In this article, we will look at the 15 highest paying countries for chefs. We have also discussed the recent developments in the culinary industry. If you want to skip our detailed analysis, head straight to the 5 Highest Paying Countries for Chefs.

The food service market is witnessing exponential growth, with a projected increase from $2.85 trillion in 2023 to $6.3 trillion by 2031, indicating a remarkable CAGR of 10.45% during the forecast period. This increase is attributed to the evolving consumer lifestyle, technological developments, and rising disposable incomes, especially in emerging economies.

A key driver of this growth is the growing convenience culture, where consumers look for quick and easy meal solutions due to their fast-paced lifestyles. This demand has led to the popularity of ready-to-eat meals, fast food, and food delivery services, contributing significantly to market expansion. Moreover, urbanization and changing lifestyles have increased the number of individuals eating out or ordering food, further propelling market growth.

It is interesting to observe that major US restaurant chains, such as IHOP and Applebee's, currently operate at about 90% of their pre-pandemic staffing levels, representing a trend persisting for at least four consecutive quarters. IHOP alone is adjusting by reducing operating hours in nearly a quarter of its US locations due to a shortage of overnight shift workers. Despite recent improvements in hiring, the industry remains approximately 635,000 workers short compared to pre-pandemic levels, constituting a 5.1% deficit as of July.

In response to labor shortages, restaurant chains are implementing technological solutions and operational adjustments. For instance, Marco's Pizza has integrated machines to expedite dough preparation, significantly reducing the time needed for this task. Additionally, Chili's Grill & Bar is reevaluating kitchen processes to optimize labor efficiency, potentially saving millions in operating costs annually. To read more about automation in other industries, see the Industries Being Revolutionized By AI and Automation Technologies.

It is also worth noting that the culinary profession often fosters a sense of passion and creativity, leading to job satisfaction and loyalty. Additionally, many chefs benefit from structured career advancement opportunities, such as promotions and skill development, which incentivize long-term commitment. This also explains why workers in the food industry exhibit high retention rates, with positions like sous chef (11.18%), executive chef (16.16%), and head chef (17.19%), according to recent data from Indeed.com. Chefs are known to have the happiest jobs in the world.

The highest paid job of a chef is that of an executive chef and the average salary for an Executive Chef is $85030 per year in US. Two of the highest paying companies for chefs in the US are Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) and Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI).

Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) is a renowned casual dining restaurant company that has an extensive global presence with over 1,600 restaurants across 29 countries and two US territories. Among its celebrated brands are Chili’s Grill & Bar, Maggiano’s Little Italy, and the virtual brand It’s Just Wings. Established in Dallas, Texas, in 1975, Chili’s revolutionized casual dining with its bold flavors, quality ingredients, and Texas-sized portions, all served in a welcoming "come as you are" atmosphere. This ethos remains ingrained in Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT)’s culture, ensuring guests feel at home in every visit.

Chefs within Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) enjoy lucrative salaries, thanks to the company's success and demand for skilled culinary professionals. With over 100,000 team members worldwide, Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) offers ample opportunities for growth and advancement. The company's commitment to quality extends beyond its flagship brands, as evidenced by the launch of It’s Just Wings in 2020, a virtual brand operating out of existing Chili’s and Maggiano’s locations.

Furthermore, Brinker International, Inc (NYSE:EAT) has a strong focus on sustainability and community engagement, reflecting its dedication to making a positive impact beyond the dining experience. Through its scratch kitchens and family-style dining options at Maggiano’s, the company fosters an environment where guests can celebrate life's special moments.

On the other hand, Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) has been a highly trusted name when it comes to culinary experience. The company reported a strong growth in its Q2 Fiscal 2024 earnings, with total sales increasing by 9.7% to $2.7 billion and adjusted diluted net earnings per share rising by 21.1% to $1.84.

Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI) also announced a raised quarterly dividend of $1.31 per share and repurchased $181 million of its common stock. The company updated its fiscal 2024 outlook, projecting total sales of approximately $11.5 billion and adjusted diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations of $8.75 to $8.90, signaling confidence in its performance despite industry challenges.

Segment-wise, Olive Garden and LongHorn Steakhouse saw significant same-restaurant sales growth, while the Fine Dining and Other Business segments experienced declines. Darden Restaurants, Inc (NYSE:DRI)’s strong financial performance was reflected in positive segment profit across the board.

15 Highest Paying Countries for Chefs

A busy restaurant kitchen with a chef carefully plating a meal.

Methodology

To list the highest paying countries for chefs, we identified the countries with the highest demand for chefs and then made a list for 25 countries with the average salaries for chefs. Of those 25, the 15 with the highest average salaries were selected and have been ranked. We acquired the data for average salaries of chefs for each country from the Economic Research Institute (ERI). The list is presented in ascending order.

15. Finland

Average Salary: $47,173

Finland's reputation as one of the highest-paying countries for chefs can be attributed to several factors deeply rooted in its culture and culinary evolution. Traditional Finnish cuisine with stews, root vegetables, and locally sourced ingredients, has evolved over centuries, blending influences from Swedish and Russian governance periods. Recent decades saw an increase in gastronomic innovation, with Helsinki boasting seven Michelin-starred restaurants and a burgeoning fine dining scene.

14. Canada

Average Salary: $47,613

In Canada, the demand for chefs has been notably high, with projected job openings totaling 33,800 from 2022 to 2031. However, this demand is overshadowed by an influx of 44,900 new job seekers during the same period. This surplus of potential workers is expected to shift the occupation from a previous shortage to balanced conditions. Nevertheless, owing to the high quality of life and work-life balance, Canada is one of the best countries for chefs.

13. United Arab Emirates

Average Salary: $48,874

The UAE is one of the highest paying countries for chefs in Asia owing to its flourishing hospitality industry, characterized by luxury hotels and ambitious projects. The region's relentless pursuit of culinary excellence demands top-tier talent, driving up salaries for skilled chefs. Grand hotels like the Burj Al Arab and Atlantis, the Palm, are global examples of world-class dining experiences, necessitating highly trained culinary professionals.

Owing to the country’s emphasis on culinary experiences, the UAE is one of best countries for chef courses.

12. Ireland

Average Salary: $49,342

In response to shortages, Ireland is offering diverse chef courses. For example, Ulster University's Culinary Arts Management course prepares for roles like Head Chef, Executive Chef. Owing to the high salaries and an excellent culinary industry, Ireland is one of the best countries for chef jobs.

11. Iceland

Average Salary: $49,376

Iceland presents a unique opportunity for chefs owing to its emphasis on fresh and locally sourced ingredients such as abundant seafood and geothermally grown produce. The country's culinary scene is burgeoning, with a growing number of acclaimed restaurants showcasing innovative Nordic cuisine. It is one of the best places to work as a chef.

10. Netherlands

Average Salary: $50,849

The Netherlands has a rich culinary heritage, with its traditional dishes like stamppot and stroopwafels, alongside a vibrant street food culture influenced by its multicultural society. Furthermore, the Netherlands' commitment to sustainability extends to its food industry, promoting organic farming and reducing food waste. This emphasis on ethical sourcing aligns with modern culinary trends and attracts chefs aspiring to make a positive impact through their cuisine. It is one of the countries with the best paying chef jobs.

9. Austria

Average Salary: $51,172

Recently, the Austrian Airlines reintroduced its Flying Chefs for premium long-haul passengers, enhancing the dining experience with Austrian cuisine and hospitality. Dubbed "Tastefully Austrian," the upgraded menu features expanded options including Viennese coffee service and a cheese trolley in business class.

Austria is one of the countries where chefs get paid the most in the world.

8. Norway

Average Salary: $51,925

Norway's culinary industry thrives on its rich seafood offerings and commitment to sustainable practices, inspiring chefs worldwide. Renowned chefs like Eyvind Hellstrom, celebrated for his innovative Nordic cuisine, and Christopher Haatuft, known for his farm-to-table approach at Lysverket, exemplify Norway's culinary excellence.

7. Germany

Average Salary: $52,348

Germany is popular for its high-paying chef positions owing to its strong culinary culture and demand for skilled professionals. Notable hotels like Hotel Adlon Kempinski and Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa in Baden-Baden are known for offering competitive salaries to chefs.

Renowned chefs such as Tim Raue and Heinz Beck have also contributed to Germany's culinary reputation. It is one of the highest paying countries for chefs in Europe.

6. Australia

Average Salary: $52,759

The culinary profession holds the record for the largest pool of applicants awaiting their PR visas, totaling 1,923 individuals in Australia. This trend highlights a rising demand for hospitality experts within the country. Australia's culinary sector has been notably impacted by the pandemic, resulting in a dearth of skilled chefs and prompting an immediate requirement for proficient and seasoned professionals to address the vacancies.

Moreover, according to the latest Labour Market Update report from Jobs and Skills Australia, Chefs have secured the 8th position among the highly demanded occupations in the country.

