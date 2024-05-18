136 Worst Cars You Can Buy, Ranked
When you buy a new car, you weigh the importance and cost of features like safety mechanisms, fuel efficiency, driver assistance and interior comfort. If you plan to sell it, another consideration is the rate of a vehicle’s depreciation.
Given average costs over five years, these 136 cars were named by Car Edge as the worst for your wallet, ranked from best to worst.
Chevrolet Corvette
Depreciation: $18,594
Insurance: $11,845
Maintenance: $2,259
Interest: $12,097
Fuel: $11,220
Toyota 4Runner
Depreciation: $10,698
Insurance: $7,390
Maintenance: $1,650
Interest: $6,471
Fuel: $10,560
GMC Sierra 1500
Depreciation: $13,117
Insurance: $9,060
Maintenance: $2,413
Interest: $6,992
Fuel: $10,180
Mazda MX-5 Miata
Depreciation: $6,712
Insurance: $7,205
Maintenance: $1,564
Interest: $4,062
Fuel: $7,260
Toyota Prius
Depreciation: $5,642
Insurance: $8,995
Maintenance: $1,124
Interest: $3,863
Fuel: $3,375
KIA Stinger
Depreciation: $8,874
Insurance: $9,755
Maintenance: $1,764
Interest: $5,741
Fuel: $9,790
GMC Canyon
Depreciation: $7,563
Insurance: $8,210
Maintenance: $2,328
Interest: $5,384
Fuel: $8,910
Volkswagen Arteon
Depreciation: $7,654
Insurance: $9,455
Maintenance: $1,709
Interest: $5,355
Fuel: $8,910
Honda CR-V
Depreciation: $7,053
Insurance: $7,045
Maintenance: $1,925
Interest: $4,679
Fuel: $5,575
Honda Civic
Depreciation: $4,639
Insurance: $8,770
Maintenance: $1,401
Interest: $3,395
Fuel: $6,025
Toyota Highlander
Depreciation: $9,463
Insurance: $8,760
Maintenance: $1,623
Interest: $5,382
Fuel: $6,600
Chevrolet Camaro
Depreciation: $7,972
Insurance: $9,450
Maintenance: $1,910
Interest: $5,648
Fuel: $10,450
Ford F-250 Super Duty
Depreciation: $12,963
Insurance: $9,640
Maintenance: $3,990
Interest: $8,831
Fuel: No data
Nissan GT-R
Depreciation: $39,735
Insurance: $23,520
Maintenance: $2,759
Interest: $18,612
Fuel: $11,880
Toyota Highlander Hybrid
Depreciation: $10,171
Insurance: $8,690
Maintenance: $1,720
Interest: $5,382
Fuel: $4,840
Ford F-150
Depreciation: $14,322
Insurance: $8,800
Maintenance: $2,718
Interest: $6,985
Fuel: $9,320
Toyota RAV4
Depreciation: $7,378
Insurance: $7,190
Maintenance: $1,503
Interest: $4,114
Fuel: $5,910
Honda Accord
Depreciation: $7,956
Insurance: $8,190
Maintenance: $1,485
Interest: $4,374
Fuel: $5,875
Ford F-350 Super Duty
Depreciation: $15,996
Insurance: $9,640
Maintenance: $4,012
Interest: $9,771
Fuel: No data
Jeep Wrangler
Depreciation: $9,643
Insurance: $7,165
Maintenance: $2,755
Interest: $5,070
Fuel: $8,645
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Depreciation: $12,436
Insurance: $9,290
Maintenance: $2,647
Interest: $6,620
Fuel: $10,415
Subaru Ascent
Depreciation: $9,502
Insurance: $9,170
Maintenance: $2,198
Interest: $5,256
Fuel: $7,920
Toyota Venza
Depreciation: $8,857
Insurance: $9,290
Maintenance: $1,564
Interest: $4,687
Fuel: No data
Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD
Depreciation: $20,536
Insurance: $9,390
Maintenance: $3,941
Interest: $9,003
Fuel: $15,310
Toyota Tundra
Depreciation: $15,802
Insurance: $8,580
Maintenance: $1,916
Interest: $6,673
Fuel: $12,320
Ford Mustang
Depreciation: $11,773
Insurance: $9,685
Maintenance: $1,915
Interest: $5,744
Fuel: $8,415
Toyota Avalon Hybrid
Depreciation: $10,505
Insurance: $9,325
Maintenance: $1,297
Interest: $5,119
Fuel: $4,180
Chevrolet Colorado
Depreciation: $7,931
Insurance: $8,565
Maintenance: $2,601
Interest: $5,235
Fuel: $9,380
Toyota Corolla
Depreciation: $5,098
Insurance: $9,635
Maintenance: $1,110
Interest: $2,843
Fuel: $5,235
Toyota Camry
Depreciation: $8,461
Insurance: $7,370
Maintenance: $1,168
Interest: $4,091
Fuel: $5,720
Kia K5
Depreciation: $5,466
Insurance: $7,840
Maintenance: $1,599
Interest: $3,537
Fuel: No data
Jeep Gladiator
Depreciation: $11,874
Insurance: $9,465
Maintenance: $3,088
Interest: $6,244
Fuel: $9,460
Nissan 370Z
Depreciation: $12,182
Insurance: $10,985
Maintenance: $1,716
Interest: $5,706
Fuel: $10,195
Toyota Sienna
Depreciation: $10,704
Insurance: $8,580
Maintenance: $1,613
Interest: $5,341
Fuel: $8,690
Subaru Impreza
Depreciation: $5,087
Insurance: $7,305
Maintenance: $1,559
Interest: $3,135
Fuel: $6,355
Subaru Crosstrek
Depreciation: $6,059
Insurance: $7,105
Maintenance: $2,076
Interest: $3,942
Fuel: $6,490
Toyota Supra
Depreciation: $14,453
Insurance: $17,365
Maintenance: $1,489
Interest: $6,770
Fuel: $8,360
Volkswagen Jetta
Depreciation: $4,478
Insurance: $9,370
Maintenance: $1,488
Interest: $3,132
Fuel: $5,830
Toyota Sequoia
Depreciation: $20,121
Insurance: $7,855
Maintenance: $1,839
Interest: $8,547
Fuel: $12,320
Nissan Titan
Depreciation: $15,358
Insurance: $9,270
Maintenance: $2,316
Interest: $6,423
Fuel: $12,100
Nissan Titan XD
Depreciation: $17,955
Insurance: $9,390
Maintenance: $2,474
Interest: $6,741
Fuel: No data
Honda Passport
Depreciation: $9,793
Insurance: $9,080
Maintenance: $1,989
Interest: $5,168
Fuel: $8,360
Subaru Forester
Depreciation: $7,719
Insurance: $7,355
Maintenance: $2,084
Interest: $4,122
Fuel: $6,160
Subaru Outback
Depreciation: $9,019
Insurance: $7,090
Maintenance: $2,137
Interest: $4,477
Fuel: $6,490
Kia Rio
Depreciation: $3,510
Insurance: $8,565
Maintenance: $1,494
Interest: $2,706
Fuel: $4,840
Toyota Camry Hybrid
Depreciation: $7,519
Insurance: $9,050
Maintenance: $1,207
Interest: $3,664
Fuel: No data
Toyota C-HR
Depreciation: $6,138
Insurance: $9,300
Maintenance: $1,450
Interest: $3,248
Fuel: $6,160
Kia Optima
Depreciation: $4,434
Insurance: $8,920
Maintenance: $1,591
Interest: $2,870
Fuel: $6,030
Ford Ranger
Depreciation: $9,762
Insurance: $8,590
Maintenance: $2,618
Interest: $4,761
Fuel: $8,580
Subaru Legacy
Depreciation: $8,112
Insurance: $7,825
Maintenance: $1,645
Interest: $3,917
Fuel: $6,270
Volkswagen Atlas
Depreciation: $12,698
Insurance: $8,735
Maintenance: $2,138
Interest: $5,277
Fuel: $8,990
Honda Odyssey
Depreciation: $12,499
Insurance: $8,175
Maintenance: $1,996
Interest: $5,350
Fuel: $8,140
Dodge Durango
Depreciation: $13,893
Insurance: $9,110
Maintenance: $2,747
Interest: $6,193
Fuel: $10,955
Kia Forte
Depreciation: $5,485
Insurance: $8,705
Maintenance: $1,526
Interest: $3,059
Fuel: $5,720
Volkswagen Golf GTI
Depreciation: $9,966
Insurance: $9,435
Maintenance: $1,539
Interest: $4,216
Fuel: $6,600
Honda Pilot
Depreciation: $12,119
Insurance: $7,830
Maintenance: $2,034
Interest: $5,270
Fuel: $8,140
Kia Soul
Depreciation: $5,230
Insurance: $8,920
Maintenance: $1,791
Interest: $2,917
Fuel: $6,105
Mini Countryman
Depreciation: $11,188
Insurance: $7,835
Maintenance: $2,009
Interest: $4,649
Fuel: $7,965
Dodge Challenger
Depreciation: $15,540
Insurance: $7,335
Maintenance: $2,318
Interest: $6,245
Fuel: $11,825
Toyota Avalon
Depreciation: $11,746
Insurance: $9,585
Maintenance: $1,270
Interest: $5,119
Fuel: $5,940
Mazda CX-5
Depreciation: $8,468
Insurance: $7,030
Maintenance: $1,948
Interest: $3,937
Fuel: $6,895
Hyundai Elantra
Depreciation: $5,584
Insurance: $8,995
Maintenance: $1,549
Interest: $2,973
Fuel: $5,335
Subaru BRZ
Depreciation: $8,086
Insurance: $9,685
Maintenance: $1,726
Interest: $3,787
Fuel: $8,725
Mazda 3
Depreciation: $7,667
Insurance: $7,295
Maintenance: $1,432
Interest: $3,385
Fuel: $6,160
Ram 2500
Depreciation: $16,129
Insurance: $9,010
Maintenance: $6,516
Interest: $7,909
Fuel: No data
Volkswagen Tiguan
Depreciation: $9,839
Insurance: $7,240
Maintenance: $2,032
Interest: $4,089
Fuel: $7,370
GMC Savana Cargo
Depreciation: $7,753
Insurance: $8,185
Maintenance: $2,625
Interest: $4,523
Fuel: No data
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD
Depreciation: $22,094
Insurance: $9,590
Maintenance: $3,919
Interest: $8,601
Fuel: $14,300
Fiat 500L
Depreciation: $7,753
Insurance: $7,465
Maintenance: $1,565
Interest: $3,280
Fuel: $8,580
Nissan Frontier
Depreciation: $8,918
Insurance: $8,535
Maintenance: $2,241
Interest: $4,551
Fuel: $9,130
Ram 3500
Depreciation: $22,523
Insurance: $9,945
Maintenance: $6,706
Interest: $9,290
Fuel: No data
Nissan Sentra
Depreciation: $5,869
Insurance: $8,690
Maintenance: $1,431
Interest: $3,034
Fuel: $5,500
Nissan Versa
Depreciation: $5,254
Insurance: $9,340
Maintenance: $1,376
Interest: $2,612
Fuel: $5,500
Honda HR-V
Depreciation: $6,613
Insurance: $7,245
Maintenance: $1,839
Interest: $3,520
Fuel: $6,105
Hyundai Tucson
Depreciation: $7,938
Insurance: $7,135
Maintenance: $2,094
Interest: $4,031
Fuel: $7,370
Hyundai Accent
Depreciation: $5,202
Insurance: $9,420
Maintenance: $1,497
Interest: $2,649
Fuel: $5,170
Mitsubishi Mirage G4
Depreciation: $4,557
Insurance: $9,385
Maintenance: $1,371
Interest: $2,271
Fuel: $4,950
GMC Sierra 3500HD
Depreciation: $25,230
Insurance: $10,925
Maintenance: $3,569
Interest: $8,731
Fuel: $15,310
Nissan Rogue
Depreciation: $9,768
Insurance: $7,170
Maintenance: $1,946
Interest: $4,129
Fuel: $6,455
Mini Clubman
Depreciation: $12,172
Insurance: $7,300
Maintenance: $1,844
Interest: $4,649
Fuel: $8,065
Hyundai Veloster
Depreciation: $10,488
Insurance: $9,595
Maintenance: $1,486
Interest: $4,128
Fuel: $6,290
Mitsubishi Mirage
Depreciation: $5,206
Insurance: $8,975
Maintenance: $1,285
Interest: $2,246
Fuel: $4,730
Toyota Tacoma
Depreciation: $13,763
Insurance: $7,357
Maintenance: $1,757
Interest: $4,892
Fuel: $9,095
GMC Sierra 2500HD
Depreciation: $24,700
Insurance: $9,630
Maintenance: $3,537
Interest: $8,595
Fuel: $14,300
GMC Yukon
Depreciation: $25,601
Insurance: $9,225
Maintenance: $2,360
Interest: $8,510
Fuel: $11,000
Chevrolet Tahoe
Depreciation: $22,521
Insurance: $9,175
Maintenance: $2,607
Interest: $7,891
Fuel: $11,000
Honda Ridgeline
Depreciation: $12,988
Insurance: $7,335
Maintenance: $2,229
Interest: $5,322
Fuel: $8,360
Ram 1500
Depreciation: $17,698
Insurance: $8,715
Maintenance: $4,537
Interest: $6,586
Fuel: $9,730
Kia Sportage
Depreciation: $9,706
Insurance: $7,220
Maintenance: $2,076
Interest: $3,871
Fuel: $7,700
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
Depreciation: $7,529
Insurance: $8,740
Maintenance: $1,852
Interest: $2,369
Fuel: No data
Dodge Charger
Depreciation: $14,980
Insurance: $7,405
Maintenance: $2,106
Interest: $5,537
Fuel: $10,780
Mazda CX-30
Depreciation: $8,719
Insurance: $7,150
Maintenance: $1,903
Interest: $3,592
Fuel: $6,545
Kia Rio 5
Depreciation: $5,653
Insurance: $7,185
Maintenance: $2,918
Interest: $2,342
Fuel: No data
Nissan Murano
Depreciation: $12,415
Insurance: $8,815
Maintenance: $2,045
Interest: $4,818
Fuel: $7,700
Chevrolet Malibu
Depreciation: $7,694
Insurance: $9,055
Maintenance: $1,718
Interest: $3,283
Fuel: $6,930
Chevrolet Spark
Depreciation: $6,090
Insurance: $7,040
Maintenance: $1,520
Interest: $2,302
Fuel: $5,500
Ford Edge
Depreciation: $14,763
Insurance: $8,165
Maintenance: $2,353
Interest: $5,052
Fuel: $7,865
Nissan Pathfinder
Depreciation: $13,931
Insurance: $9,035
Maintenance: $2,035
Interest: $5,204
Fuel: $8,140
Mazda CX-9
Depreciation: $14,118
Insurance: $7,845
Maintenance: $2,066
Interest: $5,225
Fuel: $7,590
Hyundai Palisade
Depreciation: $15,681
Insurance: $11,230
Maintenance: $2,208
Interest: $5,535
Fuel: $8,360
Jeep Compass
Depreciation: $9,854
Insurance: $7,265
Maintenance: $2,572
Interest: $3,978
Fuel: $6,985
Hyundai Sonata
Depreciation: $11,089
Insurance: $9,410
Maintenance: $1,607
Interest: $3,724
Fuel: $4,840
Chevrolet Suburban
Depreciation: $24,981
Insurance: $9,275
Maintenance: $2,608
Interest: $8,294
Fuel: $11,365
GMC Terrain
Depreciation: $10,574
Insurance: $7,265
Maintenance: $2,063
Interest: $4,060
Fuel: $7,920
GMC Acadia
Depreciation: $13,588
Insurance: $8,180
Maintenance: $2,119
Interest: $5,228
Fuel: $7,920
Jeep Renegade
Depreciation: $9,627
Insurance: $7,315
Maintenance: $2,598
Interest: $3,570
Fuel: $7,085
Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
Depreciation: $8,784
Insurance: $8,675
Maintenance: $1,892
Interest: $3,544
Fuel: $6,820
Ford Expedition
Depreciation: $27,047
Insurance: $9,780
Maintenance: $2,633
Interest: $8,593
Fuel: $9,570
Kia Telluride
Depreciation: $16,019
Insurance: $9,835
Maintenance: $2,173
Interest: $5,430
Fuel: $8,140
Mitsubishi Outlander
Depreciation: $10,989
Insurance: $9,760
Maintenance: $1,887
Interest: $4,142
Fuel: $7,320
GMC Yukon XL
Depreciation: $36,951
Insurance: $9,500
Maintenance: $2,469
Interest: $10,025
Fuel: $11,365
Hyundai Kona
Depreciation: $9,327
Insurance: $7,080
Maintenance: $2,054
Interest: $3,291
Fuel: $6,215
Nissan Rogue Sport
Depreciation: $9,116
Insurance: $7,295
Maintenance: $1,941
Interest: $3,405
Fuel: $6,380
Chevrolet Blazer
Depreciation: $14,727
Insurance: $9,375
Maintenance: $2,345
Interest: $4,990
Fuel: $8,010
Ford Escape
Depreciation: $10,785
Insurance: $7,420
Maintenance: $2,272
Interest: $4,106
Fuel: $5,590
Ford Explorer
Depreciation: $18,262
Insurance: $8,975
Maintenance: $2,420
Interest: $5,753
Fuel: $7,810
Chevrolet Equinox
Depreciation: $9,922
Insurance: $7,805
Maintenance: $2,263
Interest: $3,692
Fuel: $7,645
Chrysler Pacifica
Depreciation: $17,624
Insurance: $7,340
Maintenance: $2,816
Interest: $5,567
Fuel: $8,470
Chevrolet Trax
Depreciation: $10,194
Insurance: $7,270
Maintenance: $2,212
Interest: $3,541
Fuel: $6,600
Jeep Cherokee
Depreciation: $14,409
Insurance: $7,875
Maintenance: $2,678
Interest: $4,551
Fuel: $7,765
Hyundai Venue
Depreciation: $7,786
Insurance: $7,345
Maintenance: $2,748
Interest: $1,999
Fuel: $5,720
Nissan Kicks
Depreciation: $7,546
Insurance: $8,225
Maintenance: $1,875
Interest: $2,818
Fuel: $5,500
Chevrolet Traverse
Depreciation: $16,851
Insurance: $8,735
Maintenance: $2,350
Interest: $5,071
Fuel: $8,690
Chrysler Voyager
Depreciation: $15,618
Insurance: $7,105
Maintenance: $2,677
Interest: $4,933
Fuel: $8,140
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Depreciation: $20,497
Insurance: $8,645
Maintenance: $2,798
Interest: $6,325
Fuel: $11,925
Nissan Altima
Depreciation: $10,192
Insurance: $9,860
Maintenance: $1,491
Interest: $3,409
Fuel: $5,895
Buick Encore
Depreciation: $9,374
Insurance: $7,330
Maintenance: $2,158
Interest: $3,168
Fuel: $6,380
Chrysler 300
Depreciation: $13,541
Insurance: $9,375
Maintenance: $2,071
Interest: $4,509
Fuel: $8,875
Nissan Armada
Depreciation: $22,577
Insurance: $9,635
Maintenance: $2,221
Interest: $7,037
Fuel: $11,550
Buick Envision
Depreciation: $15,217
Insurance: $8,990
Maintenance: $2,287
Interest: $4,836
Fuel: $8,065
Buick Enclave
Depreciation: $20,758
Insurance: $8,850
Maintenance: $2,357
Interest: $6,224
Fuel: $8,690
Ford Ecosport
Depreciation: $9,303
Insurance: $7,815
Maintenance: $2,242
Interest: $3,135
Fuel: $6,710
Nissan Maxima
Depreciation: $15,034
Insurance: $11,230
Maintenance: $1,606
Interest: $5,224
Fuel: $9,020
Kia Sorento
Depreciation: $16,012
Insurance: $7,245
Maintenance: $2,116
Interest: $4,719
Fuel: $7,920
Hyundai Santa Fe
Depreciation: $16,526
Insurance: $8,860
Maintenance: $2,146
Interest: $4,470
Fuel: $7,590
Honda Insight
Depreciation: $16,480
Insurance: $9,575
Maintenance: $1,430
Interest: $3,686
Fuel: $3,630
Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 136 Worst Cars You Can Buy, Ranked