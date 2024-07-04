14 Cities Where the Population and Home Prices Are Booming

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Population increases often lead to an increase in home prices, as increase in demand and lack of supply can drive prices up. To find the places where a boom in population has also led to an increase in home prices, Zoocasa focused on places with a population of 100,000 or more where the population changed by more than 0.5%, either increasing or decreasing between July 2022 and July 2023. Zoocasa then compared median home prices from 2022 to 2024 to calculate the percentage difference in home prices in relation to these population shifts.

The following cities all experienced population growth from 2022 to 2023, and home price increases of at least 10% from 2022 to 2024. Cities are sorted by percent increase in home price.

Providence, Rhode Island

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

Median home price (2022): $325,000

Median home price (2024): $457,450

Home price % change: 40.8%

Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $258,500

Median home price (2024): $321,400

Home price % change: 24.3%

Charleston, South Carolina

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.1%

Median home price (2022): $565,836

Median home price (2024): $700,000

Home price % change: 23.7%

Irvine, California

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

Median home price (2022): $1,231,000

Median home price (2024): $1,440,000

Home price % change: 17%

Olathe, Kansas

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

Median home price (2022): $395,500

Median home price (2024): $454,261

Home price % change: 14.9%

Wilmington, North Carolina

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.3%

Median home price (2022): $362,100

Median home price (2024): $415,000

Home price % change: 14.6%

Cambridge, Massachusetts

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $785,000

Median home price (2024): $895,000

Home price % change: 14%

Columbia, Missouri

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $288,900

Median home price (2024): $329,000

Home price % change: 13.9%

Scottsdale, Arizona

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

Median home price (2022): $1,055,000

Median home price (2024): $1,200,000

Home price % change: 13.7%

Madison, Wisconsin

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.0%

Median home price (2022): $397,000

Median home price (2024): $450,000

Home price % change: 13.4%

Ramapo, New York

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.7%

Median home price (2022): $660,000

Median home price (2024): $745,000

Home price % change: 12.9%

Pictured: Nyack, Rockland County, Hudson Valley, New York

Suffolk, Virginia

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 2.3%

Median home price (2022): $361,802

Median home price (2024): $402,707

Home price % change: 11.3%

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 1.6%

Median home price (2022): $310,000

Median home price (2024): $344,000

Home price % change: 11%

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Population % change (July 2022 to July 2023): 0.6%

Median home price (2022): $568,000

Median home price (2024): $630,000

Home price % change: 10.9%

Data is sourced from Zoocasa and is accurate as of June 20, 2024.

