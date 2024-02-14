In this article, we will look into the 15 highest-quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Frozen Pizza Brands that Taste Better than Delivery.

Frozen Pizza Industry: A Market Analysis

According to a report by Future Market Insights, the global frozen pizza market was worth $20.19 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6% over the forecasted period and reach $35.99 billion in 2033. The growth can be attributed to the increasing urbanization, high disposable income, and high demand for ready-to-eat food and Western-style diets. The increase in the consumption of packaged foods is a key growth driver for the market. Another major factor contributing to the market expansion is the rising use of vegan ingredients due to high consumer demand.

The growing demand for high-quality products and willingness to pay a premium for them is making quality a standard for new food launches. Certifications such as Kosher and Halal are gaining popularity in the frozen pizza market due to the established trust and reputation of the certifications. Major companies such as Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) prioritize the quality of their products, by adhering to standards such as HACCP, GMP, ISO, and Kosher certifications.

Segment-wise, the market is dominated by the thin crust category, which accounts for a 63.3% market share. The demand for low calories and fat content in frozen pizza is driving the growth of the segment. Topping-wise, meat is leading the market, fueled by the increasing meat consumption globally. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecasted period. Within the sales channels, store-based retailing held a significant market share of 66% in 2022, followed by supermarkets with a market share of 31.9%.

Regionally, the global frozen pizza market is expected to be dominated by North America. The United States is expected to hold a share of more than 79.5% of the North American market in 2033. The US held a share of 17.2% of the global market in 2022. The growth is driven by the rising technological advancement in the cost-effective production of frozen food. In 2022 China held a share of 4.8% in the global frozen pizza market. The growing population in the country is increasing demand for instant and packaged food, which is driving the frozen pizza market in the country.

Major players in the Frozen Pizza Market

Some of the major companies leading the frozen pizza market include Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY), Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG), and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) is a leading food and beverage company. The company is a leader in the frozen pizza market with multiple brands under its name, including DiGiorno, Jack's, California Pizza Kitchen, and Tombstone. Nestlé S.A.'s (OTC:NSRGY) pizza division is headquartered in Illinois. It has over 1,800 employees nationwide and two manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin. On April 21, 2023, the company partnered with PAI to establish a joint venture for Nestle's European frozen pizza business to expand its frozen product offerings in Europe. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) is a packaged food company in the United States. The company is home to the frozen pizza brand, Banquet. The brand offers a diverse range of ready-to-cook meals including mega meals, pot pies, frozen breakfast meals, and family meals among others. Conagra Brands, Inc.'s (NYSE:CAG) frozen pizza brand offers six different varieties of pizzas including crustless and stuffed crust pizzas. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) owns a leading frozen pizza brand, Totino's. In 2022, Totino's became a $1 billion brand for the company. Among its wide range of products, General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) also offers a diverse line-up of meal items. On February 5, the company announced that it had partnered with Cinnamon Toast Crunch for the launch of limited-edition taco shells. The new tacos will be available initially at Walmart and then at stores nationwide starting in March. Now, that we have discussed the frozen pizza market and talked about the major players. Let's have a look at the 15 highest quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery.

15 Highest Quality Frozen Pizza Brands that Taste Better than Delivery

15 Highest Quality Frozen Pizza Brands that Taste Better than Delivery Methodology

To compile our list of the 15 highest quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery, we reviewed similar articles from sources including Delish, Food Network, and Tasting Table, and also looked for bestselling pizza brands on retail websites including Walmart and Target. Then, we collated a list of the 15 highest-quality frozen pizza brands and ranked them based on the average customer rating across the two sites and used the total number of reviews to break the tie. Please note that we set a minimum threshold of 100 reviews to rank the pizza brands on our list.

15 Highest Quality Frozen Pizza Brands that Taste Better than Delivery

15. Jack's Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 3.30 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 254

Ranked 15th on our list, Jack's Pizza is one of the highest-quality pizza brands. It offers different varieties of crusts. Jack's Pizza has an average customer rating of 3.3 out of 5.

14. Great Value Frozen Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 3.40 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 413

Great Value is a brand owned by Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Great Value offers a diverse range of products including frozen food, packaged food, baked items, and other traditional grocery items. The brand offers over 20 varieties in its frozen Pizza range with different crusts including thin crust, rising, deep dish, and stuffed. It has an average customer rating of 3.4 out of 5. It is ranked 14th on our list.

13. Market Pantry Frozen Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 4.10 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 442

Ranked 13th on our list, Market Pantry is a brand owned by Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT). The brand has three different varieties including Thin Crust Four Cheese, Thin Crust Supreme, and Thin Crust Pepperoni. These pizza varieties are available for $3.99. It has an average rating of 4.1 out of 5.

12. Tombstone Frozen Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 4.20 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 2,505

Tombstone is one of the frozen pizza brands of Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY). The pizza brand is available in multiple varieties including double top, brick oven, garlic bread pizza, stuffed crust, and thin crust among others. It has an average customer rating of 4.2 out of 5. It is ranked 12th on our list.

11. Newman's Own Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 4.30 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 124

Newman's Own Pizza is ranked 11th on our list of the highest-quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery. It offers 14 different varieties of frozen pizzas with three types of crusts including cauliflower, stone-fired, and thin and crispy. The brand has a customer rating of 4.3 out of 5.

10. Screamin' Sicilian

Average Customer Rating: 4.30 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 347

Screamin' Sicilian is ranked among the highest-quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery. Screamin' Sicilian is owned by Schwan's Company. The brand offers 6 different flavors in its frozen pizza range. It has an average customer rating of 4.3 out of 5.

9. Motor City Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 4.45 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 307

Motor City Pizza is ranked 9th on our list. The pizza brand has 9 different varieties including double pepperoni, four cheese, ultimate meat, and supreme among others. It has an average customer rating of 4.45 out of 5.

8. Red Baron

Average Customer Rating: 4.50 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 829

Red Baron is ranked 8th on our list. The frozen pizza brand is owned by Schwan's Company. It offers 9 different varieties of frozen pizza including thin crust, fully loaded, stuffed crust, and brick-oven among others. It has an average customer rating of 4.50 out of 5.

7. Caulipower

Average Customer Rating: 4.55 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 362

Caulipower is ranked 7th on our list. Caulipower is a vegan frozen food and packaged food brand. Its products include vegan pasta, pizza, pizza bites, and other frozen food items. It has an average customer rating of 4.55 out of 5.

6. DiGiorno Frozen Pizza

Average Customer Rating: 4.55 out of 5

Total Number of Reviews: 2,650

DiGiorno is ranked 6th on our list of the highest-quality frozen pizza brands that taste better than delivery. It is owned by Nestlé S.A. (OTC:NSRGY) and is one of the most popular frozen pizza brands in the US. Its offerings include pizza strips, pizza and breadsticks, and pizza and cookies. The DiGiorno pizza has different crust and topping varieties including crispy flatbread, cheese stuffed crust, thin crust, and multiple topping options. It has an average customer rating of 4.55 out of 5.

