In this article, we will take a look at 15 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English. You can skip our detailed analysis about English language and its learning market and go directly to the 5 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English.

In this global village, the concept of a global language seems fitting. With the rise of digitization, along with increased international trade and travel, communication has become more crucial than ever. A shared language is useful for navigating international dynamics equitably. Historically, Latin emerged as the global language, or “lingua franca” of its time; today English is predominant. Therefore, for individuals relocating abroad, especially from English-speaking countries like the US, there are numerous best countries where they can move that speak English.

English as the Lingua Franca

Interestingly, English serves as the official language of 67 countries, indicating not only government recognition but also widespread teaching in schools. With over 350 million people speaking English as their first language, and an additional 430 million people using it as a second language, English speakers can be found in virtually every corner of the world. Remarkably, a significant proportion of these English speakers are actually not native speakers. Consequently, there are numerous places that can be included in the list of best countries to move to from US that speak English.

Then why has English gained such momentum over the years? The answer is simple. With most aspects of life being conducted in English, the language was destined to achieve dominance. It is the most widely accepted academic language-- in 2020, 17 out of 20 globally ranked universities were English speaking. Additionally, over half of the most popular website pages are in English and more than 1 billion internet users employ English while typing.

English's prominence extends to the business world, where it is deemed crucial by over 95% of employers, even in countries where English is not the official language. In fact according to a study, English proficiency can lead to a 28% increase in hourly wages. Higher levels of English proficiency in a country have been linked with elevated incomes, increased innovation levels, and a better quality of life.

Furthermore, English is the prevailing language in international bodies, with approximately 85% of them having English as one of their official languages. In about one-third of these organizations, English is the sole language, which rises to a 90% share in the case of Asian international organizations.

Expats and their Integration

With the rise in international travel, having a common language for efficient transactions is essential. While most tourist destinations have acquired necessary language skills to communicate in English, for expats, a broader acceptance is crucial for proper integration into the society. Among various fears and challenges that expats face while moving abroad, language stands out as one of the most significant and legitimate factors.

Many countries worldwide have recognized the significance of expats within their borders and are committed to ensuring their smooth settlement. Addressing the language barrier, Europe has acknowledged the need to focus on the issue, particularly concerning English proficiency. Both Belgium, specifically Brussels, and Finland, with Helsinki at the forefront, have advocated for declaring English as the official language. These countries host large international communities and believe that overcoming language barriers is essential for the well-being of the nation. While Europe, as a whole, boasts a high proficiency level in English, it's essential to keep in mind that, while moving from US to countries that speak English is undoubtedly advantageous, a little command over local languages can go a long way towards easy integration in the society.

English Learning Industry Overview

Language learning, overall, has been on the rise, with Global Business English Language Training Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.75%, reaching $4581.68 million during 2022-2027. Platforms like Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) and Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) have proven to be extremely helpful for people learning to gather command over English, as well as English speakers to learn other languages.

With over 40 languages including, French, Spanish, Welsh, Irish, Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) can assist US expats moving abroad in learning location-specific languages and navigating day to day life successfully. Beyond catering to language learners, the platform also serves as a valuable tool for those looking to enhance their English proficiency. Google -- Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) has recognized the value of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) by integrating a new Google Search feature. This feature is meant to help people across various countries practice and improve their English-speaking skills through an interactive experience.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) is one of the largest online learning networks with over 124 million registered learners, collaborating with tech giants like Google (NASDAQ: GOOG) to provide courses and professional certification as well as English language learning. The company offers extensive training in English language through focusing on grammar, vocabulary and writing. Here are some comments from Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) earning’s call for the fourth quarter of 2023, applauding their growing strength:

“We welcome 24 million new learners, the most since 2020, growing our global learner base to more than 140 million. We expanded our educator partnerships to over 325 leading universities and companies. We grew revenue 21% over the prior year, with total annual revenue of $636 million, and we achieved this growth with increased leverage, including our first positive adjusted EBITDA quarter, delivering on our commitment to build a platform and business model that scales. I remain encouraged by our momentum and am increasingly confident in our vision for the future of higher education.”

15 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English

15 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English

Methodology

To compile the list of the 15 best countries to move to from the US that speak English, we conducted a comprehensive analysis, drawing insights from our lists of 19 Cheap English-Speaking Countries in Europe and 20 Best English-Speaking Countries to Retire, Live, or Visit. These sources helped us form an initial list of potential destinations, which was then subjected to further scrutiny based on rankings from the Global Peace Index (2023) and the Quality of Life Index (2024) from Numbeo. We calculated an average of these two rankings and arranged the countries in ascending order, starting with the lowest average rank. In cases of similar averages, we employed a tie-breaker, considering the countries' personal income tax rates, with a preference for lower rates.

Now that we have scoured through our sources, let’s move to the shortlisted potential 15 Best Countries to Move to from US that Speak English.

15. Lithuania

Quality of life Index Rank: 19

Global Peace Index Rank: 36

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 27.5

As a developed country with a robust economy, Lithuania stands out as a magnet for those seeking better work opportunities and an overall higher quality of life. The cost of living in the country is affordable, and it holds a comfortable position in the global peace index. Moreover, English is widely spoken in Lithuania, making it even more appealing for expatriates. Approximately 30% of the population is estimated to speak English, with an impressive 80% of the younger generation (approximately below 30) being fairly conversant in the language. Consequently, Lithuania emerges as one of the best countries to move to from the US that speak English.

14. Belgium

Quality of life Index Rank: 27

Global Peace Index Rank: 20

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 23.5

Boasting a rich cultural heritage, exquisite cuisine, a thriving job market, and an excellent quality of life with high-quality education, healthcare, and affordable housing, Belgium has beckoned many expats to its land. The country maintains a low crime rate, and its standing in the Global Peace Index (GPI) further solidifies its reputation as a safe destination for relocation. Despite having three official languages, none of which are English, the language is widely spoken and understood by the residents. Belgium holds the 7th position on the EF English Proficiency Index (EPI) 2023, ensuring that Americans moving to the country won't face language barriers.

13. Sweden

Quality of life Index Rank: 14

Global Peace Index Rank: 28

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 21

Similar to other European countries, Sweden offers a significantly lower cost of living compared to the US. The country provides low or almost free health and education facilities, excellent transportation, and high-paying job opportunities-- enticing perks for those considering relocation. Sweden consistently ranks among the top 30 most peaceful nations globally. Additionally, a large proportion of the Swedish population, especially the younger generation, is proficient in English. The country's commitment to English in primary education contributes to its 6th position on the English Proficiency Index (EPI), affirming that language proficiency is not a hindrance for expatriates.

12. Croatia

Quality of life Index Rank: 21

Global Peace Index Rank: 14

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 17.5

As one of the best countries for Americans to move to that speak English, Croatia emerges as a highly favorable choice. Beyond its natural pleasures, such as a comfortable climate and scenic beauty, Croatia attracts expats with its high standard of living, reflected in the Quality of Life Index. The country's safe and secure environment fosters a peaceful existence with style. Expatriates from the United States are likely to settle down quickly, thanks to the prevalence of the English language, which is widely spoken as a popular second language. Croatia further solidifies its appeal by ranking 11th on the proficiency index, falling into the very high proficiency category.

11. Czechia

Quality of life Index Rank: 23

Global Peace Index Rank: 12

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 17.5

An affordable lifestyle, high-quality yet inexpensive healthcare, active expat organizations, lucrative work opportunities, and low crime rates are just a few of the benefits awaiting US residents relocating to Czechia. Moreover, with the country ranking in the high proficiency category, the majority of the younger generation is comfortable with the English language. Hence, Czechia earns its place on our list of the best countries for Americans to move to that speak English.

10. Estonia

Quality of life Index Rank: 10

Global Peace Index Rank: 25

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 17.5

As one of the most affordable European nations to live in, Estonia offers an excellent quality of life coupled with a warm and welcoming attitude from the locals towards expats. The country boasts a peaceful and safe environment, making it an attractive destination. Communication poses little challenge for English speakers, as it is widely spoken as a second language. The European education system, emphasizing English instruction from early school years, contributes to the country's high proficiency. With these factors in mind, Estonia stands out as a viable option for Americans looking to move to a country where English is widely spoken.

9. Ireland

Quality of life Index Rank: 29

Global Peace Index Rank: 3

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 16

Nestled in close proximity to Europe and adorned with lush and gorgeous landscapes, Ireland is a veritable paradise for expats. While the cost of living may be slightly higher compared to other countries, accessible healthcare, accommodation options for all types of budgets, and affordable public transport contribute to a well-rounded lifestyle. Ireland also boasts a top-three ranking in the Global Peace Index (GPI), solidifying its reputation as one of the safest countries. English, one of the official languages alongside Irish, is spoken by about 97% of the population. For US residents seeking a country to move to where English is widely spoken, Ireland undoubtedly stands out as one of the best options.

8. Norway

Quality of life Index Rank: 8

Global Peace Index Rank: 24

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 16

Chosen by approximately 877,200 expats, Norway delivers a top-notch quality of life for its residents, encompassing education, health, safety, and other essential aspects. With the added advantage of English being widely spoken, US residents would find themselves in one of the best English-speaking countries to move to. Norway's 5th position on the English Proficiency Index (EPI) further underscores the country's language proficiency, with most of the population able to communicate easily, at least up to a basic or good level.

7. Portugal

Quality of life Index Rank: 20

Global Peace Index Rank: 7

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 13.5

Portugal has become a magnet for expats, drawn by its numerous benefits such as pleasant weather, low cost of living, excellent accessibility to health and education, and a safe and secure environment. However, another noteworthy aspect that adds to its allure is the country's proficiency in the English language. Ranked 8th on the English Proficiency Index (EPI), between a quarter and a third of the population can comfortably speak English. In major cities and tourist attractions like Lisbon and Algarve, English is widely spoken, further enhancing the expatriate experience.

6. Germany

Quality of life Index Rank: 12

Global Peace Index Rank: 15

Insider Monkey Average Rank: 13.5

As a highly developed country, Germany offers a multitude of benefits for expats from the US. Not only is medical care more affordable than in the US, but the overall cost of living is also reasonable. The high ranking on the Quality of Life Index attests to the excellent standard of living that can be maintained in the country. Germany's positive standing on the Global Peace Index is encouraging for those looking to establish roots in a peaceful environment. Furthermore, ranked in the very high proficiency category, English is fluently spoken and understood in most large cities, tourist areas, and university towns. Hence, Germany secures the 6th position on our list of the best countries to move to from US that speak English.

