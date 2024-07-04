Advertisement
Canada markets close in 4 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,247.81
    +24.14 (+0.11%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,537.02
    +28.01 (+0.51%)
     

  • DOW

    39,308.00
    -23.90 (-0.06%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7346
    +0.0012 (+0.17%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    83.91
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    78,248.91
    -3,562.60 (-4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,200.92
    -60.26 (-4.78%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,369.40
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,036.62
    +2.75 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    18,188.30
    +159.54 (+0.88%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.31
    +0.22 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,237.71
    +66.59 (+0.81%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,913.65
    +332.89 (+0.82%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6791
    -0.0004 (-0.06%)
     

14 Cities Where the Population and Home Prices Are Booming

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Population increases often lead to an increase in home prices, as increase in demand and lack of supply can drive prices up. To find the places where a boom in population has also led to an increase in home prices, Zoocasa focused on places with a population of 100,000 or more where the population changed by more than 0.5%, either increasing or decreasing between July 2022 and July 2023. Zoocasa then compared median home prices from 2022 to 2024 to calculate the percentage difference in home prices in relation to these population shifts.

Explore More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In

Check Out: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

The following cities all experienced population growth from 2022 to 2023, and home price increases of at least 10% from 2022 to 2024. Cities are sorted by percent increase in home price.

Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com
Richard Cavalleri / Shutterstock.com

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $325,000

  • Median home price (2024): $457,450

  • Home price % change: 40.8%

ADVERTISEMENT

Find Out: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Read Next: 10 Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

sshepard / Getty Images
sshepard / Getty Images

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $258,500

  • Median home price (2024): $321,400

  • Home price % change: 24.3%

Learn More: Why Many Regret Moving to Texas Post-Pandemic

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Charleston, South Carolina

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.1%

  • Median home price (2022): $565,836

  • Median home price (2024): $700,000

  • Home price % change: 23.7%

MCCAIG / Getty Images
MCCAIG / Getty Images

Irvine, California

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $1,231,000

  • Median home price (2024): $1,440,000

  • Home price % change: 17%

Dana Arriaga / Shutterstock.com
Dana Arriaga / Shutterstock.com

Olathe, Kansas

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $395,500

  • Median home price (2024): $454,261

  • Home price % change: 14.9%

Be Aware: In Less Than a Year, You Might Not Be Able To Afford To Live in These 6 US Housing Markets

Meinzahn / iStock.com
Meinzahn / iStock.com

Wilmington, North Carolina

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $362,100

  • Median home price (2024): $415,000

  • Home price % change: 14.6%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Cambridge, Massachusetts

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $785,000

  • Median home price (2024): $895,000

  • Home price % change: 14%

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Columbia, Missouri

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $288,900

  • Median home price (2024): $329,000

  • Home price % change: 13.9%

Discover More: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Scottsdale, Arizona

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $1,055,000

  • Median home price (2024): $1,200,000

  • Home price % change: 13.7%

MarynaG / Shutterstock.com
MarynaG / Shutterstock.com

Madison, Wisconsin

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.0%

  • Median home price (2022): $397,000

  • Median home price (2024): $450,000

  • Home price % change: 13.4%

OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto
OlegAlbinsky / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ramapo, New York

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

  • Median home price (2022): $660,000

  • Median home price (2024): $745,000

  • Home price % change: 12.9%

Pictured: Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York

Check Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price

O.C Ritz / Shutterstock.com
O.C Ritz / Shutterstock.com

Suffolk, Virginia

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.3%

  • Median home price (2022): $361,802

  • Median home price (2024): $402,707

  • Home price % change: 11.3%

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Chattanooga, Tennessee

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $310,000

  • Median home price (2024): $344,000

  • Home price % change: 11%

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Elizabeth, New Jersey

  • Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

  • Median home price (2022): $568,000

  • Median home price (2024): $630,000

  • Home price % change: 10.9%

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of June 20, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Cities Where the Population and Home Prices Are Booming