15 States with Highest Female to Male Ratio in the US

In this article, we list and discuss the 15 States with the Highest Female to Male Ratio in the US. If you would like to skip our detailed discussion of the topic, you can go directly to the top 6 States with Highest Female to Male Ratio in the US.

Since the mid-1960s, there have been more males than females in the world. If we look at more recent years, in 202 the UN World Population Prospects 2022 Revision reported, there were around 44 million more males than females in the global population. In the same report, the UN also predicted that the worldwide sex ratio will even out by the year 2050, and in the years that follow, females will start outnumbering men.

Gender ratios are not even anywhere in the world. In fact, throughout global history, they have been skewed in different regions, and across the globe, for several reasons. For example, in the past, sex-selective abortions and female infanticide were common practices almost everywhere. Resultantly, there were more young boys than girls. The practice is still common in some countries and regions, which serves as a contributing factor to the gender ratio being skewed in those places. Another example of gender skewing came from the pandemic. The Brookings Institution reported that during COVID-19, more men died than women did. Gender inequality, pregnancies, mortality rates, and sex ratios at birth are other factors that contribute to this globally.

According to UN estimates, the countries with the best male-to-female ratio include Qatar, UAE, and Bahrain. The male-to-female ratio in these countries stands at 266, 228, and 164 males per 100 females respectively. The Pew Research Center, in its analysis of the UN’s World Population Prospects 2022 Revision, suggests that the ratio is imbalanced due to the high rates of job-motivated migration to all three of these countries. For example, Qatar’s population comprised 79% foreign people in 2019, and 83% of these were males, which is why, the country ended up having more males than females.

If we look at the United States, according to the Census data, the country has had more females than males since 1946. The UN predicts that by 2050, the population sex ratio is expected to stand at 99 males per 100 females. Today, females make up 50.4% of the country’s overall population of 334,914,895. According to the Census 2021 (most recent) data, there were about 168 million women in the United States and 164 million males. Note that this does not mean that the gender ratio is equal between all states and cities in America. Like with every other country, the gender ratio is skewed in this one as well, with Alaska having the lowest female-to-male ratio (88.57 females per 100 males).

Gender discrimination is still a major obstacle that women have to tackle every day in the States, and in the world at large. Recently, the conversation about the topic was sparked – and the gender bias in today's world was well-demonstrated – through Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s first live-action film, Barbie. America Ferrera’s monologue within the movie especially gained popularity and helped shed light on the issue in a direct manner; speaking of how every woman is expected to live up to society’s unfair and unjust expectations in all aspects of life, including corporate.

Following the release of the movie, Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT)’s Q3 sales jumped up to 16%. As these results were announced, Mattel’s CEO and Chairman, CEO Ynon Kreiz said that these results had benefited from the success of the movie, which became a global cultural phenomenon. He further expanded that the movie, a powerful marketing tool, and social commentary, marked a “key milestone” for Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT). In Q4, however, Mattel did not perform well – if interested, you can also read: Here’s Why Mattel (MAT) Fell in Q4.

Data from UN Women shows that when women work, economies receive a significant boost in terms of economic diversification, increased workforce, and shared success. Their data also suggests that if the gender gap is closed, the global economy could receive a boost of a whopping 7 trillion USD. Fortunately, the world is progressing in this regard, too. Today, apart from Mattel, several other companies take the importance of women in society, and the economy, into consideration. For example, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) are among the most prominent Fortune 500 companies with a high female-to-male ratio in their workforces.

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), is one of the leading tech companies that have employed the highest percentage of women in their workforces. In order to report accurate data, the company tracks data on the representation of not just women, but also people from underrepresented communities employed in the company. According to its 2022 report, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)’s workforce in the US comprised 49.7% of women. Globally, this percentage was slightly less — but still more, standing at 46.9%. In the company’s 2023 review of compensation, which included base pay, cash bonuses, and stock, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) found that women in the US employed by Amazon earned “99.9 cents for every dollar men earned performing the same jobs.”

Similarly, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) also tracks and reports its overall representation data. According to its most recent report, which was published in 2021, Berkshire Hathaway, and all its subsidiaries, had a total of 14,260 females meaning, women made up 32% of the company’s entire workforce. Note that the other half is not entirely made of men, but also underrepresented folks. Besides its inclusion of women in the workforce, Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK.B) has also advocated for women to be included increasingly in economic activities, on various occasions. In a 2018 interview with Yahoo Finance, Warren especially praised the female managers at Berkshire Hathaway.

Our Methodology

For our list of 15 States with Highest Female to Male Ratio in the US, we have ranked the states in ascending order of females to males ratios. To compile the list, we obtained the data from the US Census Bureau’s American Community Survey (with the search filter for 2022). Using this data, we derived the female-to-male population ratios for each state and ranked them from lowest to highest. In this list, we have discussed the top 15 states with the highest female-to-male ratios.

15. Pennsylvania

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 102.67

With a total population of nearly 13 million people, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania is the 32nd largest state by area. The state has 50.6% females, of which, 58.6% of females are in the labor workforce as of 2022, according to the Census Bureau. Moreover, the state has a male-to-female ratio of 97.40. Its unincorporated city Lima has the 11th highest female-to-male ratio among the cities in the world (See: 25 Cities with Highest Female to Male Ratio in the World). Pennsylvania also has an unemployment rate of 39.9%, which means that it is not one of the most prosperous states in the employment domain. Perhaps, one of the many reasons behind this could be its low percentage of education. According to Census data, only 35.1% of the population in Pennsylvania has a bachelor's degree or higher.

14. Missouri

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 102.77

Ranked 14th, Missouri is home to over 6.1 million people, of which 60.1% are employed. From the age of under 5 to 49 years old, there are more males than females in the state. However, beyond this age, there are more females than males. According to the Census Bureau, 58.7% of females in the state are in the labor force. Missouri also has a median household income of $65,920, which is less than the nationwide average of $75,149. Moreover, it has a poverty rate of 13.2% and a per capita income of $36,640, making it the 10th poorest state in the US.

13. New Jersey

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 102.88

Situated within both the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern, New Jersey is home to some of the tallest skyscrapers across the nation. With a land area of 7,354.76 square miles, New Jersey is the fifth-smallest state in the United States. It’s also the most densely populated state, with 1,263 people living in every square mile.

New Jersey has a population of over 9.2 million people, of which there are around 4.7 million females in the state. Moreover, 60.9% of the female population aged 16 and above are in the state’s workforce. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, women working full-time and on salary-based employment in New Jersey had median weekly earnings of $1,072 in 2022, which was 16.5% less than men.

12. Florida

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 103.09

Florida is located at the southeasternmost end of the country, lying between the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico. With a population of around 22.6 million, Florida is the eighth-most crowded state in the US. Moreover, females in the state outnumber males, making up 50.8% of the total population of the state. According to the Census data, out of nearly 11.4 million females in Florida, 54.6% are in the labor force. However, even though there are more females in the state, males are the ones earning 18.2% higher median weekly income compared to females, as reported by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

11. Tennessee

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 103.63

Ranked 11th, Tennessee is a landlocked state in the southern region of the US. As of July 2023 Census data, Tennessee has a population of 7,126,489 people. The female population makes up 50.9% of the total population, or 3,627,383 in numbers, and out of those, 57% are in the labor force. However, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’s 2022 report, women in salary-based and full-time wage employment earn 18% less than men in Tennessee. They had median usual weekly earnings of $859, which is $188 less than what men make in the state.

10. Connecticut

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 104.05

Home to some 3.6 million people, Connecticut is a state in southern New England known for innovation and production like aerospace manufacturing and shipbuilding. The state has a female population of 1,844,760 persons, of which 61.6% are present in the civilian labor force. Moreover, Connecticut has a per capita income of $52,034 and a median household income of $90,213, making it the second-most richest state in the United States.

9. Louisiana

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 104.16

Ranked 9th on the list of the states with the highest female-to-male ratio in the US, Louisiana is one the largest states in the country, both by land area and population. The state is home to over 4.5 million people, with females comprising 51% of this total population. While Louisiana ranks as the fourth-poorest state in the country, women struggle even more in the state to meet their economic and social well-being.

8. New York

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 104.38

With a population of over 19.5 million, New York is one of the largest and most densely populated states in the United States. The largest city of New York, New York City, was the birthplace of National Women's Day. It goes back to the 8th of March in 1857. That day, hundreds of women who worked in textile and garment factories in New York City protested against the poor working conditions, engraving a mark on the country’s history. In 1908, 15,000 women organized another protest in the city, demanding shorter working hours, fair wages, voting rights for women, and child labor to be put to an end. A year after this day, the country declared 8th March to be Women’s Day, and now, every year, Women’s Day is celebrated worldwide on March 8.

7. North Carolina

Females to Males Ratio (per 100 males): 104.60

Ranked 7th, North Carolina has a female population of 5,526,100, and a total population of 10,835,491 people. Therefore, 51% of the total population of North Carolina comprises women. While it is one of the poorest states with a per capita income of $37,641 and a poverty rate of 12.8%, it is also the ninth-fastest growing state, with the population growth rate standing at 3.8%, which is 2.0% higher than the national average.

