In this article, we will take a look at the 15 best gay dating sites and apps of 2024.

Why Do We Need Gay Dating Apps and Sites?

With the rising acceptance of same-sex marriages across the globe, dating apps and sites focused on the gay community has become a need of the hour. On December 18, 2023, BBC reported that Pope Francis permits priests to bless same-sex couples. Such is a breakthrough for the LGBTQ community in the Roman Catholic Church. The Pope gives a free hand to priests to decide whether a certain couple qualifies for blessings from the church. Pope Francis suggests that while this does not validate the status of same-sex couples, everyone, in the eyes of God deserves to receive blessings.

On January 25, NBC News reported that more than one in four Gen Z adults in the United States identify as LGBTQ. According to the report, almost 28% of people between the ages of 18 and 25 and 16% of millennials, belong to the LGBTQ community. You can also take a look at the most gay-friendly cities in the world.

Leading Gay Dating Sites and Apps

Some of the leading dating apps and sites for the LGBTQ community include Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND), Archer, and Adam4Adam. Let’s discuss some recent updates from these companies.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) is the developer and operator of one of the most popular gay dating apps. The app is targeted at gay, bisexual, and transgender people. The company does not limit itself to entertainment. On November 19, 2023, Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) announced two important partnerships with Equality Movement and Mpower to provide at-home HIV test kits for free in Georgia and Ireland. The move aims to speed up access to HIV testing in the community. The company integrated an in-app button where users can order self-test kits for free with a single click. The service is available for 24 hours a day.

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is an internet and technology company based in the United States. The company owns some of the most popular dating apps and sites including Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, Plenty of Fish, and Hakuna. On June 1, 2023, Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) launched Archer, a social-first dating app for gay, bisexual, and queer men. The app gives a new look to dating by prioritizing user safety and self-expression. The app allows users to use it in three different profile viewing options. Archer also focuses on building a community by allowing people to follow others. Lastly, the company uses artificial intelligence and human moderation technology to generate high quality content adhering to community guidelines. The app was first launched in New York City.

Adam4Adam is one of the best gay dating apps in the world. The platform is home to more than 12 million users across the globe. The app was launched in 2003. Moreover, the site is easy to navigate and provides a range of filters so that users can enjoy fitting matches. The platform also offers an in-app sex shop and cam site. On November 10, 2022, the company launched low latency HLS streaming options for live cam shows. The new feature reduced lag and enhanced video quality regardless of the browser in use.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the 15 best gay dating sites and apps of 2024.

Our Methodology

We first sifted through 3 sources including Mashable, Forbes, and Telegraph to come up with the 15 best gay dating sites and apps of 2024. Most dating sites below also have functional mobile applications with the same features. Therefore, we used customer star ratings and the number of reviews from the App Store and Google Play Store to rank our list. We tabulated the scores by averaging the customer star ratings and adding the customer reviews from both our sources. For sites that do not have a mobile application, we ranked them earlier on our list using total site visits sourced from SimilarWeb. Our list of the 15 best gay dating sites and apps of 2024 is in ascending order of the average customer rating as a primary metric and total customer reviews as a secondary metric.

15. MenNation

Total Site Visits as of February 4, 2024: 1.42 Million

MenNation is a gay dating site targeted at single gay men. Most of the features on the site are free, however, to gain access to unlimited features, users must upgrade to a paid plan. To register users must be over the age of 18. It is estimated that MenNation has more than 90 million members.

14. Hornet

Average Rating: 3.2

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 239,528

With an average rating of 3.2, Hornet ranks 14th among the best gay dating apps and sites in 2024. Hornet is home to more than 40 million members and was founded in 2011. The social networking site is targeted towards gays, bisexuals, transgenders, and queers. The app is aimed at helping users develop authentic connections with other members.

13. Only Lads

Average Rating: 3.5

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 4,015

Only Lads ranks as one of the best gay dating apps and sites of 2024. The app is a gay and bisexual dating service for men. The platform is home to more than one million members. Users can log in using their Facebook account. Users can use the app and send messages for free.

12. Mr X

Average Rating: 3.65

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 3,642

With an average rating of 3.65, Mr X ranks among the best gay dating sites and apps in 2024. The gay dating and chat app is for experienced men over the age of 30. The app is available on the App Store and Google Play Store for free.

11. Jack’d

Average Rating: 3.85

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 121,393

Jack’d ranks 11th on our list of the best gay dating apps and sites in 2024, with an average rating of 3.85. The app is a location-based dating platform and is functional on iOS, Android, and Windows. Jack’d is targeted at gays, bisexuals, transgenders, and queers. The app has more than 15 million members across the globe.

10. GayFriendly

Average Rating: 3.95

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 11,272

GayFriendly is a gay dating website and mobile application aimed at helping users find their soulmates. The app offers advanced search so users can find their perfect match nearby.

9. Her App

Average Rating: 4.05

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 79,800

The Her App ranks ninth among the best gay dating sites and apps. The app is aimed at lesbians, bisexuals, non-binary, pansexuals, and queers. The app offers a swipe right and left option to users. Users can share photos and chat with other members. The platform also holds community events to help the LGTBQ community feel more connected. The app is used by more than 10 million members across 125 countries. Most of the features are available for free. Users can avoid ads, see who’s online, and filter people by sexuality using the paid version.

8. Wapo

Average Rating: 4.1

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 27,605

Wapo is one of the best gay dating apps and sites for gays, bisexuals, and transgenders. To register, users must be over the age of 18. Users can find appropriate matches based on their preferred age and location. The app also allows users to date using the voice and video chat feature.

7. Grindr

Average Rating: 4.1

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 1,173,100

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) ranks among the best gay dating apps and sites in 2024, with an average rating of 4.1. The platform targets gays, bisexuals, and transgenders. The free version of the app is only available as a mobile application. However, Grindr Xtra and Grindr Unlimited users can also access the platform via the web. Free members can view up to 100 profiles. On the other hand, Xtra members can view up to 600 profiles and Unlimited members can view unlimited profiles.

6. ROMEO

Average Rating: 4.15

Cumulative Number of Reviews: 181,318

With an average rating of 4.15, ROMEO ranks sixth among the best gay dating apps and sites in 2024. The app is aimed at gays, bisexuals, and transgenders. Signing up for the application is quite easy as users are only required to input basic information. However, users must be over the age of 18 before signing up. The app was founded in 2002.

