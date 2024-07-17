1957 Maserati 200Si by Fantuzzi To Be Auctioned By Broad Arrow Auctions

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

A 1957 Maserati 200Si with rich racing history and remarkable originality goes to auction, estimated at $3.3M-$3.6M.

A rare 1957 Maserati 200Si by Fantuzz is set to be auctioned by Broad Arrow Auctions at the Monterey Jet Center in 2024. With an estimated price range of $3,300,000 to $3,600,000, this exquisite piece of automotive history is one of the few remaining examples of its kind. Chassis No. 2415, a genuine and highly original car, retains its original bodywork, chassis, and gearbox, and comes with its original engine block.

This Maserati 200Si boasts an impressive racing pedigree, having competed in the last Mille Miglia in 1957. It also has a rich history of racing in both Italian and U.S. sports car events during the 1950s and 1960s. Previously owned by notable racers and collectors like Tommy Meehan, Homer Tsakis, and Anthony Podell, the car has been meticulously maintained and restored by Mark Allin of Rare Drive Inc. It has been in the current ownership for the past 12 years and is recognized by Maserati experts as a benchmark for originality and pedigree.

A Storied Past and Impressive Racing Record

The Maserati 200Si was born in an era when sports racing cars could be driven to the track, raced, and then driven home. Chassis No. 2415 was delivered new in 1957 to Italian oilman and gentleman racer Fernando Pagliarini, who competed with it in the 1957 Mille Miglia, finishing 6th in class and 23rd overall. This achievement is particularly impressive considering only 172 of the 310 cars that started the race finished it. The car continued to compete in various Italian hill climbs and sports car races throughout the late 1950s.

In 1959, the car was sold to American exotic car dealer Tommy Meehan, who raced it in the Pacific Northwest. The 200Si changed hands several times, passing through the ownership of prominent collectors and racers. It was meticulously documented by international Maserati historian Walter Bäumer, who confirmed its originality and authenticity. The car's impressive racing record, combined with its well-preserved condition, makes it a highly desirable collectible.

A Unique Opportunity for Collectors

The sale of this 1957 Maserati 200Si represents a rare opportunity to acquire a piece of automotive history. The car's combination of historical significance, engineering excellence, and aesthetic appeal makes it an ideal candidate for prestigious events like the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance or the Mille Miglia. With its extensive documentation, including archival images, period newspaper clippings, and racing records, this Maserati 200Si is a true gem for any serious collector.

