In this article, we are going to discuss the 15 best wines to buy at Costco according to Reddit. You can skip our detailed analysis of the wine market in America, the state of the American wine industry, and sustainable winemaking in the United States, and go directly to the 5 Best Wines To Buy At Costco According to Reddit.

Wine has often been perceived as a ‘foreign’ beverage in the United States, and prior to 1850, it was true that the vast majority of vino was shipped into America from the Old World. However, things took a turn after the California Gold Rush, which caused a huge influx of people from all over into the Golden State. These thirsty settlers soon realized that Northern California is an excellent place to grow Vitis vinifera – a species of wine grapes native to the Mediterranean region, often used to make the delectable European wines that they so deeply revered.

What followed was an unsurprising surge of massive investments into the region’s local viniculture and only in a few decades, there was already a well-established and booming wine industry in Napa Valley, Sonoma County, Sutter County, and El Dorado. It didn’t take long for these enticing offerings from the West to take over the inexpensive table wine market in America, and by the 1900’s, the Californian vintners were already exporting wine bottles, in their tens of thousands, to England, Australia, Asia, and Central America.

Wine Market in America:

As we mentioned in our article – 15 U.S. States that Produce the Most Wine – The United States is the Country that Loves Wine the Most, leading the world wine market in 2022 in terms of revenue, with $52.7 billion. Although wine is produced in every state of the country, the majority of production takes place in the sun-soaked state of California, responsible for around 85% of the total U.S. wine production volume. With 22.4 million hectoliters of wine produced in 2022, the U.S. ranks among the Top Wine Producing Countries in the World.

Organic/sustainable wine is a trend particularly popular among the Gen Z, and to a somewhat lesser extent the millennials. While in Europe this trend is well-established, with a third of French and Spanish consumers already purchasing organic wine, in the U.S. it is just beginning to take hold. Organic/sustainable wine is currently an $8.6 billion market in America, but is projected to grow to $21 billion by 2030.

State of the American Wine Industry:

The American wine industry has always assumed that younger generations would naturally increase their consumption of wine as they grew older, but the truth is that it’s not happening. A report by the Silicon Valley Bank shows how wine hasn’t gained the same traction among those under 60 as it has for baby boomers. Of survey respondents aged 35 to 44, 29% said they were more likely to bring beer to a party, while 28% said they would bring wine. Even younger drinkers, aged 21 to 34, were more likely to bring beer, spirits, a flavored malt beverage or hard seltzer over wine. But ask a 65 year-old what he or she plans to bring to a party and 49% are likely to grab a bottle of wine.

Winemakers and advertisers are missing out on younger consumers by failing to produce wines that fit their budgets and neglecting to reach out to them with targeted marketing campaigns. The notions of health, sustainability, and responsibility are essential to buying decisions for the Gen Z and millennials, and although many wineries are already addressing this, their messaging is only sometimes connecting to these young drinkers. In order to appeal to these whole new demographics of consumers, the wine industry as a whole has to take steps to inspire curiosity and intrigue about wine, and to highlight the aspects that would appeal to them.

Sustainable Winemaking in the United States:

When we talk about sustainable winemaking, it is usually about the entire process and not just the additives at the end. There has been a concerted effort across the entire wine industry to transition towards biodiversity and organic farming. This means no pesticides, herbicides, or synthetic fertilizers, and an all-around effort to promote a variety of plant life in the vineyard. In short – growing grapes in a way that is harmonious with nature. This is an approach that a massive amount of wine producers have embraced.

Based in California, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) makes wines and calls itself a manufacturing company, agricultural company, and marketing company all rolled into one. As one of North America’s premier producers, The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) is dedicated to implementing responsible, sustainable practice in its vineyards. The portfolio releases an annual report that summarizes its continued efforts to improve its environmentally focused practices at its vineyards and wineries.The company has earned several key certifications, including LEED Gold certification at Goldeneye Winery, California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF) certification for the estate vineyards on Mt. Harlan, and Fish Friendly Farming (FFF) certification at all of its North Coast Estate vineyards.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) ranks among the Best Wine Stocks to Buy Now.

Similarly, Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is a leading premium wine company with a widely admired portfolio that includes Woodbridge by Robert Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Blackstone, Estancia, Ravenswood, and more. It was announced last year that the company’s renowned To Kalon Vineyard has achieved organic certification through California Certified Organic Farmers (CCOF), the first organic certifying agency in the U.S. Located in Napa’s Oakville appellation, To Kalon Vineyard has been farmed organically for the past four years and meets rigorous standards around the use of renewable resources and conservation of soil and water. This achievement accelerates Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)’s deep commitment to its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) strategy while improving the health and sustainability of the land for future generations.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) is counted among the Most Valuable Alcohol Companies in the World.

With that said, here are the Top Wines at Costco According to Reddit.

15 Best Wines To Buy At Costco According to Reddit

Methodology:

To collect data for this article, we have referred to the various subreddits on Reddit, looking for the Best Wines at Costco. We picked wines that appeared multiple times in these subreddits, assigned them a score of 1 each time they were recommended on these threads, then we summed up the scores and ranked our list accordingly. When two or more wines had the same score, we ranked them by the price (excluding tax) of their 750 ml bottles.

15. Villa Antinori Toscana Rosso

Insider Monkey Score: 3

A fantastic everyday wine at a great price, the Villa Antinori Toscana is an entry level bottle from one of Italy's top wine producers. The pure Sangiovese base of this full-bodied Tuscan red is blended with a small percentage of international grape varieties, but these grapes are grown, matured, and harvested from the winemaker’s Tuscan estates.

The Antinori family has been committed to the art of winemaking since 1385, producing some of the Best Rated Wines in the World.

14. Josh Cellars Cabernet Sauvignon

Insider Monkey Score: 3

Cabernet Sauvignon was the first wine Josh Cellars made. This is the wine that started it all, setting the exacting standards that they hold themselves to for all of their varietals.

Josh was at about 25,000 cases a year when Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits took it on in 2011, with nearly all its volume in the Northeast. The brand hit 150,000 cases in its first full year with Deutsch, and then began to double each year. Deutsch bought out the remaining 50% ownership in 2014 as growth began to explode, and now Josh Cellars is ranked among the Most Popular Wine Brands in America.

13. The Prisoner Red Blend

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Over the past decade, The Prisoner has become a wine icon. From its label, its story, and ultra-rich profile, this wine has gained legions of fans. It exhibits flavors of ripe dark cherry, blackberry coulis, and hints of anise linger harmoniously for a soft, vibrant finish balanced by ripe tannins.

The Prisoner, along with some other brands, was acquired by Constellation Brands in 2016, in a deal worth $285 million in total. Best known for its unique blends, the winery now offers its flagship label, plus 13 other varieties.

The Prisoner Red Blend sits among the Best Wines to Buy at Costco in 2024.

12. Robert Mondavi Private Selection Bourbon Barrel Cabernet Sauvignon

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Awarded Double Gold at the 2017 San Francisco International Wine Competition, this is a complex and decadent cabernet wine that leaps from the glass with aromas of blackberry cobbler, graham cracker, brown sugar, milk chocolate, coffee, and smoke. Portions of this wine are aged in new and old Bourbon barrels, giving it deep toasted oak undertones.

Robert Mondavi was acquired by Constellation Brands in 2004, in a deal worth $1.03 billion.

11. Apothic Red Blend

Insider Monkey Score: 4

Apothic Red is the first daringly original blend of California-grown red grapes. This wine reveals intense fruit aromas and flavors of blackberry and dark cherry, layered with hints of mocha, chocolate, and brown spice.

The California-based Apothic Wines offers a range of red and dark wines to excite the taste buds. From rich red blends to a semi-sweet white and even a light rosé with dark secrets, Apothic makes wines that are anything but ordinary. With the taste and quality to rival many of its high-end counterparts, Apothic is one of the Best Inexpensive Wine Brands at Costco.

10. Meiomi Pinot Noir

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Meiomi Pinot Noir is crafted with grapes harvested from California's top wine growing regions of Sonoma County, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County, and then aged in French oak for a flavor-forward wine with unique structure and depth. Meiomi Wines was acquired by Constellation Brands in 2015, in a deal worth $315 million.

Meiomi Pinot Noir is included among the Best Red Wines at Costco.

9. Kirkland Signature Moscato d’Asti

Insider Monkey Score: 6

Hailing from the Piedmont region of Italy, Moscato d’Asti has become a huge sales success over the last decade. Bottled at 5% ABV, this sweet wine offers notes of honeysuckle and ripe peach, and makes an excellent aperitif wine as well as a great pairing for both sweet and savory dishes.

8. Kirkland Signature NV Brut Champagne

Insider Monkey Score: 7

This Brut Champagne comes from the top Chardonnay, Pinot Noir, and Pinot Meunier vineyards of Roland de Brayne and Mannuel Janisson, in Sezanne. Bottled at 12% ABV, this highly acclaimed wine has a range of flavors with a rich texture and notes of gingerbread, oranges, and peaches plus a bright citrus character that lingers on the finish.

7. Kirkland Signature Classic Red Sangria

Insider Monkey Score: 7

If you’re looking for something on the sweeter side, the Kirkland Signature Sangria is a delicious blend produced from the finest grapes, Mediterranean spices, and natural essence of Valencia oranges from Spain, using a family recipe that goes back two generations. This results in a fan-favorite sangria that captures the true spirit of a summer in the Southwestern European country.

6. Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé

Insider Monkey Score: 8

Available at Costco since 2021, this fresh and clean Prosecco Rosé works very well as the main ingredient in a mimosa or an Aperol Spritz. The Glera grape still makes up about 85% of Prosecco Rosé, but the remaining 15% consists of Pinot Noir, giving the wine its beautiful pale pink salmon tone.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Rosé ranks 6th in our list of the Best Wines You Can Buy at Costco.

