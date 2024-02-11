Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    21,009.60
    +89.96 (+0.43%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,026.61
    +28.70 (+0.57%)
     

  • DOW

    38,671.69
    -54.64 (-0.14%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7431
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    76.60
    +0.38 (+0.50%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    64,872.05
    +1,073.88 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,038.70
    -9.20 (-0.45%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,009.99
    +30.29 (+1.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1870
    +0.0170 (+0.41%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    15,990.66
    +196.95 (+1.25%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.93
    +0.14 (+1.09%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,572.58
    -22.90 (-0.30%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    36,897.42
    +34.14 (+0.09%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6887
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

For many people, the dream of owning a home has evaporated with a national average home price of $339,048, according to May 2023 figures from Zillow.

Related: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida
Discover: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But it is still very possible to find a home to fit the budget you’re looking for. In fact, in a variety of cities, you can find a good number of homes priced under $100,000 — perfect for first-time homebuyers, especially.

GOBankingRates analyzed data from Zillow to find the 100 biggest housing markets priced under $100,000. Then, GOBankingRates used data from Realtor.com to find the total number of active home listings and just how many of them have asking prices of less than that mark. These 20 highlighted cities offer some of the cheapest housing prices in the U.S.

Davel5957 / iStock.com
Davel5957 / iStock.com

20. Fort Wayne, Indiana

  • Total active listings: 369

  • Active listings under $100,000: 16

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.34%

Grant Cardone: These Will Be the Top Places To Buy Real Estate Over the Next Decade
Arizona’s Retirees Are Fleeing: Here’s Where They’re Settling

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

19. Columbia, South Carolina

  • Total active listings: 446

  • Active listings under $100,000: 20

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.48%

Florida Retirees Are Fleeing: 7 Items That Are Simply Too Expensive in the Sunshine State

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

18. Indianapolis

  • Total active listings: 2,636

  • Active listings under $100,000: 128

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 4.86%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

17. Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Total active listings: 1,119

  • Active listings under $100,000: 73

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.52%

gnagel / Getty Images
gnagel / Getty Images

16. Wichita, Kansas

  • Total active listings: 1,134

  • Active listings under $100,000: 75

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.61%

Barbara Corcoran: ‘If You Buy a Home Now, It’s To Your Advantage’

dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
dreamyguy1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Cincinnati

  • Total active listings: 1,176

  • Active listings under $100,000: 79

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 6.72%

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

14. Kansas City, Missouri

  • Total active listings: 1,674

  • Active listings under $100,000: 118

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.05%

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Philadelphia

  • Total active listings: 382

  • Active listings under $100,000: 27

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.07%

Find: 10 Places To Retire That Are Just Like Arizona but Way Cheaper

Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com
Nagel Photography / Shutterstock.com

12. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • Total active listings: 1,350

  • Active listings under $100,000: 101

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 7.48%

Roberto Galan / Getty Images
Roberto Galan / Getty Images

11. Louisville, Kentucky

  • Total active listings: 1,896

  • Active listings under $100,000: 165

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 8.70%

Pgiam / Getty Images
Pgiam / Getty Images

10. Chicago

  • Total active listings: 3,169

  • Active listings under $100,000: 299

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 9.44%

Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

9. Pittsburgh

  • Total active listings: 2,039

  • Active listings under $100,000: 314

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 15.40%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

8. Buffalo, New York

  • Total active listings: 513

  • Active listings under $100,000: 108

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 21.05%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Memphis, Tennessee

  • Total active listings: 1,927

  • Active listings under $100,000: 453

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.51%

More: 10 Cheapest Cities To Live in North Carolina

Ron_Thomas / iStock.com
Ron_Thomas / iStock.com

6. Milwaukee

  • Total active listings: 644

  • Active listings under $100,000: 153

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 23.76%

Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com
Meinphoto / Shutterstock.com

5. St. Louis

  • Total active listings: 2,060

  • Active listings under $100,000: 530

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 25.73%

Elizabeth Fisher / iStock.com
Elizabeth Fisher / iStock.com

4. Rochester, New York

  • Total active listings: 253

  • Active listings under $100,000: 107

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 42.29%

Related: 6 Safest and Cheapest Cities to Live in Virginia

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

3. Cleveland

  • Total active listings: 1,171

  • Active listings under $100,000: 518

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 44.24%

Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ron_Thomas / Getty Images/iStockphoto

2. Toledo, Ohio

  • Total active listings: 684

  • Active listings under $100,000: 358

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 52.34%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

1. Detroit

  • Total active listings: 1,726

  • Active listings under $100,000: 1,171

  • Percentage of listings under $100,000: 67.84%

Jami Farkas contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: To find the 20 best cities where you can buy a house for under $100,000, GOBankingRates first found the top 100 largest housing markets according to Zillow. For each housing market, GOBankingRates found: (1) total active listings and (2) active listings under $100,000 sourced from Realtor.com. Then GOBankingRates calculated the percentage of listings under $100,000 and sorted the data to show the highest availability of listings under $100,000. All data is up-to-date as of May 5, 2023.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K