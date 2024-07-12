20 Companies That Let You Bring Your Dog to Work

hobo_018 / Getty Images

If you’re a dog owner — or just a dog lover — getting the opportunity to work and earn money among your four-legged friends might seem like an ideal situation. And studies have shown that working with dogs can come with a variety of benefits, including increased collaboration and reduced stress.

Here are 20 companies where you can spend more time with your pup.

Amazon

If you work at Amazon’s Seattle headquarters, chances are you’ll run into at least one dog a day. The tradition first started in the early days of Amazon.com, when a husband-and-wife team would regularly bring their Welsh corgi, Rufus, to work with them. Rufus became a true member of the Amazon team and his memory is still honored today, with photos of him around campus and even a building named after him.

Airbnb

A house may not feel like a home without a loyal dog and given that Airbnb is in the business of giving people a home away from home, it’s not surprising that the company is dog friendly. Airbnb made Business News Daily’s list of “The Best Dog-Friendly Companies of 2024.”

Ben & Jerry’s

Ben & Jerry’s has a regular crew of “K9-5ers” that join their owners at work every day.

“Members of the K9 crew start their day with a pup-friendly treat at the reception desk and enjoy plenty of pets, cuddles and walks throughout the day,” said the ice cream company on its website. The company’s commitment to being dog friendly goes beyond having dogs in the office, it’s even in the products, including a line of frozen desserts especially for pooches.

BARK

If there was any company that was bound to be dog-friendly, it’s BARK — makers of many’s favorite dog treats, as well as food and other products. The company isn’t just good to dog parents, it hires its own canine “advisory board.”

Build-A-Bear Workshop

When there’s a staff birthday at the Build-A-Bear World Bearquarters, pets receive an invitation too — and they even get their own dog-friendly desserts as part of the celebration. Pets can work at the Build-A-Bear Workshop headquarters every day and at the Bearhouse distribution center several days a year.

Clif Bar

Clif Bar has allowed pets in the office since the company started and there are more than a dozen dogs who come to work with their owners every day.

Etsy

Etsy has had a dog-friendly office policy since it was founded in 2005. Now, Etsy has a hybrid schedule for most of its offices, so you’ll never have to be without your pup while you work.

FabFitFun

Working at subscription box company FabFitFun comes with a number of perks, including catered lunch twice a week, a kitchen stocked with snacks and drinks and dog-friendly offices. They also provide pet insurance for employees.

Glassdoor

Glassdoor’s Mill Valley, California headquarters is dog-friendly — and comes with beautiful San Francisco Bay views. Glassdoor was also named the best place to work by North Bay Business Journal in 2015.

Google

Google’s offices are dog-friendly and there’s even a dog park at the Mountain View complex called the Doogleplex.

Kimpton Hotels

All Kimpton Hotels are pet-friendly for guests and the policy extends to employees as well.

“We’ve been pet-friendly since our founding in 1981 — even our founder, Bill Kimpton, would bring his dog, Chianti, to work knowing that dogs have the innate ability to lift spirits,” the company wrote on its website. “Today, some of Kimpton’s most popular employees have a tendency to drool and lie down on the job.”

Many Kimpton Hotels even have their own “director of pet relations.”

“They eagerly greet guests in our lobbies, quality test our pet amenities and lord over the nightly wine hours,” Kimpton Hotels included on its site. These honorary staff members get paid in treats and belly rubs.

Kimpton loves dogs so much that one of the employee benefits for Kimpton workers is pet insurance.

PetSmart

Employees who work at PetSmart’s Phoenix home office location can bring their dogs to work. The campus even has an on-site dog park, along with a “Top Dog” fitness center, a “Sit & Stay” cafe and a Halloween costume contests for children and dogs.

Purina

Purina has allowed its employees to bring their dogs to work for over 20 years, as the company believes this policy is beneficial to both the pets and their owners.

“Eighty-five percent of employees of companies with pets in the office say that pets-at-work policies are beneficial, according to a survey conducted in 2015 by Purina in conjunction with Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine,” the company wrote on its website.

“Some of these benefits include reduced blood pressure, a decrease in loneliness, lower cholesterol levels, higher employee morale, increased productivity and a boost in physical activity.”

Salesforce

Salesforce’s San Francisco headquarters has a “Puppyforce” room where employees can reserve a desk for themselves and their dogs. The dog-friendly company also hosts pet adoption events with local shelters.

Sugarfina

Sugarfina’s corporate office in El Segundo, California is dog-friendly and the company offers other perks for pet owners too. New puppy parents get two days off for “pawternity leave” and employees can also sign up for pet insurance through the high-end candy business.

Ticketmaster

Among Ticketmaster’s employee benefits are its dog-friendly offices and the option to get pet insurance through the company.

Tito’s Handmade Vodka

Tito’s Handmade Vodka emphasizes the phrase “Take Your Dog to Work Every Day,” which started with its founder.

“When Tito Beveridge, founder of Tito’s Handmade Vodka, started making our vodka in the Mockingbird Distillery, he didn’t go a day without his best friend DogJo by his side,” the company wrote on its website.

“The idea of having your trusty companion with you every step of the way started with Tito and has continued with each member of Team Tito’s.”

Tradesy

Tradesy, a marketplace for pre-owned luxury apparel, allows dogs at its Santa Monica, California headquarters. Other employee perks include catered lunches and company happy hours.

Workday

The enterprise resource planning platform Workday allows employees to bring their dogs to its offices in Pleasanton, California, Salt Lake City and Victoria, British Columbia. There’s even an annual “Bring Your Dog to Workday” party in the Pleasanton office.

Zynga

The gaming company based in San Francisco is not only dog-friendly but offers subsidized pet insurance and has a rooftop dog park.

Brooke Barley and Laura Bogart contributed to the reporting for this article.

Any photos are for illustrative purposes only. As a result, some of the photos might not reflect the actual companies listed in this article.

