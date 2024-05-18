Advertisement
136 Worst Cars You Can Buy, Ranked

Gina Hagler
·16 min read
kosmos111 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
kosmos111 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

When you buy a new car, you weigh the importance and cost of features like safety mechanisms, fuel efficiency, driver assistance and interior comfort. If you plan to sell it, another consideration is the rate of a vehicle’s depreciation.

Given average costs over five years, these 136 cars were named by Car Edge as the worst for your wallet, ranked from best to worst.

Chevrolet Corvette

  • Depreciation: $18,594

  • Insurance: $11,845

  • Maintenance: $2,259

  • Interest: $12,097

  • Fuel: $11,220

ADVERTISEMENT

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota 4Runner

  • Depreciation: $10,698

  • Insurance: $7,390

  • Maintenance: $1,650

  • Interest: $6,471

  • Fuel: $10,560

Lisa Linke / GMC
Lisa Linke / GMC

GMC Sierra 1500

  • Depreciation: $13,117

  • Insurance: $9,060

  • Maintenance: $2,413

  • Interest: $6,992

  • Fuel: $10,180

©Mazda
©Mazda

Mazda MX-5 Miata

  • Depreciation: $6,712

  • Insurance: $7,205

  • Maintenance: $1,564

  • Interest: $4,062

  • Fuel: $7,260

YuriyVlasenko / iStock.com
YuriyVlasenko / iStock.com

Toyota Prius

  • Depreciation: $5,642

  • Insurance: $8,995

  • Maintenance: $1,124

  • Interest: $3,863

  • Fuel: $3,375

©Kia
©Kia

KIA Stinger

  • Depreciation: $8,874

  • Insurance: $9,755

  • Maintenance: $1,764

  • Interest: $5,741

  • Fuel: $9,790

©GMC
©GMC

GMC Canyon

  • Depreciation: $7,563

  • Insurance: $8,210

  • Maintenance: $2,328

  • Interest: $5,384

  • Fuel: $8,910

JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen
JAMES LIPMAN / Volkswagen

Volkswagen Arteon

  • Depreciation: $7,654

  • Insurance: $9,455

  • Maintenance: $1,709

  • Interest: $5,355

  • Fuel: $8,910

Honda CR-V

  • Depreciation: $7,053

  • Insurance: $7,045

  • Maintenance: $1,925

  • Interest: $4,679

  • Fuel: $5,575

©Honda
©Honda

Honda Civic

  • Depreciation: $4,639

  • Insurance: $8,770

  • Maintenance: $1,401

  • Interest: $3,395

  • Fuel: $6,025

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Highlander

  • Depreciation: $9,463

  • Insurance: $8,760

  • Maintenance: $1,623

  • Interest: $5,382

  • Fuel: $6,600

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Camaro

  • Depreciation: $7,972

  • Insurance: $9,450

  • Maintenance: $1,910

  • Interest: $5,648

  • Fuel: $10,450

©Ford
©Ford

Ford F-250 Super Duty

  • Depreciation: $12,963

  • Insurance: $9,640

  • Maintenance: $3,990

  • Interest: $8,831

  • Fuel: No data

Nissan / Nissan
Nissan / Nissan

Nissan GT-R

  • Depreciation: $39,735

  • Insurance: $23,520

  • Maintenance: $2,759

  • Interest: $18,612

  • Fuel: $11,880

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Highlander Hybrid

  • Depreciation: $10,171

  • Insurance: $8,690

  • Maintenance: $1,720

  • Interest: $5,382

  • Fuel: $4,840

©Ford
©Ford

Ford F-150

  • Depreciation: $14,322

  • Insurance: $8,800

  • Maintenance: $2,718

  • Interest: $6,985

  • Fuel: $9,320

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota RAV4

  • Depreciation: $7,378

  • Insurance: $7,190

  • Maintenance: $1,503

  • Interest: $4,114

  • Fuel: $5,910

Honda North America / Honda
Honda North America / Honda

Honda Accord

  • Depreciation: $7,956

  • Insurance: $8,190

  • Maintenance: $1,485

  • Interest: $4,374

  • Fuel: $5,875

©Ford
©Ford

Ford F-350 Super Duty

  • Depreciation: $15,996

  • Insurance: $9,640

  • Maintenance: $4,012

  • Interest: $9,771

  • Fuel: No data

©2020 FCA US LLC
©2020 FCA US LLC

Jeep Wrangler

  • Depreciation: $9,643

  • Insurance: $7,165

  • Maintenance: $2,755

  • Interest: $5,070

  • Fuel: $8,645

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado 1500

  • Depreciation: $12,436

  • Insurance: $9,290

  • Maintenance: $2,647

  • Interest: $6,620

  • Fuel: $10,415

©Subaru
©Subaru

Subaru Ascent

  • Depreciation: $9,502

  • Insurance: $9,170

  • Maintenance: $2,198

  • Interest: $5,256

  • Fuel: $7,920

©Kelley Blue Book
©Kelley Blue Book

Toyota Venza

  • Depreciation: $8,857

  • Insurance: $9,290

  • Maintenance: $1,564

  • Interest: $4,687

  • Fuel: No data

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado 3500HD

  • Depreciation: $20,536

  • Insurance: $9,390

  • Maintenance: $3,941

  • Interest: $9,003

  • Fuel: $15,310

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Tundra

  • Depreciation: $15,802

  • Insurance: $8,580

  • Maintenance: $1,916

  • Interest: $6,673

  • Fuel: $12,320

Ford Mustang

  • Depreciation: $11,773

  • Insurance: $9,685

  • Maintenance: $1,915

  • Interest: $5,744

  • Fuel: $8,415

JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota
JAMES HALFACRE / Toyota

Toyota Avalon Hybrid

  • Depreciation: $10,505

  • Insurance: $9,325

  • Maintenance: $1,297

  • Interest: $5,119

  • Fuel: $4,180

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Colorado

  • Depreciation: $7,931

  • Insurance: $8,565

  • Maintenance: $2,601

  • Interest: $5,235

  • Fuel: $9,380

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Corolla

  • Depreciation: $5,098

  • Insurance: $9,635

  • Maintenance: $1,110

  • Interest: $2,843

  • Fuel: $5,235

Toyota Camry

  • Depreciation: $8,461

  • Insurance: $7,370

  • Maintenance: $1,168

  • Interest: $4,091

  • Fuel: $5,720

©Kia Motors America
©Kia Motors America

Kia K5

  • Depreciation: $5,466

  • Insurance: $7,840

  • Maintenance: $1,599

  • Interest: $3,537

  • Fuel: No data

Jeep Gladiator

  • Depreciation: $11,874

  • Insurance: $9,465

  • Maintenance: $3,088

  • Interest: $6,244

  • Fuel: $9,460

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan 370Z

  • Depreciation: $12,182

  • Insurance: $10,985

  • Maintenance: $1,716

  • Interest: $5,706

  • Fuel: $10,195

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Sienna

  • Depreciation: $10,704

  • Insurance: $8,580

  • Maintenance: $1,613

  • Interest: $5,341

  • Fuel: $8,690

Subaru / Subaru
Subaru / Subaru

Subaru Impreza

  • Depreciation: $5,087

  • Insurance: $7,305

  • Maintenance: $1,559

  • Interest: $3,135

  • Fuel: $6,355

©Subaru
©Subaru

Subaru Crosstrek

  • Depreciation: $6,059

  • Insurance: $7,105

  • Maintenance: $2,076

  • Interest: $3,942

  • Fuel: $6,490

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Supra

  • Depreciation: $14,453

  • Insurance: $17,365

  • Maintenance: $1,489

  • Interest: $6,770

  • Fuel: $8,360

©Volkswagen
©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Jetta

  • Depreciation: $4,478

  • Insurance: $9,370

  • Maintenance: $1,488

  • Interest: $3,132

  • Fuel: $5,830

contrastaddict / iStock.com
contrastaddict / iStock.com

Toyota Sequoia

  • Depreciation: $20,121

  • Insurance: $7,855

  • Maintenance: $1,839

  • Interest: $8,547

  • Fuel: $12,320

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Titan

  • Depreciation: $15,358

  • Insurance: $9,270

  • Maintenance: $2,316

  • Interest: $6,423

  • Fuel: $12,100

Nissan / Nissan
Nissan / Nissan

Nissan Titan XD

  • Depreciation: $17,955

  • Insurance: $9,390

  • Maintenance: $2,474

  • Interest: $6,741

  • Fuel: No data

©Honda
©Honda

Honda Passport

  • Depreciation: $9,793

  • Insurance: $9,080

  • Maintenance: $1,989

  • Interest: $5,168

  • Fuel: $8,360

©Subaru
©Subaru

Subaru Forester

  • Depreciation: $7,719

  • Insurance: $7,355

  • Maintenance: $2,084

  • Interest: $4,122

  • Fuel: $6,160

©Subaru Media
©Subaru Media

Subaru Outback

  • Depreciation: $9,019

  • Insurance: $7,090

  • Maintenance: $2,137

  • Interest: $4,477

  • Fuel: $6,490

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Rio

  • Depreciation: $3,510

  • Insurance: $8,565

  • Maintenance: $1,494

  • Interest: $2,706

  • Fuel: $4,840

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Camry Hybrid

  • Depreciation: $7,519

  • Insurance: $9,050

  • Maintenance: $1,207

  • Interest: $3,664

  • Fuel: No data

David Dewhurst / Toyota
David Dewhurst / Toyota

Toyota C-HR

  • Depreciation: $6,138

  • Insurance: $9,300

  • Maintenance: $1,450

  • Interest: $3,248

  • Fuel: $6,160

Bruce Benedict / Kia
Bruce Benedict / Kia

Kia Optima

  • Depreciation: $4,434

  • Insurance: $8,920

  • Maintenance: $1,591

  • Interest: $2,870

  • Fuel: $6,030

©Ford
©Ford

Ford Ranger

  • Depreciation: $9,762

  • Insurance: $8,590

  • Maintenance: $2,618

  • Interest: $4,761

  • Fuel: $8,580

©Subaru
©Subaru

Subaru Legacy

  • Depreciation: $8,112

  • Insurance: $7,825

  • Maintenance: $1,645

  • Interest: $3,917

  • Fuel: $6,270

Volkswagen Atlas

  • Depreciation: $12,698

  • Insurance: $8,735

  • Maintenance: $2,138

  • Interest: $5,277

  • Fuel: $8,990

WES ALLISON / Honda
WES ALLISON / Honda

Honda Odyssey

  • Depreciation: $12,499

  • Insurance: $8,175

  • Maintenance: $1,996

  • Interest: $5,350

  • Fuel: $8,140

©Dodge
©Dodge

Dodge Durango

  • Depreciation: $13,893

  • Insurance: $9,110

  • Maintenance: $2,747

  • Interest: $6,193

  • Fuel: $10,955

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Forte

  • Depreciation: $5,485

  • Insurance: $8,705

  • Maintenance: $1,526

  • Interest: $3,059

  • Fuel: $5,720

©Volkswagen
©Volkswagen

Volkswagen Golf GTI

  • Depreciation: $9,966

  • Insurance: $9,435

  • Maintenance: $1,539

  • Interest: $4,216

  • Fuel: $6,600

©Honda North America
©Honda North America

Honda Pilot

  • Depreciation: $12,119

  • Insurance: $7,830

  • Maintenance: $2,034

  • Interest: $5,270

  • Fuel: $8,140

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Soul

  • Depreciation: $5,230

  • Insurance: $8,920

  • Maintenance: $1,791

  • Interest: $2,917

  • Fuel: $6,105

Alberto Martinez / BMW Group
Alberto Martinez / BMW Group

Mini Countryman

  • Depreciation: $11,188

  • Insurance: $7,835

  • Maintenance: $2,009

  • Interest: $4,649

  • Fuel: $7,965

FCA US LLC / Dodge
FCA US LLC / Dodge

Dodge Challenger

  • Depreciation: $15,540

  • Insurance: $7,335

  • Maintenance: $2,318

  • Interest: $6,245

  • Fuel: $11,825

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Avalon

  • Depreciation: $11,746

  • Insurance: $9,585

  • Maintenance: $1,270

  • Interest: $5,119

  • Fuel: $5,940

Mitchell Hubble / Mazda
Mitchell Hubble / Mazda

Mazda CX-5

  • Depreciation: $8,468

  • Insurance: $7,030

  • Maintenance: $1,948

  • Interest: $3,937

  • Fuel: $6,895

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Elantra

  • Depreciation: $5,584

  • Insurance: $8,995

  • Maintenance: $1,549

  • Interest: $2,973

  • Fuel: $5,335

Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images
Brandon Woyshnis / Getty Images

Subaru BRZ

  • Depreciation: $8,086

  • Insurance: $9,685

  • Maintenance: $1,726

  • Interest: $3,787

  • Fuel: $8,725

Mazda / Mazda
Mazda / Mazda

Mazda 3

  • Depreciation: $7,667

  • Insurance: $7,295

  • Maintenance: $1,432

  • Interest: $3,385

  • Fuel: $6,160

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Ram 2500

  • Depreciation: $16,129

  • Insurance: $9,010

  • Maintenance: $6,516

  • Interest: $7,909

  • Fuel: No data

Ernesto Lehn / Volkswagen
Ernesto Lehn / Volkswagen

Volkswagen Tiguan

  • Depreciation: $9,839

  • Insurance: $7,240

  • Maintenance: $2,032

  • Interest: $4,089

  • Fuel: $7,370

Bill Cash / GMC
Bill Cash / GMC

GMC Savana Cargo

  • Depreciation: $7,753

  • Insurance: $8,185

  • Maintenance: $2,625

  • Interest: $4,523

  • Fuel: No data

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD

  • Depreciation: $22,094

  • Insurance: $9,590

  • Maintenance: $3,919

  • Interest: $8,601

  • Fuel: $14,300

©Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
©Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat 500L

  • Depreciation: $7,753

  • Insurance: $7,465

  • Maintenance: $1,565

  • Interest: $3,280

  • Fuel: $8,580

TIM SUTTON / Nissan
TIM SUTTON / Nissan

Nissan Frontier

  • Depreciation: $8,918

  • Insurance: $8,535

  • Maintenance: $2,241

  • Interest: $4,551

  • Fuel: $9,130

Dana60Cummins / Wikimedia Commons
Dana60Cummins / Wikimedia Commons

Ram 3500

  • Depreciation: $22,523

  • Insurance: $9,945

  • Maintenance: $6,706

  • Interest: $9,290

  • Fuel: No data

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Sentra

  • Depreciation: $5,869

  • Insurance: $8,690

  • Maintenance: $1,431

  • Interest: $3,034

  • Fuel: $5,500

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Versa

  • Depreciation: $5,254

  • Insurance: $9,340

  • Maintenance: $1,376

  • Interest: $2,612

  • Fuel: $5,500

Wes Allison / Honda
Wes Allison / Honda

Honda HR-V

  • Depreciation: $6,613

  • Insurance: $7,245

  • Maintenance: $1,839

  • Interest: $3,520

  • Fuel: $6,105

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai
DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Hyundai Tucson

  • Depreciation: $7,938

  • Insurance: $7,135

  • Maintenance: $2,094

  • Interest: $4,031

  • Fuel: $7,370

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Accent

  • Depreciation: $5,202

  • Insurance: $9,420

  • Maintenance: $1,497

  • Interest: $2,649

  • Fuel: $5,170

©Mitsubishi
©Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage G4

  • Depreciation: $4,557

  • Insurance: $9,385

  • Maintenance: $1,371

  • Interest: $2,271

  • Fuel: $4,950

patrick@curtet.con / GMC
patrick@curtet.con / GMC

GMC Sierra 3500HD

  • Depreciation: $25,230

  • Insurance: $10,925

  • Maintenance: $3,569

  • Interest: $8,731

  • Fuel: $15,310

©Nissan News
©Nissan News

Nissan Rogue

  • Depreciation: $9,768

  • Insurance: $7,170

  • Maintenance: $1,946

  • Interest: $4,129

  • Fuel: $6,455

Bernhard Filser / BMW Group
Bernhard Filser / BMW Group

Mini Clubman

  • Depreciation: $12,172

  • Insurance: $7,300

  • Maintenance: $1,844

  • Interest: $4,649

  • Fuel: $8,065

Anton Watts / Hyundai
Anton Watts / Hyundai

Hyundai Veloster

  • Depreciation: $10,488

  • Insurance: $9,595

  • Maintenance: $1,486

  • Interest: $4,128

  • Fuel: $6,290

©Mitsubishi
©Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Mirage

  • Depreciation: $5,206

  • Insurance: $8,975

  • Maintenance: $1,285

  • Interest: $2,246

  • Fuel: $4,730

©Toyota
©Toyota

Toyota Tacoma

  • Depreciation: $13,763

  • Insurance: $7,357

  • Maintenance: $1,757

  • Interest: $4,892

  • Fuel: $9,095

jetcityimage / Getty Images
jetcityimage / Getty Images

GMC Sierra 2500HD

  • Depreciation: $24,700

  • Insurance: $9,630

  • Maintenance: $3,537

  • Interest: $8,595

  • Fuel: $14,300

©GMC
©GMC

GMC Yukon

  • Depreciation: $25,601

  • Insurance: $9,225

  • Maintenance: $2,360

  • Interest: $8,510

  • Fuel: $11,000

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Tahoe

  • Depreciation: $22,521

  • Insurance: $9,175

  • Maintenance: $2,607

  • Interest: $7,891

  • Fuel: $11,000

©Honda
©Honda

Honda Ridgeline

  • Depreciation: $12,988

  • Insurance: $7,335

  • Maintenance: $2,229

  • Interest: $5,322

  • Fuel: $8,360

Stellantis / © 2023 Stellantis
Stellantis / © 2023 Stellantis

Ram 1500

  • Depreciation: $17,698

  • Insurance: $8,715

  • Maintenance: $4,537

  • Interest: $6,586

  • Fuel: $9,730

David Dewhurst Photography / Kia
David Dewhurst Photography / Kia

Kia Sportage

  • Depreciation: $9,706

  • Insurance: $7,220

  • Maintenance: $2,076

  • Interest: $3,871

  • Fuel: $7,700

©Mitsubishi Motors North America
©Mitsubishi Motors North America

Mitsubishi Outlander Sport

  • Depreciation: $7,529

  • Insurance: $8,740

  • Maintenance: $1,852

  • Interest: $2,369

  • Fuel: No data

FCA US LLC / Dodge
FCA US LLC / Dodge

Dodge Charger

  • Depreciation: $14,980

  • Insurance: $7,405

  • Maintenance: $2,106

  • Interest: $5,537

  • Fuel: $10,780

©Mazda
©Mazda

Mazda CX-30

  • Depreciation: $8,719

  • Insurance: $7,150

  • Maintenance: $1,903

  • Interest: $3,592

  • Fuel: $6,545

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Rio 5

  • Depreciation: $5,653

  • Insurance: $7,185

  • Maintenance: $2,918

  • Interest: $2,342

  • Fuel: No data

Jay McNallyMcNally Multi Media / Nissan
Jay McNallyMcNally Multi Media / Nissan

Nissan Murano

  • Depreciation: $12,415

  • Insurance: $8,815

  • Maintenance: $2,045

  • Interest: $4,818

  • Fuel: $7,700

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Malibu

  • Depreciation: $7,694

  • Insurance: $9,055

  • Maintenance: $1,718

  • Interest: $3,283

  • Fuel: $6,930

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Spark

  • Depreciation: $6,090

  • Insurance: $7,040

  • Maintenance: $1,520

  • Interest: $2,302

  • Fuel: $5,500

Ford Edge

  • Depreciation: $14,763

  • Insurance: $8,165

  • Maintenance: $2,353

  • Interest: $5,052

  • Fuel: $7,865

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Pathfinder

  • Depreciation: $13,931

  • Insurance: $9,035

  • Maintenance: $2,035

  • Interest: $5,204

  • Fuel: $8,140

©Mazda
©Mazda

Mazda CX-9

  • Depreciation: $14,118

  • Insurance: $7,845

  • Maintenance: $2,066

  • Interest: $5,225

  • Fuel: $7,590

DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai
DREW PHILLIPS / Hyundai

Hyundai Palisade

  • Depreciation: $15,681

  • Insurance: $11,230

  • Maintenance: $2,208

  • Interest: $5,535

  • Fuel: $8,360

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Jeep Compass

  • Depreciation: $9,854

  • Insurance: $7,265

  • Maintenance: $2,572

  • Interest: $3,978

  • Fuel: $6,985

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Sonata

  • Depreciation: $11,089

  • Insurance: $9,410

  • Maintenance: $1,607

  • Interest: $3,724

  • Fuel: $4,840

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Suburban

  • Depreciation: $24,981

  • Insurance: $9,275

  • Maintenance: $2,608

  • Interest: $8,294

  • Fuel: $11,365

©GMC
©GMC

GMC Terrain

  • Depreciation: $10,574

  • Insurance: $7,265

  • Maintenance: $2,063

  • Interest: $4,060

  • Fuel: $7,920

©GMC
©GMC

GMC Acadia

  • Depreciation: $13,588

  • Insurance: $8,180

  • Maintenance: $2,119

  • Interest: $5,228

  • Fuel: $7,920

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Jeep Renegade

  • Depreciation: $9,627

  • Insurance: $7,315

  • Maintenance: $2,598

  • Interest: $3,570

  • Fuel: $7,085

©Mitsubishi
©Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

  • Depreciation: $8,784

  • Insurance: $8,675

  • Maintenance: $1,892

  • Interest: $3,544

  • Fuel: $6,820

©The Ford Motor Company
©The Ford Motor Company

Ford Expedition

  • Depreciation: $27,047

  • Insurance: $9,780

  • Maintenance: $2,633

  • Interest: $8,593

  • Fuel: $9,570

©Kia
©Kia

Kia Telluride

  • Depreciation: $16,019

  • Insurance: $9,835

  • Maintenance: $2,173

  • Interest: $5,430

  • Fuel: $8,140

David Dewhurst Photography / Mitsubishi
David Dewhurst Photography / Mitsubishi

Mitsubishi Outlander

  • Depreciation: $10,989

  • Insurance: $9,760

  • Maintenance: $1,887

  • Interest: $4,142

  • Fuel: $7,320

Jim Fets / GMC/Fets
Jim Fets / GMC/Fets

GMC Yukon XL

  • Depreciation: $36,951

  • Insurance: $9,500

  • Maintenance: $2,469

  • Interest: $10,025

  • Fuel: $11,365

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Kona

  • Depreciation: $9,327

  • Insurance: $7,080

  • Maintenance: $2,054

  • Interest: $3,291

  • Fuel: $6,215

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Rogue Sport

  • Depreciation: $9,116

  • Insurance: $7,295

  • Maintenance: $1,941

  • Interest: $3,405

  • Fuel: $6,380

Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet
Jessica Lynn Walker / Chevrolet

Chevrolet Blazer

  • Depreciation: $14,727

  • Insurance: $9,375

  • Maintenance: $2,345

  • Interest: $4,990

  • Fuel: $8,010

©Ford
©Ford

Ford Escape

  • Depreciation: $10,785

  • Insurance: $7,420

  • Maintenance: $2,272

  • Interest: $4,106

  • Fuel: $5,590

Ford Explorer

  • Depreciation: $18,262

  • Insurance: $8,975

  • Maintenance: $2,420

  • Interest: $5,753

  • Fuel: $7,810

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Equinox

  • Depreciation: $9,922

  • Insurance: $7,805

  • Maintenance: $2,263

  • Interest: $3,692

  • Fuel: $7,645

©Stellantis North America
©Stellantis North America

Chrysler Pacifica

  • Depreciation: $17,624

  • Insurance: $7,340

  • Maintenance: $2,816

  • Interest: $5,567

  • Fuel: $8,470

ROCHE PHOTO / Chevrolet
ROCHE PHOTO / Chevrolet

Chevrolet Trax

  • Depreciation: $10,194

  • Insurance: $7,270

  • Maintenance: $2,212

  • Interest: $3,541

  • Fuel: $6,600

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Jeep Cherokee

  • Depreciation: $14,409

  • Insurance: $7,875

  • Maintenance: $2,678

  • Interest: $4,551

  • Fuel: $7,765

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Venue

  • Depreciation: $7,786

  • Insurance: $7,345

  • Maintenance: $2,748

  • Interest: $1,999

  • Fuel: $5,720

Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan
Jay K. McNallyMcNally Multi Med / Nissan

Nissan Kicks

  • Depreciation: $7,546

  • Insurance: $8,225

  • Maintenance: $1,875

  • Interest: $2,818

  • Fuel: $5,500

©Chevrolet
©Chevrolet

Chevrolet Traverse

  • Depreciation: $16,851

  • Insurance: $8,735

  • Maintenance: $2,350

  • Interest: $5,071

  • Fuel: $8,690

FCA US LLC / Chrysler
FCA US LLC / Chrysler

Chrysler Voyager

  • Depreciation: $15,618

  • Insurance: $7,105

  • Maintenance: $2,677

  • Interest: $4,933

  • Fuel: $8,140

©Jeep
©Jeep

Jeep Grand Cherokee

  • Depreciation: $20,497

  • Insurance: $8,645

  • Maintenance: $2,798

  • Interest: $6,325

  • Fuel: $11,925

Nissan / Nissan
Nissan / Nissan

Nissan Altima

  • Depreciation: $10,192

  • Insurance: $9,860

  • Maintenance: $1,491

  • Interest: $3,409

  • Fuel: $5,895

©Buick
©Buick

Buick Encore

  • Depreciation: $9,374

  • Insurance: $7,330

  • Maintenance: $2,158

  • Interest: $3,168

  • Fuel: $6,380

©FCA US LLC
©FCA US LLC

Chrysler 300

  • Depreciation: $13,541

  • Insurance: $9,375

  • Maintenance: $2,071

  • Interest: $4,509

  • Fuel: $8,875

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Armada

  • Depreciation: $22,577

  • Insurance: $9,635

  • Maintenance: $2,221

  • Interest: $7,037

  • Fuel: $11,550

©Buick
©Buick

Buick Envision

  • Depreciation: $15,217

  • Insurance: $8,990

  • Maintenance: $2,287

  • Interest: $4,836

  • Fuel: $8,065

©Buick
©Buick

Buick Enclave

  • Depreciation: $20,758

  • Insurance: $8,850

  • Maintenance: $2,357

  • Interest: $6,224

  • Fuel: $8,690

©Ford
©Ford

Ford Ecosport

  • Depreciation: $9,303

  • Insurance: $7,815

  • Maintenance: $2,242

  • Interest: $3,135

  • Fuel: $6,710

©Nissan
©Nissan

Nissan Maxima

  • Depreciation: $15,034

  • Insurance: $11,230

  • Maintenance: $1,606

  • Interest: $5,224

  • Fuel: $9,020

©KIA
©KIA

Kia Sorento

  • Depreciation: $16,012

  • Insurance: $7,245

  • Maintenance: $2,116

  • Interest: $4,719

  • Fuel: $7,920

©Hyundai
©Hyundai

Hyundai Santa Fe

  • Depreciation: $16,526

  • Insurance: $8,860

  • Maintenance: $2,146

  • Interest: $4,470

  • Fuel: $7,590

©Honda
©Honda

Honda Insight

  • Depreciation: $16,480

  • Insurance: $9,575

  • Maintenance: $1,430

  • Interest: $3,686

  • Fuel: $3,630

Photo Disclaimer: Please note some photos are for illustrative purposes only and might not feature exact models, base models or the cars’ specific trim levels.

