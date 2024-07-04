14 Cities Where the Population and Home Prices Are Booming
Population increases often lead to an increase in home prices, as increase in demand and lack of supply can drive prices up. To find the places where a boom in population has also led to an increase in home prices, Zoocasa focused on places with a population of 100,000 or more where the population changed by more than 0.5%, either increasing or decreasing between July 2022 and July 2023. Zoocasa then compared median home prices from 2022 to 2024 to calculate the percentage difference in home prices in relation to these population shifts.
Explore More: 50 Safest and Most Affordable US Cities To Live In
Check Out: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup
The following cities all experienced population growth from 2022 to 2023, and home price increases of at least 10% from 2022 to 2024. Cities are sorted by percent increase in home price.
Providence, Rhode Island
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%
Median home price (2022): $325,000
Median home price (2024): $457,450
Home price % change: 40.8%
Find Out: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Read Next: 10 Fastest-Cooling Housing Markets in the U.S. — 6 Are in Florida
Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%
Median home price (2022): $258,500
Median home price (2024): $321,400
Home price % change: 24.3%
Learn More: Why Many Regret Moving to Texas Post-Pandemic
Charleston, South Carolina
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.1%
Median home price (2022): $565,836
Median home price (2024): $700,000
Home price % change: 23.7%
Irvine, California
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%
Median home price (2022): $1,231,000
Median home price (2024): $1,440,000
Home price % change: 17%
Olathe, Kansas
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%
Median home price (2022): $395,500
Median home price (2024): $454,261
Home price % change: 14.9%
Be Aware: In Less Than a Year, You Might Not Be Able To Afford To Live in These 6 US Housing Markets
Wilmington, North Carolina
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%
Median home price (2022): $362,100
Median home price (2024): $415,000
Home price % change: 14.6%
Cambridge, Massachusetts
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%
Median home price (2022): $785,000
Median home price (2024): $895,000
Home price % change: 14%
Columbia, Missouri
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%
Median home price (2022): $288,900
Median home price (2024): $329,000
Home price % change: 13.9%
Discover More: Cheapest Places To Buy a Home in Every State
Scottsdale, Arizona
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%
Median home price (2022): $1,055,000
Median home price (2024): $1,200,000
Home price % change: 13.7%
Madison, Wisconsin
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.0%
Median home price (2022): $397,000
Median home price (2024): $450,000
Home price % change: 13.4%
Ramapo, New York
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%
Median home price (2022): $660,000
Median home price (2024): $745,000
Home price % change: 12.9%
Pictured: Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York
Check Out: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price
Suffolk, Virginia
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.3%
Median home price (2022): $361,802
Median home price (2024): $402,707
Home price % change: 11.3%
Chattanooga, Tennessee
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.6%
Median home price (2022): $310,000
Median home price (2024): $344,000
Home price % change: 11%
Elizabeth, New Jersey
Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%
Median home price (2022): $568,000
Median home price (2024): $630,000
Home price % change: 10.9%
Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of June 20, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
I'm a Real Estate Agent: These 5 Florida Cities Are Becoming Unaffordable
These 10 Used Cars Will Last Longer Than an Average New Vehicle
6 Things to Try This Week if You're Behind on Your Savings Goals
4 Reasons Retired Women Need More Money Than Men -- And What To Do About it
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 14 Cities Where the Population and Home Prices Are Booming