In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 states with the most beautiful nature in the US.

There's simply no better place to take a break and let go of everyday stress than out in nature. Being surrounded by this planet’s raw, enchanting beauty can help us relax and rejuvenate our soul, reminding us to pay attention and be in the moment. The sights, sounds, and smells of Mother Earth are sometimes far too alluring for us biophiles, and so when the vast outdoors call, we make sure to answer.

The Global Tourism Industry:

Tourism has evolved into a massive industry with time, encompassing several other sectors, such as hospitality, transport, entertainment etc. In 1950, at the dawn of the jet age, just 25 million people took foreign trips, and by 2019, that number had reached a mammoth 1.5 billion. As we mentioned in our article – 15 Countries with the Most Beautiful Culture in the World – the global Travel & Tourism (T&T) industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2021 and 2026, to be worth an estimated $8.9 trillion by the end of the forecast period.

The World Tourism and Travel Council has reported that the T&T sector contributed 7.6% to the global GDP in 2022, an increase of 22% from 2021 and only 23% below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels.

Revival of the Tourism Sector:

The T&T industry was among the hardest hit by the pandemic, as people could no longer move around and the world came to an abrupt halt. Estimates from the United Nations World Tourism Organization show that international travel shrank by 72% in 2020, leading to 1.1 billion fewer trips taken and setting the industry back massively.

However, 2022 witnessed a reversal in this trend as international borders began opening up, coupled with the disposable income people saved up during the lockdown, and their increasing longing to travel around. According to the WTO, more than 900 million tourists traveled internationally in 2022 – double the number recorded in 2021.

The Need for Sustainable Tourism:

Sustainable tourism can be defined as a kind of tourism that has more positive than negative impacts, especially relating to the environment, the economy, and communities. The popularity of beaches/forests/mountains etc as ideal getaways leads to overflowing masses of tourists every year, putting these unique yet fragile environments at risk.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) is among the most recognizable names in the hospitality industry. The Virginia-based company manages and franchises a broad portfolio of the best beach resorts and eco-hotels, steps away from some of the most picturesque natural environments in the world. Hilton’s global Travel with Purpose strategy aims to reduce the operational environmental footprint of the group’s hotels worldwide, enabling guests to travel more sustainably and paving the way towards a net-zero future for the hospitality industry. From preserving mangroves in Curaçao to restoring the United Kingdom’s woodland areas through exceptional conservation, ecotourism is already the way of the future for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).

Hilton Worldwide plans to open 24 new hotels globally in 2024, including company debuts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and brand debuts in the United States, the company announced in November 2023. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) ranks among the Most Valuable Hotel Companies in the World.

Similarly, Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has also embarked on a comprehensive sustainability and social impact initiative to reduce the impact of its operations on the environment and equip its hotels with products, services, and operations that conserve resources and minimize waste. The Maryland-based company aims to achieve sustainability certification for 100% of its hotels and green building certifications for 650 properties by 2025. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is also seeking to redefine the nature of travel so holidays become synonymous with social impact, and so the company has piloted a programme across its Asia Pacific locations that enables visitors to contribute to environmental protection and marine conservation. Launched in early 2021, Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy is a program that offers meaningful travel, allowing tourists the opportunity to create a positive impact as they explore and build deeper connections in local communities.

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) is placed among the Largest Travel Companies in the World.

With that said, here are the U.S. States that Have the Most Beautiful Nature.

15 States With the Most Beautiful Nature in the US

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to a number of sources such as Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, Condé Nast Traveler, Reddit etc, looking for the Most Beautiful States to Visit in America. We picked states that appeared multiple times in the aforementioned sources, assigned them a score based on their number of appearances, and ranked them accordingly. When two or more states had the same score, we ranked them by the number of visitors they received in 2022.

15. Michigan

Insider Monkey Score: 9

It's no secret that Michigan is home to countless natural wonders. The state is surrounded by four of the five Great Lakes, offering panoramic vistas and endless opportunities for water-based activities. Located along the shores of Lake Superior, Michigan’s Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is a must-visit spot for nature lovers.

14. Florida

Insider Monkey Score: 9

Thanks to its hundreds of miles of coastline, beaches with soft sand, and crystal clear water, Florida is placed among the States With the Most Beautiful Beaches in the US. Some of the state’s most stunning shores – with emerald-green waters and sand that looks like pure sugar – can be found in Panama City Beach.

The Sunshine State’s beaches and near shore coastal waters draw more than 33 million tourists to Florida every year, contributing over $56 billion to the economy.

13. Idaho

Insider Monkey Score: 10

From snow capped summits to sandy dunes, there's an endless amount of terrain to explore in Idaho. The unspoiled and rugged landscapes in the Gem State include hot springs, ancient caverns, thunderous waterfalls, and much more.

12. North Carolina

Insider Monkey Score: 14

With an enormous wealth of both beaches and mountains, North Carolina is one of the best states for nature lovers in America. Stretching along the state coast is a string of beach communities and untouched natural landscapes known as the Outer Banks. From the starkly beautiful ocean sunrises to the serene sound sunsets, the scenery in the Outer Banks is truly a photographer's paradise.

11. Arizona

Insider Monkey Score: 15

Arizona is known as the Grand Canyon State and there’s nothing quite like the state’s most famous natural wonder in the entire world, but that’s not all. From awe-inspiring beaches and beautiful lakes to red-rock deserts and thousand-year-old redwoods, Arizona’s beauty never ceases to amaze.

10. Wyoming

Insider Monkey Score: 17

With two national parks, eight national forests, numerous state parks, and recreation areas, Wyoming is a treasure trove of natural wonders. Some of its most fascinating marvels lie within the truly unique Yellowstone Park – home to more geysers and hot springs than any other place on earth.

Wyoming sits among the Top 10 Most Beautiful States in the U.S.

9. Maine

Insider Monkey Score: 18

From its rocky coastline and sandy beaches to its pristine forests and crystal-clear lakes, Maine's beauty is both undeniable and layered. With its sandy beaches, salt marshes, grassy dunes, a tidal river, a lagoon, and rocky headlands, Reid State Park is a nature lover’s dream.

Tourists visiting the Pine Tree State spent over $8.6 billion in 2022, an increase of 10% compared to the previous year.

8. Montana

Insider Monkey Score: 19

The national parks, forests, and wilderness areas are some of Mother Nature's best offerings in the Treasure State. Montana is among the least densely populated states in America, meaning that its stunning landscapes remain raw and untouched. In fact, the state’s elk, deer, and antelope populations outnumber the humans.

Montana offers a unique diversity of terrains ranging from the Rocky Mountains to the Great Plains, making it one of the Nicest States to Visit in the United States.

7. Colorado

Insider Monkey Score: 22

Colorado, with its majestic mountains and unique geological formations, is a year-round haven for nature lovers. The most notable of its offerings is the stunningly beautiful Rocky Mountain National Park, a perfect destination for all outdoor activities.

Colorado saw a record high of $27.7 billion in travel spending and 90 million visitors in 2022.

6. Washington

Insider Monkey Score: 24

With its rugged cliffs, pristine beaches, and towering forests, Washington is quite simply breathtaking. The state offers a wide variety of untouched beaches with shores along the Pacific Ocean, Puget Sound, lakes, peninsulas, and islands.

With its swathes of fir and pine trees, the Evergreen State is, of course, one of the States that Have the Best Greenery. However, it was reported in December 2023 that Washington’s state Department of Natural Resources has purchased about 20,000 acres of forestland in the southwest corner of the state to generate revenue from logging, in a deal worth $121 million.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 States With the Most Beautiful Nature in the US.

