136 Worst Cars You Can Buy, Ranked

When you buy a new car, you weigh the importance and cost of features like safety mechanisms, fuel efficiency, driver assistance and interior comfort. If you plan to sell it, another consideration is the rate of a vehicle’s depreciation.

Given average costs over five years, these 136 cars were named by Car Edge as the worst for your wallet, ranked from best to worst.

Chevrolet Corvette

Depreciation: $18,594

Insurance: $11,845

Maintenance: $2,259

Interest: $12,097

Fuel: $11,220

Toyota 4Runner

Depreciation: $10,698

Insurance: $7,390

Maintenance: $1,650

Interest: $6,471

Fuel: $10,560

GMC Sierra 1500

Depreciation: $13,117

Insurance: $9,060

Maintenance: $2,413

Interest: $6,992

Fuel: $10,180

Mazda MX-5 Miata

Depreciation: $6,712

Insurance: $7,205

Maintenance: $1,564

Interest: $4,062

Fuel: $7,260

Toyota Prius

Depreciation: $5,642

Insurance: $8,995

Maintenance: $1,124

Interest: $3,863

Fuel: $3,375

KIA Stinger

Depreciation: $8,874

Insurance: $9,755

Maintenance: $1,764

Interest: $5,741

Fuel: $9,790

GMC Canyon

Depreciation: $7,563

Insurance: $8,210

Maintenance: $2,328

Interest: $5,384

Fuel: $8,910

Volkswagen Arteon

Depreciation: $7,654

Insurance: $9,455

Maintenance: $1,709

Interest: $5,355

Fuel: $8,910

Honda CR-V

Depreciation: $7,053

Insurance: $7,045

Maintenance: $1,925

Interest: $4,679

Fuel: $5,575

Honda Civic

Depreciation: $4,639

Insurance: $8,770

Maintenance: $1,401

Interest: $3,395

Fuel: $6,025

Toyota Highlander

Depreciation: $9,463

Insurance: $8,760

Maintenance: $1,623

Interest: $5,382

Fuel: $6,600

Chevrolet Camaro

Depreciation: $7,972

Insurance: $9,450

Maintenance: $1,910

Interest: $5,648

Fuel: $10,450

Ford F-250 Super Duty

Depreciation: $12,963

Insurance: $9,640

Maintenance: $3,990

Interest: $8,831

Fuel: No data

Nissan GT-R

Depreciation: $39,735

Insurance: $23,520

Maintenance: $2,759

Interest: $18,612

Fuel: $11,880

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

Depreciation: $10,171

Insurance: $8,690

Maintenance: $1,720

Interest: $5,382

Fuel: $4,840

Ford F-150

Depreciation: $14,322

Insurance: $8,800

Maintenance: $2,718

Interest: $6,985

Fuel: $9,320

Toyota RAV4

Depreciation: $7,378

Insurance: $7,190

Maintenance: $1,503

Interest: $4,114

Fuel: $5,910

Honda Accord

Depreciation: $7,956

Insurance: $8,190

Maintenance: $1,485

Interest: $4,374

Fuel: $5,875

Ford F-350 Super Duty

Depreciation: $15,996

Insurance: $9,640

Maintenance: $4,012

Interest: $9,771

Fuel: No data

Jeep Wrangler

Depreciation: $9,643

Insurance: $7,165

Maintenance: $2,755

Interest: $5,070

Fuel: $8,645

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Depreciation: $12,436

Insurance: $9,290

Maintenance: $2,647

Interest: $6,620

Fuel: $10,415

Subaru Ascent

Depreciation: $9,502

Insurance: $9,170

Maintenance: $2,198

Interest: $5,256

Fuel: $7,920

Toyota Venza

Depreciation: $8,857

Insurance: $9,290

Maintenance: $1,564

Interest: $4,687

Fuel: No data

Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

Depreciation: $20,536

Insurance: $9,390

Maintenance: $3,941

Interest: $9,003

Fuel: $15,310

Toyota Tundra

Depreciation: $15,802

Insurance: $8,580

Maintenance: $1,916

Interest: $6,673

Fuel: $12,320

Ford Mustang

Depreciation: $11,773

Insurance: $9,685

Maintenance: $1,915

Interest: $5,744

Fuel: $8,415

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

Depreciation: $10,505

Insurance: $9,325

Maintenance: $1,297

Interest: $5,119

Fuel: $4,180

Chevrolet Colorado

Depreciation: $7,931

Insurance: $8,565

Maintenance: $2,601

Interest: $5,235

Fuel: $9,380

Toyota Corolla

Depreciation: $5,098

Insurance: $9,635

Maintenance: $1,110

Interest: $2,843

Fuel: $5,235

Toyota Camry

Depreciation: $8,461

Insurance: $7,370

Maintenance: $1,168

Interest: $4,091

Fuel: $5,720

Kia K5

Depreciation: $5,466

Insurance: $7,840

Maintenance: $1,599

Interest: $3,537

Fuel: No data

Jeep Gladiator

Depreciation: $11,874

Insurance: $9,465

Maintenance: $3,088

Interest: $6,244

Fuel: $9,460

Nissan 370Z

Depreciation: $12,182

Insurance: $10,985

Maintenance: $1,716

Interest: $5,706

Fuel: $10,195

Toyota Sienna

Depreciation: $10,704

Insurance: $8,580

Maintenance: $1,613

Interest: $5,341

Fuel: $8,690

Subaru Impreza

Depreciation: $5,087

Insurance: $7,305

Maintenance: $1,559

Interest: $3,135

Fuel: $6,355

Subaru Crosstrek

Depreciation: $6,059

Insurance: $7,105

Maintenance: $2,076

Interest: $3,942

Fuel: $6,490

Toyota Supra

Depreciation: $14,453

Insurance: $17,365

Maintenance: $1,489

Interest: $6,770

Fuel: $8,360

Volkswagen Jetta

Depreciation: $4,478

Insurance: $9,370

Maintenance: $1,488

Interest: $3,132

Fuel: $5,830

Toyota Sequoia

Depreciation: $20,121

Insurance: $7,855

Maintenance: $1,839

Interest: $8,547

Fuel: $12,320

Nissan Titan

Depreciation: $15,358

Insurance: $9,270

Maintenance: $2,316

Interest: $6,423

Fuel: $12,100

Nissan Titan XD

Depreciation: $17,955

Insurance: $9,390

Maintenance: $2,474

Interest: $6,741

Fuel: No data

Honda Passport

Depreciation: $9,793

Insurance: $9,080

Maintenance: $1,989

Interest: $5,168

Fuel: $8,360

Subaru Forester

Depreciation: $7,719

Insurance: $7,355

Maintenance: $2,084

Interest: $4,122

Fuel: $6,160

Subaru Outback

Depreciation: $9,019

Insurance: $7,090

Maintenance: $2,137

Interest: $4,477

Fuel: $6,490

Kia Rio

Depreciation: $3,510

Insurance: $8,565

Maintenance: $1,494

Interest: $2,706

Fuel: $4,840

Toyota Camry Hybrid

Depreciation: $7,519

Insurance: $9,050

Maintenance: $1,207

Interest: $3,664

Fuel: No data

Toyota C-HR

Depreciation: $6,138

Insurance: $9,300

Maintenance: $1,450

Interest: $3,248

Fuel: $6,160

Kia Optima

Depreciation : $4,434

Insurance : $8,920

Maintenance : $1,591

Interest : $2,870

Fuel: $6,030

Ford Ranger

Depreciation : $9,762

Insurance : $8,590

Maintenance : $2,618

Interest : $4,761

Fuel: $8,580

Subaru Legacy

Depreciation : $8,112

Insurance : $7,825

Maintenance : $1,645

Interest : $3,917

Fuel: $6,270

Volkswagen Atlas

Depreciation : $12,698

Insurance : $8,735

Maintenance : $2,138

Interest : $5,277

Fuel: $8,990

Honda Odyssey

Depreciation : $12,499

Insurance : $8,175

Maintenance : $1,996

Interest : $5,350

Fuel: $8,140

Dodge Durango

Depreciation : $13,893

Insurance : $9,110

Maintenance : $2,747

Interest : $6,193

Fuel: $10,955

Kia Forte

Depreciation : $5,485

Insurance : $8,705

Maintenance : $1,526

Interest : $3,059

Fuel: $5,720

Volkswagen Golf GTI

Depreciation : $9,966

Insurance : $9,435

Maintenance : $1,539

Interest : $4,216

Fuel: $6,600

Honda Pilot

Depreciation : $12,119

Insurance : $7,830

Maintenance : $2,034

Interest : $5,270

Fuel: $8,140

Kia Soul

Depreciation : $5,230

Insurance : $8,920

Maintenance : $1,791

Interest : $2,917

Fuel: $6,105

Mini Countryman

Depreciation : $11,188

Insurance : $7,835

Maintenance : $2,009

Interest : $4,649

Fuel: $7,965

Dodge Challenger

Depreciation : $15,540

Insurance : $7,335

Maintenance : $2,318

Interest : $6,245

Fuel: $11,825

Toyota Avalon

Depreciation : $11,746

Insurance : $9,585

Maintenance : $1,270

Interest : $5,119

Fuel: $5,940

Mazda CX-5

Depreciation : $8,468

Insurance : $7,030

Maintenance : $1,948

Interest : $3,937

Fuel: $6,895

Hyundai Elantra

Depreciation : $5,584

Insurance : $8,995

Maintenance : $1,549

Interest : $2,973

Fuel: $5,335

Subaru BRZ

Depreciation : $8,086

Insurance : $9,685

Maintenance : $1,726

Interest : $3,787

Fuel: $8,725

Mazda 3

Depreciation : $7,667

Insurance : $7,295

Maintenance : $1,432

Interest : $3,385

Fuel: $6,160

Ram 2500

Depreciation : $16,129

Insurance : $9,010

Maintenance : $6,516

Interest : $7,909

Fuel: No data

Volkswagen Tiguan

Depreciation : $9,839

Insurance : $7,240

Maintenance : $2,032

Interest : $4,089

Fuel: $7,370

GMC Savana Cargo

Depreciation : $7,753

Insurance : $8,185

Maintenance : $2,625

Interest : $4,523

Fuel: No data

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

Depreciation : $22,094

Insurance : $9,590

Maintenance : $3,919

Interest : $8,601

Fuel: $14,300

Fiat 500L

Depreciation : $7,753

Insurance : $7,465

Maintenance : $1,565

Interest : $3,280

Fuel: $8,580

Nissan Frontier

Depreciation : $8,918

Insurance : $8,535

Maintenance : $2,241

Interest : $4,551

Fuel: $9,130

Ram 3500

Depreciation : $22,523

Insurance : $9,945

Maintenance : $6,706

Interest : $9,290

Fuel: No data

Nissan Sentra

Depreciation : $5,869

Insurance : $8,690

Maintenance : $1,431

Interest : $3,034

Fuel: $5,500

Nissan Versa

Depreciation : $5,254

Insurance : $9,340

Maintenance : $1,376

Interest : $2,612

Fuel: $5,500

Honda HR-V

Depreciation : $6,613

Insurance : $7,245

Maintenance : $1,839

Interest : $3,520

Fuel: $6,105

Hyundai Tucson

Depreciation : $7,938

Insurance : $7,135

Maintenance : $2,094

Interest : $4,031

Fuel: $7,370

Hyundai Accent

Depreciation : $5,202

Insurance : $9,420

Maintenance : $1,497

Interest : $2,649

Fuel: $5,170

Mitsubishi Mirage G4

Depreciation : $4,557

Insurance : $9,385

Maintenance : $1,371

Interest : $2,271

Fuel: $4,950

GMC Sierra 3500HD

Depreciation : $25,230

Insurance : $10,925

Maintenance : $3,569

Interest : $8,731

Fuel: $15,310

Nissan Rogue

Depreciation : $9,768

Insurance : $7,170

Maintenance : $1,946

Interest : $4,129

Fuel: $6,455

Mini Clubman

Depreciation : $12,172

Insurance : $7,300

Maintenance : $1,844

Interest : $4,649

Fuel: $8,065

Hyundai Veloster

Depreciation : $10,488

Insurance : $9,595

Maintenance : $1,486

Interest : $4,128

Fuel: $6,290

Mitsubishi Mirage

Depreciation : $5,206

Insurance : $8,975

Maintenance : $1,285

Interest : $2,246

Fuel: $4,730

Toyota Tacoma

Depreciation : $13,763

Insurance : $7,357

Maintenance : $1,757

Interest : $4,892

Fuel: $9,095

GMC Sierra 2500HD

Depreciation : $24,700

Insurance : $9,630

Maintenance : $3,537

Interest : $8,595

Fuel: $14,300

GMC Yukon

Depreciation : $25,601

Insurance : $9,225

Maintenance : $2,360

Interest : $8,510

Fuel: $11,000

Chevrolet Tahoe

Depreciation : $22,521

Insurance : $9,175

Maintenance : $2,607

Interest : $7,891

Fuel: $11,000

Honda Ridgeline

Depreciation : $12,988

Insurance : $7,335

Maintenance : $2,229

Interest : $5,322

Fuel: $8,360

Ram 1500

Depreciation : $17,698

Insurance : $8,715

Maintenance : $4,537

Interest : $6,586

Fuel: $9,730

Kia Sportage

Depreciation : $9,706

Insurance : $7,220

Maintenance : $2,076

Interest : $3,871

Fuel: $7,700

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

Depreciation : $7,529

Insurance : $8,740

Maintenance : $1,852

Interest : $2,369

Fuel: No data

Dodge Charger

Depreciation : $14,980

Insurance : $7,405

Maintenance : $2,106

Interest : $5,537

Fuel: $10,780

Mazda CX-30

Depreciation : $8,719

Insurance : $7,150

Maintenance : $1,903

Interest : $3,592

Fuel: $6,545

Kia Rio 5

Depreciation : $5,653

Insurance : $7,185

Maintenance : $2,918

Interest : $2,342

Fuel: No data

Nissan Murano

Depreciation : $12,415

Insurance : $8,815

Maintenance : $2,045

Interest : $4,818

Fuel: $7,700

Chevrolet Malibu

Depreciation : $7,694

Insurance : $9,055

Maintenance : $1,718

Interest : $3,283

Fuel: $6,930

Chevrolet Spark

Depreciation : $6,090

Insurance : $7,040

Maintenance : $1,520

Interest : $2,302

Fuel: $5,500

Ford Edge

Depreciation : $14,763

Insurance : $8,165

Maintenance : $2,353

Interest : $5,052

Fuel: $7,865

Nissan Pathfinder

Depreciation : $13,931

Insurance : $9,035

Maintenance : $2,035

Interest : $5,204

Fuel: $8,140

Mazda CX-9

Depreciation : $14,118

Insurance : $7,845

Maintenance : $2,066

Interest : $5,225

Fuel: $7,590

Hyundai Palisade

Depreciation : $15,681

Insurance : $11,230

Maintenance : $2,208

Interest : $5,535

Fuel: $8,360

Jeep Compass

Depreciation : $9,854

Insurance : $7,265

Maintenance : $2,572

Interest : $3,978

Fuel: $6,985

Hyundai Sonata

Depreciation : $11,089

Insurance : $9,410

Maintenance : $1,607

Interest : $3,724

Fuel: $4,840

Chevrolet Suburban

Depreciation : $24,981

Insurance : $9,275

Maintenance : $2,608

Interest : $8,294

Fuel: $11,365

GMC Terrain

Depreciation : $10,574

Insurance : $7,265

Maintenance : $2,063

Interest : $4,060

Fuel: $7,920

GMC Acadia

Depreciation : $13,588

Insurance : $8,180

Maintenance : $2,119

Interest : $5,228

Fuel: $7,920

Jeep Renegade

Depreciation : $9,627

Insurance : $7,315

Maintenance : $2,598

Interest : $3,570

Fuel: $7,085

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Depreciation : $8,784

Insurance : $8,675

Maintenance : $1,892

Interest : $3,544

Fuel: $6,820

Ford Expedition

Depreciation : $27,047

Insurance : $9,780

Maintenance : $2,633

Interest : $8,593

Fuel: $9,570

Kia Telluride

Depreciation : $16,019

Insurance : $9,835

Maintenance : $2,173

Interest : $5,430

Fuel: $8,140

Mitsubishi Outlander

Depreciation : $10,989

Insurance : $9,760

Maintenance : $1,887

Interest : $4,142

Fuel: $7,320

GMC Yukon XL

Depreciation : $36,951

Insurance : $9,500

Maintenance : $2,469

Interest : $10,025

Fuel: $11,365

Hyundai Kona

Depreciation : $9,327

Insurance : $7,080

Maintenance : $2,054

Interest : $3,291

Fuel: $6,215

Nissan Rogue Sport

Depreciation : $9,116

Insurance : $7,295

Maintenance : $1,941

Interest : $3,405

Fuel: $6,380

Chevrolet Blazer

Depreciation : $14,727

Insurance : $9,375

Maintenance : $2,345

Interest : $4,990

Fuel: $8,010

Ford Escape

Depreciation : $10,785

Insurance : $7,420

Maintenance : $2,272

Interest : $4,106

Fuel: $5,590

Ford Explorer

Depreciation : $18,262

Insurance : $8,975

Maintenance : $2,420

Interest : $5,753

Fuel: $7,810

Chevrolet Equinox

Depreciation : $9,922

Insurance : $7,805

Maintenance : $2,263

Interest : $3,692

Fuel: $7,645

Chrysler Pacifica

Depreciation : $17,624

Insurance : $7,340

Maintenance : $2,816

Interest : $5,567

Fuel: $8,470

Chevrolet Trax

Depreciation : $10,194

Insurance : $7,270

Maintenance : $2,212

Interest : $3,541

Fuel: $6,600

Jeep Cherokee

Depreciation : $14,409

Insurance : $7,875

Maintenance : $2,678

Interest : $4,551

Fuel: $7,765

Hyundai Venue

Depreciation : $7,786

Insurance : $7,345

Maintenance : $2,748

Interest : $1,999

Fuel: $5,720

Nissan Kicks

Depreciation : $7,546

Insurance : $8,225

Maintenance : $1,875

Interest : $2,818

Fuel: $5,500

Chevrolet Traverse

Depreciation : $16,851

Insurance : $8,735

Maintenance : $2,350

Interest : $5,071

Fuel: $8,690

Chrysler Voyager

Depreciation : $15,618

Insurance : $7,105

Maintenance : $2,677

Interest : $4,933

Fuel: $8,140

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Depreciation : $20,497

Insurance : $8,645

Maintenance : $2,798

Interest : $6,325

Fuel: $11,925

Nissan Altima

Depreciation : $10,192

Insurance : $9,860

Maintenance : $1,491

Interest : $3,409

Fuel: $5,895

Buick Encore

Depreciation : $9,374

Insurance : $7,330

Maintenance : $2,158

Interest : $3,168

Fuel: $6,380

Chrysler 300

Depreciation : $13,541

Insurance : $9,375

Maintenance : $2,071

Interest : $4,509

Fuel: $8,875

Nissan Armada

Depreciation : $22,577

Insurance : $9,635

Maintenance : $2,221

Interest : $7,037

Fuel: $11,550

Buick Envision

Depreciation : $15,217

Insurance : $8,990

Maintenance : $2,287

Interest : $4,836

Fuel: $8,065

Buick Enclave

Depreciation : $20,758

Insurance : $8,850

Maintenance : $2,357

Interest : $6,224

Fuel: $8,690

Ford Ecosport

Depreciation : $9,303

Insurance : $7,815

Maintenance : $2,242

Interest : $3,135

Fuel: $6,710

Nissan Maxima

Depreciation : $15,034

Insurance : $11,230

Maintenance : $1,606

Interest : $5,224

Fuel: $9,020

Kia Sorento

Depreciation : $16,012

Insurance : $7,245

Maintenance : $2,116

Interest : $4,719

Fuel: $7,920

Hyundai Santa Fe

Depreciation : $16,526

Insurance : $8,860

Maintenance : $2,146

Interest : $4,470

Fuel: $7,590

Honda Insight

Depreciation : $16,480

Insurance : $9,575

Maintenance : $1,430

Interest : $3,686

Fuel: $3,630

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.

