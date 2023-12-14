20 Best Cities to Live in the Northeast

In this article, we will be navigating through the 20 best cities in the Northeast and the factors contributing to their attractiveness as a living destination. If you wish to skip our detailed analysis, you can move directly to the 5 Best Cities to Live in the Northeast.

The Northeastern US: An Attraction for Many

The Northeastern United States, known as the East Coast, is a diverse region comprising Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. It is home to the Northeast megalopolis which includes many of the largest metropolitan areas such as Boston, New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C. Apart from being densely populated, the US Northeast is made up of some of the most developed states in the country. You can also take a look at some of the best US cities for digital nomads.

The region has a lot to offer to those who wish to settle in the bustling cities of the East Coast. While college students tend to look for reputed academic institutions such as Harvard University and MIT in known college towns such as Cambridge, young professionals pursue thriving job markets in popular metros of Boston and New York City. Families and retirees are not left behind as they look for a laid-back lifestyle with all necessary amenities in several North Eastern cities which will be discussed shortly. Hence, the Northeast tends to be a sought-after location.

Homebuilders Setting Up Reasonable Living

Since housing affordability and availability are a primary concern guiding the decision to settle in attractive locations, American homebuilders offer diverse and quality housing in some of the most sought-after locations across the United States. These companies include Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN), PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM), and KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Let’s take a look at the recent developments undertaken by these firms.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) is a leading builder of quality homes for all generations in the US. The company constructs affordable, move-up, and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. On November 28, Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) reported the first release of a new series of affordable single-family homes available in three communities across California's Central Valley, a popular living destination. The pricing for these houses starts in the mid $300,000s. The three communities will be offering new single-story homes with traditional exterior styles and spacious interiors. Those who wish to live in this region can easily access shopping, dining, entertainment, and sports options.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) is an American residential home construction company. Del Webb is a national brand of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM). Del Webb is a leading builder of new homes designed for pre-retirement and retirees in the United States. On December 12, PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) reported that Del Webb will be offering three unique collections of single-family homes for active adults in the city of Belmont, North Carolina. In this regard, construction has started in the Charlotte area’s newest active adult community. Residents of the community will also benefit from indoor and outdoor pools, a fitness center, and year-round social events. The community’s expansive 3.5-mile trail system and community greenspaces can also be accessed. Prices for the single-story floor plans start in the low $400s.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States. The company has built over 670,000 quality homes in its history. It focuses on fostering interpersonal relationships with its customers by building homes unique to each customer, based on their budget. On December 8, KB Home (NYSE:KBH) reported the grand opening of its newest community within the popular Twelve Bridges master plan in Lincoln, California. Family-friendly amenities such as parks, picnic areas, sports fields, and open space will also be available to the residents. The new community Aurora at Twelve Bridges has personalized, new homes priced from the mid $400,000s. The greater Sacramento area’s major employment centers and downtown Lincoln can be conveniently accessed. The model homes are open for walk-in visits and private in-person tours by appointment. A live video tour with a sales counselor can also be arranged.

Now that we have taken a look at living in the Northeast, we can move to the 20 best cities in the region.

20 Best Cities to Live in the Northeast

Our Methodology:

In order to compile a list of the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast, we sourced data from the Niche screener. The US Census Bureau defines the Northeast region as including the six New England states of Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont, and three northern Mid-Atlantic states of New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

Hence, we first screened the top cities from the best cities ranking in all of the aforementioned states. Once we had a list of all the cities, we sourced two relevant metrics for them. Focusing on affordability as a key factor impacting the decision to live in a city, we selected the median home price as our primary metric. To incorporate the employment potential of these cities, we included the median income as our secondary metric. We were able to acquire a comprehensive list since the Niche rankings incorporate other factors to measure the overall quality such as access to healthcare, cost of living, crime and safety, jobs, nightlife, weather, and walkability.

Finally, we ranked the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast based on their median home price and median income, on a priority basis.

20. Cambridge, Massachusetts

Median Home Price: $888,000

Median Income: $112,565

Cambridge is a known college town in the US. The city offers numerous economic opportunities. Public transportation serves the residents well. Cambridge is also home to educational institutions known across the world. All these factors make Cambridge one of the best cities to live in the Northeast.

19. New York City, New York

Median Home Price: $660,700

Median Income: $70,663

New York City is a popular destination for many. Apart from being a financial center, the city has one of the largest economies across the US. The public transportation is extensive enabling residents to move around easily. NYC also provides quality education through its major higher education institutions.

18. Boston, Massachusetts

Median Home Price: $610,400

Median Income: $81,744

Boston ranks as one of the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast. It offers a blend of history and innovation. The city is home to some of the most renowned academic institutions. Outdoor enthusiasts can seek the many natural attractions in Boston. Getting around the city is also easy.

17. Stamford, Connecticut

Median Home Price: $550,600

Median Income: $99,791

Stamford hosts quality schools and a vibrant downtown. Residents can visit numerous coffee shops, parks, and restaurants. The job market in Stamford is known to be robust and the city is deemed safe as well. Hence, Stamford is one of the best cities to live in the Northeast.

16. Jersey City, New Jersey

Median Home Price: $437,200

Median Income: $81,390

Jersey City is located along the banks of the Hudson River thereby offering scenic views. The city has a laid-back vibe and allows a convenient commute to New York City. Gardens, parks, and biking trails span Jersey City. Numerous entertainment options are also available in the city’s downtown.

15. Newark, New Jersey

Median Home Price: $271,700

Median Income: $41,335

Newark is one of the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast. Transportation to New York City, Harrison, Jersey City, Hoboken, and Manhattan is available. The nightlife is also an attraction in the city.

14. Worcester, Massachusetts

Median Home Price: $259,800

Median Income: $56,746

Worcester ranks among the best cities to live in the Northeast. The diverse industries in the city offer ample job opportunities. Residents can benefit from the green parks, esteemed educational institutions, and restaurants. Worcester is also located close to Boston, Hartford, and Providence.

13. Manchester, New Hampshire

Median Home Price: $258,100

Median Income: $66,929

Another suitable place to live in the Northeast is Manchester. This city has a convenient location and a strong economy. Apart from the year-round outdoor recreation, Manchester hosts many educational institutes and businesses. Boston is also located at a short distance from Manchester.

12. Providence, Rhode Island

Median Home Price: $248,900

Median Income: $55,787

Providence, the capital of Rhode Island, is home to vibrant and diverse neighborhoods. Residents can also visit the bars, clubs, restaurants, and events taking place in the city. Hence, Providence is one of the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast.

11. New Haven, Connecticut

Median Home Price: $207,600

Median Income: $48,973

New Haven is another Connecticut city that is considered a good place to live in the Northeast of the United States. Other than hosting reputable colleges and universities, the city has a thriving restaurant and bar scene. The cost of living is also low.

10. Bridgeport, Connecticut

Median Home Price: $194,100

Median Income: $50,597

The 20 best cities to live in the Northeast include Bridgeport as well. The city is known for its quality of life being maintained at an affordable cost. Commuting around the city is easy and convenient.

9. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Median Home Price: $184,100

Median Income: $52,649

Philadelphia offers a blend of big-town amenities and a small-town feel thereby becoming an attraction for many. New York City and Washington D.C. can easily be accessed from the city. Philadelphia is also deemed affordable for settling in and living.

8. Hartford, Connecticut

Median Home Price: $172,100

Median Income: $37,477

Hartford is one of the 20 best cities to live in the Northeast. It is one of the oldest cities in the country. The city provides a wide range of housing options and a low cost of living. Recreational activities are also available throughout the year.

7. Springfield, Massachusetts

Median Home Price: $168,700

Median Income: $43,308

Springfield attracts many millennials, families as well as young professionals. Apart from offering affordability, the city provides outdoor recreation opportunities as well. Hence, Springfield ranks among other US cities deemed good for living in the Northeast.

6. Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Median Home Price: $147,600

Median Income: $54,306

Pittsburgh ranks as one of the 20 cities to live in the Northeast US. Housing is also affordable in the city. Ample job opportunities make Pittsburgh a suitable place to live for families and graduates.

