and ranked the 20 hottest countries in Asia in ascending order of their mean temperatures in Celcius.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that uses a consensus approach to identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The website tracks the movement of corporate insiders and hedge funds. Our top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 stock index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). So, if you are looking for the best stock picks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

20 Hottest Countries in Asia

20. Laos

Mean Annual Temperature: 24.05

Located in southeast Asia, Laos is known for its beautiful mountain terrains and for being one of the hottest countries in Asia. According to the World Bank’s most recent available climate change data, the average surface temperature of this country in 2022 was 24.05 °C. In May 2023, experienced record-high temperatures with the city of Luang in Laos hitting a record temperature of 43.5 °C, the highest ever recorded in the country.

19. Vietnam

Mean Annual Temperature: 24.73

Ranked 19th, Vietnam is a beautiful country in Southeast Asia, known for its beautiful beaches and fresh rivers. According to the most recent available data, the average maximum surface air temperature of the country sets up in June, with temperatures going as high as 32°C. Like Laos, Vietnam also experienced heat waves in 2023, with the highest temperature ever for the country being recorded in May (44.2 °C).

18. India

Mean Annual Temperature: 25.2

India, officially known as the Republic of India, is located in the southern part of Asia. According to the CIA’s 2023 estimates, India has a population of about 1.4 billion, which makes it the world’s most populated country as of 2024 and one of the most polluted ones too. Ranked as the 18th hottest country in Asia, India has experienced over 700 heat waves during the past five decades. According to climate experts, India will also be among the top countries where temperatures will cross survivability limits by 2050. Given this forecast, the sustainability efforts of companies like Bharti Airtel Limited (NSE: BHARTIARTL) are not only highly commendable but also really necessary.

17. Yemen

Mean Annual Temperature: 25.51

The Republic of Yemen, a country maimed by one of the worst humanitarian crises in the world today, is home to over 31,565,602 people. According to the World Bank’s data, the average mean surface air temperature of the country for 2022 was 25.51 °C, while the average maximum surface air temperature stood at 36.49 °C.

16. Bangladesh

Mean Annual Temperature: 25.74

Next on the list, Bangladesh is a South Asian country, filled with lush green meadows and river plates. According to the CIA’s 2023 estimates, it has a population of 167 million people. In Bangladesh, temperatures can go as high as 34 °C in May.

15. Indonesia

Mean Annual Temperature: 25.96

Located in the Southeastern part of Asia and Oceania, Indonesia is a famous spot for vacations. According to the most recent available data, the average mean surface air temperature of the region stands at 25.96 °C, making it the 15th hottest region in Asia. Moreover, Indonesia’s climate is hotter near the lowlands, and moderate near the highlands.

14. Malaysia

Mean Annual Temperature: 26.35

A country well-known for its beaches and lush rainforests, Malaysia is a Southeast Asian country and also the fourteenth hottest in the continent. Temperatures can go as high as 32 °C during May and June in Malaysia, according to the World Bank’s Climate Change Knowledge Portal. Despite the warm weather, the country is a busy place for international tourists to spend their holidays.

13. Saudi Arabia

Mean Annual Temperature: 26.46

Ranked 13th, the Kingdom Of Saudi Arabia is a landlocked transcontinental country located in the western parts of Asia and the Middle East. Being landlocked and having numerous deserts, it is one of the hottest regions of the continent. The average mean surface air temperature of Saudi Arabia reached 26.46 °C in 2022, according to the most recent available survey data.

12. Philippines

Mean Annual Temperature: 26.61

Situated in the southeast part of Asia, the Philippines is another country with beautiful beaches and green mountain ranges. It is also among the world’s most disaster-prone countries, with floods, droughts, typhoons, landslides and mudslides, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions being frequent. The average surface air temperatures can go as high as 32.05 °C in the Philippines, making it one of the hottest countries in the Asian continent.

11. Thailand

Mean Annual Temperature: 26.78

Home to ancient ruins and ornate temples, Thailand is located in the southeastern parts of the Asian continent. With a population of about 69,794,997 people, this country has a very hot climate, and the southern isthmus always remains hot. The average mean surface air temperature of the country reached 26.78 °C in 2022.

10. Sri Lanka

Mean Annual Temperature: 27.24

Sri Lanka is located in the southern parts of Asia and is one of the top 10 countries of Asia with the hottest weather. As of the most recent available data, the average mean surface air temperature clocked up to 27.24 °C in 2022. In summer, temperatures can go as high as 36°C in the country.

9. Northern Mariana Islands

Mean Annual Temperature: 27.25

A part of the US commonwealth, the Northern Mariana Islands are located in the Pacific Ocean and are home to around 51,295 people. It has a tropical marine climate with little seasonal variation. The islands experience a dry season from December to June and a rainy season from July to October.

8. Cambodia

Mean Annual Temperature: 27.25

Ranked 8th and famous for its low-lying green landscapes, Cambodia is an Asian country located in the southeast parts of Asia. It is one of the hottest countries in Asia with maximum temperature reaching record values of 35°C, in June and July.

7. Kuwait

Mean Annual Temperature: 27.58

Kuwait, officially known as the State of Kuwait, is a country located in the western region of the Asian continent. As this is a deserted country, the weather can be very hot in this country and it mostly remains intensely hot here. The average mean surface air temperature of Kuwait stood at a whopping value of 27.58°C as of 2022 data.

Click to continue reading and see the top 6 Hottest Countries in Asia.

Suggested articles:

Disclosure: None. 20 Hottest Countries in Asia is originally published on Insider Monkey.