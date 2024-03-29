In this article, we will look at the 16 top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Top Alternatives to Zillow and Trulia.

Global Real Estate Market: At A Glance

According to a report by Grand View Research, the global real estate market was valued at $3.81 trillion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2022 to 2030, to reach a valuation of $5.85 trillion by the end of the forecasted period. The Asia Pacific region dominated the global real estate market in 2021 with a market share of 52.6%. China contributed 64.8% to the share of the region in the global market. However, recent trends are telling a different story. On February 2, CNBC reported that housing demand is set to drop by 50% in China in the coming decade. The decline has been predicted by the IMF and is expected to weaken the country's already slowing economy. China's GDP growth is expected to slow to 4.6% this year, down from 5.2% in 2023. This is due to a decline in new urban households and a large overhang of unfinished properties. The government is taking steps to ease financing restrictions and complete unfinished housing projects at the earliest. The IMF recommends additional monetary easing and proactive fiscal policy to support growth.

Middle East and Africa are expected to have a high CAGR of 6.3% during the forecasted period. The rising number of commercial and residential projects in the region is expected to fuel the growth of the region.

One of the major trends boosting the growth of the global great estate market is the use of online real estate services. The penetration of the Internet and digital devices has made online real estate services a popular choice among consumers. Online real estate platforms are constantly innovating to retain customers by introducing a variety of features including live-streaming properties and incorporating immersive reality. Zillow 3D Home is a feature offered by Zillow that allows users to create immersive virtual home tours using the Zillow 3D Home app. It enhances the chances of seller listings being viewed by adding virtual tours for free. By capturing every room in a home using supported devices including iPhones, Android smartphones, or 360-degree cameras, users can create interactive floor plans.

Noteworthy Companies in the Tech Real Estate Marketplace

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z), Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN), and Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) are notable companies with online real estate platforms.

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) is a giant in the online real estate industry. The company's business model focuses on providing services related to selling, buying, renting, and financing through its platform accessible via its website and mobile application. Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:Z) has a rich history of acquisitions including Trulia and HotPads. On February 13, the company reported earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023. The company reported an EPS of $0.26, beating estimates by $0.11. The company's revenue for the quarter grew by 8.97% and amounted to $474 million, ahead of market consensus by $22.59 million. Here are some comments from the company's earnings call:

"Starting with our quarterly results, we reported better than expected and accelerated revenue growth with Q4 total revenue of $474 million, up 9% year-over-year. Residential revenue of $349 million increased 3% year-over-year, returning to positive year-over-year growth. During the same timeframe, the broader real estate industry declined by 4%, meaning Zillow’s residential revenue outperformed the industry by 700 basis points. As I said, Q4 now marks the sixth consecutive quarter of meaningful outperformance versus the industry. Our ongoing efforts to improve our customer funnel, capture more demand, connect more of that demand to our partner network, and focus on conversion, continue to drive impressive results. Rentals also had a strong quarter with accelerating revenue growth, up 37% year-over-year to $93 million."

Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) offers a digital platform for residential real estate transactions, offering services for buying and selling homes through a mobile device. The company is rapidly innovating by integrating the latest tech solutions into its platform. On February 29, Opendoor Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:OPEN) announced the launch of an integrated API tool in partnership with eXp Realty. The launch has made the company the primary cash offer solution powering eXp’s ExpressOffers platform. Through the integrated API tool, eXp Realty agents can now easily request cash offers on qualifying properties directly within their dashboard. This partnership aims to provide sellers with certainty, speed, and cash, addressing their primary concerns in today's uncertain market. Agents can manage the entire selling process online, from obtaining preliminary offers to closing the transaction, and receive commissions and rewards upon completion.

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) is a technology-powered real estate brokerage company based in Seattle, Washington. The company is adopting the latest tech to stay ahead of the competition. On March 7, Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) announced the launch of Ask Redfin. The Ask Redfin is an AI-powered virtual assistant available in beta on their iPhone app. Users can quickly access information about listings including open house schedules, HOA fees, and school districts. Ask Redfin utilizes large language models to answer questions about a variety of topics including market conditions.

There is a wide variety of online real estate platforms available. Zillow and Trulia are among the most popular options available. The Zillow app has more than 10 million downloads and the Trulia app has more than 5 million downloads on Google Play Store. Among these broadly popular options, we have made a list of the best alternatives to Zillow Trulia.

Our Methodology

We initially used a consensus approach to make our list of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. The methodology entailed sifting through more than 10 rankings online that listed the best alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. We extracted the names that appeared in 50% of our sources. We then ranked our items based on the average customer ratings and the total number of reviews across the App Store and the Google Play Store. The average customer rating is our primary metric and the total number of reviews is our secondary metric. The list has been arranged in the ascending order of the primary metric and the secondary metric has been employed as a tiebreaker.

It is important to note that we have only considered items with total reviews of more than 5,000 and a customer star rating of at least 4.2. The number of reviews and customer ratings are prone to change over time as more people download and review them. The data we have collected is based on search results on March 27th, 2024.

16. Homes.com

Average Customer Ratings: 4.25

Total Number of Reviews: 26,900

Homes.com is a real estate platform that connects buyers directly with listing agents. The app provides detailed information about properties for sale and neighborhoods. Homes.com also provides tools to manage leads, collaborate with clients, and share listings on social media. It has an average rating of 4.25 across platforms and total number of reviews of 26,900.

15. Furnished Finder

Average Customer Ratings: 4.35

Total Number of Reviews: 14,500

Furnished Finder is a housing marketplace app designed for mid-term rentals, catering to both landlords and travelers. Travelers can access a wide variety of properties to rent as well. It is one of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. The platform has an average rating of 4.35 as of March 27th.

14. PadMapper

Average Customer Ratings: 4.45

Total Number of Reviews: 10,140

PadMapper is an apartment finder platform that simplifies the process of searching for rental properties. Users can filter their searches based on criteria like price, number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and amenities. The app has a user-friendly interface making it a good choice. The app has a high number of 10,140 reviews across source platforms.

13. Auction.com

Average Customer Ratings: 4.45

Total Number of Reviews: 11,030

Auction.com is a prominent online real estate marketplace that offers a wide range of exclusive listings. It is one of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. The app also includes foreclosed and bank-owned properties. The app allows users to register, bid, and manage their favorite properties conveniently from their devices.

12. Opendoor

Average Customer Ratings: 4.5

Total Number of Reviews: 12,660

The Opendoor app provides a convenient platform for users to buy and sell homes with ease. Users can tour thousands of homes for sale on their schedule. For sellers, the app offers the option to get an all-cash offer in minutes and sell directly to Opendoor to avoid showings and prep work. The app has an average customer rating of 4.5 across platforms.

11. Zoopla

Average Customer Ratings: 4.55

Total Number of Reviews: 66,400

Zoopla is a property search app that simplifies the process of finding properties for sale or rent. It is one of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. Zoopla's features include the ability to browse houses and flats for sale or rent, access house price estimates, and save properties and searches.

10. Rocket Homes

Average Customer Ratings: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 5,100

Rocket Homes is a real estate platform that offers a user-friendly app for finding and financing homes that suit individual lifestyles. The app provides features like accurate home listings and connections with highly rated real estate agents. It has an average user rating of 4.6 across platforms based on 5,100 reviews.

9. Rentler

Average Customer Ratings: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 5,500

Rentler is a real estate platform that simplifies the process of finding rental properties for both landlords and tenants. The Rentler app allows users to create custom searches. It is one of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. For landlords, Rentler offers features like secure applications, instant communication with potential tenants, and the ability to manage properties efficiently.

8. Rent.

Average Customer Ratings: 4.6

Total Number of Reviews: 243,900

The Rent. app, developed by Rent Group, Inc., is a comprehensive tool for finding rental homes and apartments across the country. This app allows users to browse daily updated listings of rental properties. The app showcases a wide range of properties including apartments and condos. It has an average rating of 4.6 across platforms, as of March 27.

7. Zumper

Average Customer Ratings: 4.65

Total Number of Reviews: 99,600

Zumper assists millions of renters in finding apartments, houses, condos, or rooms for rent that match their needs and preferences. The platform offers real-time alerts and AI-powered apartment recommendations. It is one of the top alternatives to Zillow and Trulia. As of March 27, the app has a staggering 99,600 number of reviews and an average rating of 4.65.

6. Apartments.com

Average Customer Ratings: 4.7

Total Number of Reviews: 447,200

Apartments.com offers a mobile app available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store. The app provides users with a dynamic and innovative tool for finding rental properties. The app allows users to search for apartments, condos, and townhomes. It has an average rating of 4.7 across platforms.

