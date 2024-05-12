In this article, we will be looking at the 18 countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Countries with the Largest Tropical Forest Areas in the World.

Tropical Forests: Nature's Havens

Rainforests or tropical forests have a variety of distinguishing characteristics including high levels of rainfall and biodiversity. According to a report by Mongabay, tropical forests cover a staggering 1.84 billion hectares of the Earth's surface. The huge area corresponds to about 12% of the Earth's land surface and 3.6% of the total Earth's surface. The rainforests of the world are largely concentrated in the equatorial zone. The equatorial zone usually receives constant sunlight during the day which maintains a warm temperature in the region.

The Amazon rainforest is the largest tropical forest in the world and Brazil has the largest forest extent of all tropical forests in the world. Almost two-thirds of the entire Amazon rainforest is covered by the country. The rainforests also extend beyond the equatorial zone spanning into countries including Australia and South America.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tropical forests are home to a large number of species of trees, animals, insects, and birds. It has been estimated that 50% of all biodiversity is concentrated in the rain forests. It has been estimated that over 3 million species live in the Amazon rainforest alone. They also help absorb a large sum of carbon emissions. In some cases, more than 480 tree species have been identified in a single hectare of tropical rainforest. However, the rapid rates of deforestation are posing a massive threat to the survival of the biodiversity in the forest and humans.

Green Tech: A Possible Solution

According to the State of the World's Forests report by FAO, communities residing close to or within the forest are generally reliant on the forest for their livelihood. This is especially true for people living under the poverty line. It has been estimated that 90% of the people living under the poverty line are dependent on the forests to make ends meet. More than 880 million people globally spend part of their time collecting fuelwood from the forests or producing charcoal. Forests are vital to the provision of almost 86 million green jobs.

Story continues

Green technology can play a pertinent role in saving and restoring forests globally. Green technology enables sustainable forest management, reforestation, fire prevention, and transparency in the forestry industry. It can help produce more green jobs and curb the impacts of deforestation. Green technology can help create the tools that facilitate effective forest management playing a vital role in improving the practices in place. According to a report by Grand View Research, the global green technology and sustainability industry was valued at $19.07 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7% from 2023 to 2030, to reach a valuation of $79.65 billion by the end of the forecasted period.

In 2022, North America was the most dominant region in the global green technology and sustainability market. The region accounted for 39% of the revenue share. Large investments by the government in the advancement of green technology contributed greatly to the share of the region in the global market. One of the main trends in the green tech industry is the growing awareness fueled by corporate sustainability initiatives. Large companies are placing greater focus on sustainability and reducing their environmental impact. Furthermore, partnerships between corporations and green tech startups, as well as corporate investments in the green tech sector, are expected to increase during the forecasted period. You can also read the

20 Most Forested Countries in Asia.

Top Companies Working on Green Tech Solutions

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) will focus on the energy transition and environmental stewardship. GE Vernova Inc.'s (NYSE:GEV) mission is to accelerate the path to more reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy. The company's offerings include renewable energy technologies, efficient natural gas technology, and digital solutions for the existing global nuclear fleet. On March 26, GE Vernova Inc (NYSE:GEV) announced the launch of GE Vernova's CERius software which will be deployed at Azito. Azito is the largest gas power plant in Cote d’Ivoire. The software will enable the power plant to manage carbon emissions, following global regulations including new SEC rules. CERius utilizes AI and ML to enhance emissions tracking and offers scenario analysis and standardized reporting. Here are some comments from the company's Q1 2024 earnings call:

"Our power businesses, led by Gas Power and the over 7,000 gas turbines in the fleet are continuing to see strong uptick in demand. Our utilization of the gas fleet depending on geography is growing low-single digits, driving continued strength in our high margin services business. In addition, with expected increases in electricity demand growth in the coming years, along with a continued shift away from coal, interest in adding incremental gas capacity is growing. Customers are focused on how capacity additions this decade can be decarbonized in the next decade with both hydrogen and carbon capture. Gas Power Services orders increased double-digits in the first quarter and equipment orders grew 75% versus last year, showing the robust demand for services into our installed base and trends for new gas capacity."

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is a noteworthy company in the green tech industry with initiatives aiming to reduce the environmental impact of software development and operations. On May 4, 2023, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) announced the launch of Green Code to reduce the carbon footprint of software. The objective is to be achieved by implementing green code and sustainability best practices in every step of software and app design, implementation, and operation. The initiative by Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) includes the release of sustainability best practices for technologists including UX designers and software developers which will help curb emissions even in heavy computational tasks.

Green technology is intricately linked to the preservation of tropical forests. Advanced monitoring systems help track deforestation rates and carbon stocks. Sustainable logging practices and renewable energy alternatives reduce environmental impact and deforestation pressures. Implementing green technologies creates economic opportunities while promoting sustainable forest management. With this context, let's explore the 18 countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. You can also check out the

Top 20 Most Forested States in the U.S.

18 Countries with the Largest Tropical Forest Areas in the World

mokokomo/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

To make our list of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world, we have relied upon the metric forest cover extent in million hectares. Tree cover extent refers to the total area of land on Earth that is covered by trees, regardless of the specific type of forest or the density of the tree canopy. The tree cover extent data measures woody vegetation greater than five meters in height, or between three to five meters with a canopy density of at least 20 to 25 percent. We used Mongabay's data visualization, which was based on data from the World Resources Institute (WRI). The latest available data for the metric is for 2020.

18 Countries with the Largest Tropical Forest Areas in the World

18. Gabon

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 24.4 Million Hectares

The tropical forest in Gabon is a rich and diverse ecosystem. The area covered by tropical forests in the country in 2020 was 24.4 million hectares. It is part of the larger Congo Basin rainforest. The Congo Basin is the second-largest tropical rainforest in the world.

17. Argentina

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 24.9 Million Hectares

Argentina is one of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. Argentina has a subtropical forest in the northeastern part of the country, particularly in the Iguazú Falls area. The forests are part of the larger Atlantic Forest ecosystem.

16. Republic of Congo

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 26 Million Hectares

The Republic of Congo is home to the Congolian rainforests. These rainforests are the world's second-largest tropical forest, after the Amazon rainforest. Almost 25 million hectares of the country are covered by the magnificent forests.

15. Cameroon

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 28.7 Million Hectares

Cameroon is a country in Central Africa with a rich biodiversity. It is one of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. The tropical rainforests of Cameroon are part of the Congolian rainforest.

14. India

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 30.2 Million Hectares

India is home to a diverse range of forests, including tropical rainforests, tropical moist deciduous forests, and tropical dry deciduous forests. The tropical rainforests in India are characterized by dense vegetation, canopies, and biodiversity. In 2020, almost 30.2 million hectares of the country were covered by tropical forests.

13. Myanmar

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 38.2 Million Hectares

Myanmar is home to a variety of tropical forests including the Myanmar coastal rain forests. It is one of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. The ecoregion is characterized by evergreen and semi-evergreen trees.

12. China

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 38.5 Million Hectares

China's tropical rainforests are found primarily in the southern Yunnan province in the Xishuangbanna region. These forests are home to more than 3,600 plant species. These forests also support a diverse array of wildlife and are biodiversity hubs.

11. Mexico

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 40.3 Million Hectares

Mexico is one of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. Mexico's tropical forests are primarily found in the southern states, including Veracruz and Chiapas. The Lacandon Jungle in the country is one of the largest montane rainforests in the region.

10. Papua New Guinea

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 41.9 Million Hectares

The rainforests of Papua New Guinea are incredibly diverse and biologically rich. These rainforests are home to unique wildlife. The rainforests of the country are among the world's largest remaining tropical rainforests. It has been estimated that 75% of its original forest cover is still intact.

9. Central African Republic (CAR)

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 46.6 Million Hectares

The Central African Republic (CAR) is home to significant tropical rainforests, particularly in the southwest. These forests are characterized by dense humid rainforests and are known for their biodiversity. The country's forestry sector is a vital source of foreign exchange and makes up almost half of the country's exports.

8. Angola

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 46.8 Million Hectares

The tropical forests of Angola are characterized by their limited area of closed-canopy tropical rainforest. The tree cover extent of the tropical forests in the country was almost 46.8 million hectares. Efforts to protect Angola's forests include the establishment of protected areas including the Quiçama National Park and the implementation of conservation strategies.

7. Venezuela

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 56.1 Million Hectares

Venezuela is one of the countries with the largest tropical forest areas in the world. Almost 40% of its territory is covered by tropical forests. The country's tropical forests include evergreen forests, cloud forests, and moorlands forests.

6. Bolivia

Tree Cover Extent in 2020: 58.9 Million Hectares

Bolivia is home to significant portions of the world's tropical forests. The country is home to some of the largest dry tropical forests in the world. The government of the country is making efforts to enforce sustainable forestry practices.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Countries with the Largest Tropical Forest Areas in the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 18 Countries with the Largest Tropical Forest Areas in the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.