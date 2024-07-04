Have $2 Million Saved? You Can Retire Rich in These 20 Big Cities

courtneyk / iStock/Getty Images

If you’re looking for a luxurious retirement, $2 million might not get you very far in New York or San Francisco, but if you’ve managed to amass such an impressive nest egg, you can retire rich in at least 20 other major American cities.

GOBankingRates used data from the Social Security Administration, Bureau of Labor Statistics and Sperling’s BestPlaces to determine the minimum nest egg required to retire comfortably in some of America’s largest metros and then doubled it.

In 20 of them, $2 million is enough to buy you a high-end retirement for three decades without worry.

When reading, keep in mind that the savings needed to retire rich in the U.S. overall is $1,392,738 for 20 years, $1,740,922 for 25 years and $2,091,198 for 30 years.

El Paso, Texas

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $974,135

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,217,669

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,462,666

Wichita, Kansas

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $994,950

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,243,687

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,493,919

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,052,768

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,315,960

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,580,732

Oklahoma City

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,057,393

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,321,742

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,587,677

Indianapolis

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,062,019

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,327,523

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,594,623

Memphis, Tennessee

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,064,331

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,330,414

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,598,095

Milwaukee

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,115,211

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,394,014

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,674,491

Kansas City, Missouri

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,124,462

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,405,578

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,688,382

Louisville, Kentucky

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,156,840

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,446,050

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,736,997

Omaha, Nebraska

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,179,967

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,474,959

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,771,723

San Antonio

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,191,531

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,489,414

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,789,086

Columbus, Ohio

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,193,844

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,492,305

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,792,558

Detroit

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,203,095

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,503,868

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,806,448

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,207,720

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,509,650

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,813,393

Baltimore

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,221,596

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,526,995

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,834,229

Jacksonville, Florida

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,293,291

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,616,613

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,941,878

Houston

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,321,043

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,651,304

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,983,548

Tucson, Arizona

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,323,356

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,654,195

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $1,987,021

Bakersfield, California

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,388,112

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,735,140

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,084,252

Dallas

Savings needed for 20 years of retiring rich: $1,397,363

Savings needed for 25 years of retiring rich: $1,746,704

Savings needed for 30 years of retiring rich: $2,098,143

Methodology: In order to find out exactly how much you need to retire in some of America’s biggest cities, GOBankingRates found the annual cost of expenditures for a retired person in each city by multiplying the 65 year and older expenditures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey by the cost of living index for each city from Sperling’s BestPlaces. To find how much money a retired person would need to save, we divided each city’s annual expenditures, minus the annual Social Security income as sourced from the Social Security Administration’s Monthly Statistical Snapshot, May 2024, by 0.0333%, 0.04% and 0.05% — assuming 20, 25 and 30 years of retirement, respectively. To determine how much one would need to retire rich, GOBankingRates took the 20-, 25- and 30-year minimums and doubled those amounts. All data is collected and is up to date as of June 17, 2024.

