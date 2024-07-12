Advertisement
1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America Now Available on Bring a Trailer

Johnny Puckett
·3 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

It has a timeless allure.

Car enthusiasts and collectors, brace yourselves for an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of automotive history. The 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America, a rare and meticulously restored classic, is currently up for auction on Bring a Trailer. This iconic vehicle, one of only 240 Spiders produced in a single year and one of 181 left-hand-drive models, is offered at no reserve. The current bid stands at $114,000, and the auction ends in just eight days, making it a must-watch event for serious buyers.

The B24S Spider America boasts a storied past, with its journey beginning in the United States and passing through the hands of several dedicated owners before undergoing a comprehensive three-year refurbishment in Italy. The car's exterior, repainted in a stunning Azzurro shade, complements the dark blue leather interior, both restored to perfection. Under the hood, the 2,451cc V6 engine, paired with a four-speed manual transaxle, delivers a driving experience that is both powerful and refined. This vehicle, with its blend of elegance and performance, is a testament to Lancia's engineering prowess and timeless design.

This exquisite 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America is a true gem in the world of classic cars. As one of only 240 Spiders built during a single year of production and among just 181 configured in left-hand drive, this vehicle is a highly sought-after collector's item. Initially delivered new in the US, this Lancia has changed hands a few times, each owner contributing to its rich history. Notably, it underwent a meticulous three-year refurbishment in Italy, which included a body repaint in pale blue and a dark blue leather interior re-trim.

With a powerful 2,451cc V6 engine mated to a four-speed manual transaxle, this Spider is as thrilling to drive as it is to behold. The car features a unique combination of technical and aesthetic enhancements, such as a Nardi dual-carburetor intake manifold, Borrani wire wheels, and a range of modern upgrades to ensure its peak performance. The current owner, who has cherished the vehicle for the past two and a half years, has driven it in the Colorado Grand twice, demonstrating its roadworthiness and timeless appeal. Accompanied by a Lancia Classiche Certificato di Origine, extensive service records, and a clean Montana title, this B24S Spider is ready to grace the collection of a discerning enthusiast.

Auction Highlights

  • Current Bid: $114,000 (No Reserve)

  • Auction Ends: 8 days

  • Location: Bring a Trailer

  • Vehicle Specs:

    • Engine: 2,451cc V6

    • Transmission: Four-speed manual transaxle

    • Color: Azzurro (Pale Blue) with dark blue leather interior

    • Mileage: 9k kilometers (~6k miles)

    • Special Features: Nardi dual-carburetor intake manifold, Borrani wire wheels, PerTronix electronic ignition, and more

This 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America is more than just a car; it's a piece of automotive history that combines Italian design, engineering excellence, and a rich provenance. Don't miss your chance to own this stunning classic—place your bid today on Bring a Trailer.

