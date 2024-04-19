In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 largest beer companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of the global beer market, the total beer output around the globe, and the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the international beer industry, and go directly to the 5 Largest Beer Companies In the World.

According to a theory, beer is history’s happiest accident. Though the discovery probably happened much earlier, our earliest evidence for beer dates back roughly 13,000 years ago. Around this time, the people of the Fertile Crescent had begun to gather grains as a food source and learned that if they moistened them, they could release their sweetness to create a gruel much tastier than the grains themselves.

One day, a curious (or perhaps tightfisted) hunter-gatherer hid their gruel away for safekeeping. When they returned, they found the bowl giving off a tangy odor. Not one to waste a meal, they ate it anyway and enjoyed an unexpected, though not unpleasant, sensation of ease. And so, by pure happenstance, this dear ancestor stumbled upon brewing.

Global Beer Market:

If your idea of relaxing at the end of the day involves cracking open a cold one, you're not alone. Beer is the Most Consumed Alcohol in the World. As we mentioned in our article – 20 Best Beer Countries Heading Into 2024 – the global beer market was valued at $793.74 billion in 2022, and is projected to grow from $821.39 billion in 2023 to $1.07 trillion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.88% during the forecast period. The overall demand for premium and low-calorie beers, the rising popularity of craft beer, and the expansion of distribution networks in emerging markets are expected to continue driving growth in the global beer market over the next few years.

Global Beer Output:

According to the Barth Haas Report, 2022 was a year characterized by geopolitical influences affecting the global economy and presenting the brewing industry with corresponding challenges. Whereas at the beginning of the Russian aggression against Ukraine it was expected that world beer output might decline, it went against all odds in the 2022 brewing year and the global beer production ended up increasing slightly by 1.3% to 1.89 billion hectoliters. However, the market is yet to return to its pre-pandemic levels, when production peaked at 1.91 billion hectolitres in 2019.

Story continues

Impact of the Russia-Ukraine War:

After Russia began its aggression in its neighboring country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy urged international companies to turn their back on the Russian market. This led to brewing giants like Carlsberg and Heineken N.V. announcing their exodus from Russia in March 2022. The move was especially onerous for Carlsberg, as the Danish company held a 27% share of the Russian market through its ownership of the country’s largest brewer, Baltika.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carlsberg sought a full disposal of their business in Russia, however, it was reported in July last year that the Russian state had taken control of the company’s stake in Baltika, according to a decree signed by President Vladimir Putin. Carlsberg has announced that the prospects for full disposal of its business in Russia are now highly uncertain.

It was also reported in August 2023 that Heineken N.V. has completed its exit from Russia by selling its operations there to the country’s Arnest Group for a symbolic $1. The brewing giant said that the deal had received all the required approvals and was likely to leave it with exceptional losses of $324.8 million. Heineken had seven breweries in Russia and 1,800 employees, who will receive employment guarantees for the next three years.

Similarly, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) also disclosed in April 2022 that it would be selling its share in a Russian joint venture with the Turkish brewery Anadolu Efes, expecting to take a $1.1 billion charge as a result. The venture operates 11 breweries in Russia, selling beer under brands including Klinskoe and Efes Pilsen, and contributed $1 million to the beer behemoth’s profits in 2021. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) confirmed in December 2023 that its joint venture partner, Anadolu Efes, would buy its ‘non-controlling interest’ in the AB InBev Efes unit. No cash will change hands as part of the deal, but the Turkish company will make future payments based on the JV’s performance

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) ranks among Best Brewery and Distillery Stocks to Buy Now.

With that said, here are the Top Beer Companies in 2024.

15 Largest Beer Companies In the World

Ievgenii Meyer/Shutterstock.com

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the BarthHaas Report 2022/2023, looking for the Biggest Beer Companies. The following companies have been ranked by their total beer production volume in 2022, measured in hectoliters (hl).

By the way, Insider Monkey is an investing website that tracks the movements of corporate insiders and hedge funds. By using a similar consensus approach, we identify the best stock picks of more than 900 hedge funds investing in US stocks. The top 10 consensus stock picks of hedge funds outperformed the S&P 500 Index by more than 140 percentage points over the last 10 years (see the details here). Whether you are a beginner investor or professional one looking for the best stocks to buy, you can benefit from the wisdom of hedge funds and corporate insiders.

15. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU)

Total Beer Production in 2022: 17.6 million hl

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) is a beverage company that operates principally in Chile, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay, and is among the Largest Beer Makers in South America. Headquartered in Chile, the company reported a revenue of over $2.76 billion in 2022, with a net profit of around $120.5 million.

Stocks of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) were held by 8 hedge funds at the end of Q4 2023 in the Insider Monkey database, with First Eagle Investment Management holding the largest stake of over 15.58 million shares, valued at $195.48 million.

14. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Total Beer Production in 2022: 23.9 million hl

Famed for its Guinness stout – one of the Most Consumed Beer Brands in the World – Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is a British multinational alcoholic beverage company based in London. However, the alcohol giant is definitely not a one-trick pony, and with over 200 brands sold in more than 180 countries, Diageo is also included among the Biggest Liquor Companies in the World. The company’s portfolio has remarkable breadth across spirits and beer, with brands such as Harp, Captain Morgan, Johnnie Walker, and Smirnoff etc.

Diageo is reportedly seeking a buyer for a trio of its brands as it looks to restore its profits and increase its value for shareholders. The owner of Guinness and Baileys has hired financial service group Rothschild to explore the sale, which includes Pimm’s, fruit liqueur brand Safari, and Pampero rum. Each brand could be offloaded individually or as a three. Fiduciary Management Inc. (FMI), an independent money management firm, featured Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the Q4 2023 investor letter, and made the following statement:

“Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) is the #1 player in the large and attractive global spirits industry, with #1 positions in Scotch, Tequila, Gin, Vodka, and Rum. Total Beverage Alcohol (TBA) is a $950+ billion market, with Diageo at 4.7% of TBA, and aspiring to 6% by 2030. Premiumization in spirits is value creating, and Diageo owns 9 of the top 30 global brands, including Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Smirnoff, and Guinness. 12 of Diageo’s top brands are over 140 years old. The company has strong exposure to growth in emerging markets (38% of sales) and has proven to be a superior brand builder. The Diageo portfolio has been optimized, with limited reliance on M&A over the last decade. Capital allocation has been shareholder friendly. Following a period of post-COVID inventory destocking, Diageo trades at its lowest valuation in 10 years.”

13. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited

Total Beer Production in 2022: 24.4 million hl

Established in 1885 as the Japan Brewery Company, Kirin Holdings is an integrated beverage company with activities spanning beer, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. All these activities are operated by the Kirin Brewery Company, with current key brands including Kirin Lager and Ichiban Shibori.

The Tokyo-based company announced last month that it would invest $25 million in B9 Beverages, the parent company of Bira 91 and Beer Cafe, thus strengthening its foothold in the Indian craft beer industry.

12. Grupo Petrópolis

Total Beer Production in 2022: 26 million hl

Founded in the city of Petrópolis, in the mountains of Rio de Janeiro, Grupo Petrópolis is a private company with a vast portfolio of beverages – both alcoholic and non. The company is popular for its beer brands Itaipava, Crystal, Petra, and Black Princess, and controls over 10% of the Brazilian beer market.

11. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Total Beer Production in 2022: 33.2 million hl

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is involved in the production, import, marketing, and sale of beer, wine, and spirits across the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company made headlines last summer when its Mexican beer brand, Modelo Especial, became the Top-Selling Beer in America after dethroning Bud Light.

Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were held by 53 hedge funds at the end of Q4 2023 in the Insider Monkey database, with Marshall Wallace LLP holding the largest stake of over 1.4 million shares, valued at $340.41 million.

Constellation Brands is placed among the Most Valuable Alcohol Companies in the World.

10. Anadolu Efes

Total Beer Production in 2022: 34 million hl

Established in 1969, Anadolu Efes has contributed heavily towards developing a flourishing beer culture in its home country of Turkey. With 21 breweries, 5 malteries, 1 hops processing facility, 1 preform plant, and 30 bottling plants, Anadolu Efes is operating as one of the Top 10 Beer Companies globally and ships its products to more than 70 countries worldwide.

9. Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co.,Ltd.

Total Beer Production in 2022: 37.7 million hl

With more than 30 wholly-owned and controlled beer production bases in China, Beijing Yanjing Brewery is counted among the Largest Beer Companies in Asia. In addition to Yanjing, the company also owns famous domestic beer brands such as Liquan, Huiquan, and Xuelu. Beijing Yanjing Brewery Co.,Ltd. achieved a revenue of over $1.82 billion in 2022, with a net profit of $48.7 million.

8. BGI / Groupe Castel

Total Beer Production in 2022: 43.7 million hl

Established in 1949 by Pierre Castel, the French beverage company has grown into a force to be reckoned with in the beer industry, boasting sales of over $5 billion and a workforce of 40,000 employees in some 20 African countries. The group earns a significant portion of its revenue from the African market, where its breweries have been vital to the local economies.

7. Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.

Total Beer Production in 2022: 59.3 million hl

Established in 1889, the Japanese Asahi Group owns a globally recognized portfolio of brands that includes premium beers such as Asahi Super Dry, Peroni Nastro Azzurro, Kozel, Pilsner Urquell, and Grolsch.

Sales of the company’s flagship beer, Asahi Super Dry, shot up by 35% in major Asian markets (outside its home market of Japan), as well as in Europe and Oceania, between 2022 and 2023.

6. Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited

Total Beer Production in 2022: 79.6 million hl

The Tsingtao Brewery was established by British and German merchants in 1903, and has now evolved into one the Biggest Beer Brands in its home country of China. To ensure that it tastes the same all over the world, the beer is still produced exclusively in the port city of Qingdao. On average, nearly 40,000 bottles of Tsingtao beer are consumed around the globe every 60 seconds.

With more than a century of experience under its belt and a huge consumer base, Tsingtao is placed among the Top 10 Beers in the World.

Click to continue reading and see the 5 Largest Beer Companies In the World.

Suggested Articles:

Disclosure: None. 15 Largest Beer Companies In the World is originally published on Insider Monkey.