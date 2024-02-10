In this article, we will look at the 16 easiest languages for Spanish speakers to learn. We will also be discussing an economic overview of Spain. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to 5 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn.

Spanish as a Language

According to the latest report, ‘Spanish in the World 2023-Instituto Cervantes Yearbook Instituto Cervantes’ by Cervantes Institute, Spanish is now the world's second most spoken mother language. Approximately 500 million people worldwide speak Spanish as their mother tongue, representing 6.2% of the world population. This number has increased by 4 million since 2022. Moreover, the report estimates that approximately 600 million people around the globe, including students and learners, can speak Spanish.

The number of Spanish speakers is expected to grow over the next 5 decades and exceed 718 million people by 2071, with varying proficiency levels. It is further estimated that in 2060, the United States will be the second-largest Spanish-speaking country after Mexico, with 111 million Spanish speakers. According to a report by the United States Census Bureau, as of 2019, Hispanics were the second largest minority group in the United States, and Spanish was the most common second language spoken in approximately 62% of homes. You can also read about the 21 Countries with Most Spanish Speakers Heading into 2024.

Economic Outlook of Spain

The economic landscape of Spain is confronted with challenges due to the deteriorating economic activity in the eurozone area and the persistent geopolitical crises between Russia and Ukraine. According to the November 2023 ‘Situation and Outlook for Spanish Economy’ report by BBVA research, the growth forecast for 2023 was maintained at 2.4%. However, the growth forecast for 2024 has been reduced by 0.3% and is now set at 1.5%. However, economic growth is expected to accelerate to 2.5% in 2025.

On the bright side, falling inflation rates, improving household disposable income, and supportive government policies are expected to ease the economic challenges. According to the European Commission Economic forecast for Spain, the inflation rate dropped slightly from 3.6% in 2023 to 3.4% in 2024 and is expected to reduce further to 2.1% in 2025. Moreover, the active implementation of the government’s Resilience and Recovery Plan (RRP) and increased financial distribution to the end beneficiaries is also stabilizing the economy. On December 27, 2023, Reuters reported that the government of Spain is extending measures to help its people with the cost of living in 2024. Some of the measures taken by the government include an increase in pensions by 3.8% in 2024, a broadening of subsidies for minors and young people on public transport, and a continued 50% subsidy on inter-city bus lines. Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, elected for another term in November 2023, said "This new phase will serve to consolidate the progress achieved over the past five years".

Story continues

Despite slow economic growth, the labor market of Spain has remained resilient, and the unemployment rate is falling. Continued job creation in the market and a decrease in temporary employees in the private sector are the factors contributing to a strong labor market. As per the European Commission, the unemployment rate dropped to 12.1% in 2023 and is forecasted to decrease further to 11.6% in 2024, finally reaching 11.1% in 2025. You can also look at the 12 Most Innovative Economies in Europe and the 20 Most Competitive Economies In The World.

Another notable trend regarding the economic outlook of Spain is falling headline inflation. Headline inflation dropped to 3.6% in 2023 and is projected to decrease further for the projected period to reach 3.4% and 2.1% in 2024 and 2025, respectively. This reduction in headline inflation is attributed to the continued moderation of energy and food prices in the projected period.

Leading Companies Driving the Economy of Spain

Key players leading the Spanish economy include Telefónica SA (NYSE:TEF), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA), and Santander Group (NYSE:SAN).

Telefónica SA (NYSE:TEF) is a Spanish multinational telecommunications company that provides fixed, mobile, broadband, and television subscription services. It is one of the largest mobile operators in the world, mainly operating in Europe and the Americas region. On January 24, Telefónica SA (NYSE:TEF) reported the launch of Helium mobile hotspots in Mexico. Telefónica SA (NYSE:TEF) in collaboration with Nova Limited (NASDAQ:NVMI) has extended its services in Mexico City and Oaxaca. The collaboration is said to improve the mobile coverage for Telefónica SA (NYSE:TEF) customers in the region.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA), more commonly known by its initials BBVA, is a Madraid-based Spanish multinational financial services company. With its presence in Spain, Mexico, Portugal, South America, Italy, Turkey, and Romania, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA) is one of the largest financial services companies in the world. On February 6, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.(NYSE:BBVA) reported the appointment of two new members to its Board of Directors. Cristina de Parias will join the board as an external board member and Enrique Casanueva as an independent member. Both members have extensive experience within the financial services market. Moreover, with these new appointments, the female representation will increase from six to seven of 15 members on the board.

Santander Group (NYSE:SAN) is another leading Spanish financial services company. While it is based in Madrid and Santander, the company maintains a presence in all major financial centers around the globe. On January 30, Santander Group (NYSE:SAN) reported the appointment of Petri Nikkilä as the new global CEO of Openbank and head of the consumer non-auto business of Digital Consumer Bank. Perti Nikkilä is succeeding Ezequiel Szafir, CEO of Openbank until last year, and will resume office in May. Furthermore, upon joining the office, Perti Nikkilä will also become a member of the Openbank and Santander Consumer Finance boards.

With this context, let’s take a look at the 16 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn.

16 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn

romantitov/Shutterstock.com

Our Methodology

We sourced our data from the Spanish National Statistics Insititute to compile our list of the 16 easiest languages for Spanish speakers to learn. We used the knowledge and use of language dataset from the above-mentioned source, which gives data for “the number of people who speak each language with difficulty or well.” The dataset provides data for 22 languages spoken across 151 municipalities of Spain. We calculated the sum of the number of people across all municipalities for each language to get the total number of speakers for a language. Next, we ranked these languages in ascending order of the number of speakers. Please note that for this article, we hypothesize that the greater number of speakers of a particular language in Spain indicates that it is easy for Spanish speakers to learn.

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or a professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

16 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn

16. Asturian

Number of Speakers: 19,331

With approximately 19,331 speakers across 151 municipalities of Spain, Asturian is the 16th easiest language for Spanish speakers to learn. Asturian, previously known as Bable, is a West Iberian Romance language widely spoken in Spain.

15. Ukrainian

Number of Speakers: 23,972

Ukrainian is an East Slavic Language spoken mainly in Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Romania, Poland, Slovakia, and Lithuania. The Ukrainian language is closely related to Belarusian and Russian languages regarding writing. It is spoken by 23,972 people across 151 municipalities of Spain.

14. Chinese

Number of Speakers: 88,695

Chinese is among the world’s oldest written languages. The spoken Chinese language is categorized by various dialects based on pronunciations and vocabulary. The official Chinese dialect spoken in China is Mandarin, also known as Putonghua. Chinese is spoken by 88,695 across Spain and is therefore one of the easiest languages for Spanish speakers to learn.

13. Russian

Number of Speakers: 92,268

Russian is the official state language of Russia. Russians, along with Ukrainians and Belarusians, make up the eastern branch of the Slavic languages. It is the 13th easiest language for Spanish speakers to learn, with approximately 92,268 speakers across 151 municipalities in Spain.

12. Romanian

Number of Speakers: 153,220

Romanian is the twelfth easiest language for Spanish speakers to learn on our list. It is primarily spoken in Romania and Moldova. The four common dialects of Romanian include Dacoromanian, Aromanian, Meglenoromanian, and Istroromanian.

11. Portuguese

Number of Speakers: 225,483

Portuguese is widely spoken in regions including Portugal, Brazil, and former Portuguese colonies. The language closely relates to Galician, another language commonly spoken in Spain. It is the official language of Portugal and the second language of Brazil.

10. Italian

Number of Speakers: 377,300

With approximately 377,300 speakers across 151 municipalities of Spain, Italian is the tenth easiest language for Spanish speakers to learn. It is the official language of Italy, San Marino, and Vatican City. The vocabulary and the sound system used in speaking Italian are similar to Latin and Spanish, thus making it easier for Spanish speakers to learn.

9. Mallorcan

Number of Speakers: 389,181

Mallorcan is a common dialect of Catalan spoken in Mallorca, Menorca, Ibiza, or Formentera. It is 9th on our list of 16 easiest languages for Spanish speakers to learn and is spoken by 389,181 across 151 municipalities of Spain.

8. Arabic

Number of Speakers: 399,399

Arabic is a Semitic language spoken in North Africa, the Arabian Peninsula, and parts of the Middle East. The written and spoken dialects of the Arabic language differ greatly within different countries. It is the 8th easiest language for Spanish speakers to learn, with 399,399 speakers across 151 Spanish municipalities.

7. German

Number of Speakers: 423,215

German is the official language of Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. It belongs to the family of Indo-European languages along with English, Dutch, and Frisian. German ranks 7th on our list with 423,215 speakers.

6. Basque (Euskera)

Number of Speakers: 601,251

Basque is commonly used in parts of Spain and France. Basque speakers are also found in other parts of Europe and the Americas. Basque, along with Catalian Spanish, was recognized as the official language of the Basque country in Spain in 1978.

Click to continue reading and see 5 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 16 Easiest Languages for Spanish Speakers to Learn is originally published on Insider Monkey.