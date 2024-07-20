13 Best Deals on Hard-To-Find Summer Items To Save the Most Money

RgStudio / iStock.com

With summer here, it’s time to stock up on essentials for hot days at the beach, pool or summer vacations. Fortunately, there are plenty of seasonal sales to save you money.

Here’s where you can find some summer must-haves for less.

Men’s Hydrologic Cooling Vest

Beat the heat with this water-activated vest. If you need to reactivate it, you can add more water.

It’s regularly $39.99 but is currently on sale at Fieldsheer for $27.99.

AlphaCool Frosty Body Cooling Ice Vest

If you prefer to use ice packs, this vest includes two sets of gel pads that you can pop in the fridge or freezer to keep you cool on the go.

It’s presently 44% off at Amazon, so you’ll pay $49.99 instead of the regular $89.99 price.

Cuisinart Venture Portable Gas Grill

Designed for your picnic, beach trip, camping outing and more, this portable grill features a compact design plus a wood lid that can be used as a cutting board. A flip-out rack holds a one-pound propane tank, plus you can store the tank in the grill base when on the go.

Regularly $199.95, Macy’s is offering a limited-time special on this grill for $59.99.

Nestfair 7-Piece Wicker Outdoor Sectional Set

Multi-piece wicker furniture sets can transform your patio into a socializing spot and are perfect for get-togethers with family and friends.

Normally $1,144.55, The Home Depot is selling this set for 59% off, which means you’ll spend $472.

CoComelon Water Sprinkler Splash Pad

This splash pad connects to a hose to give toddlers cooling fun in your backyard.

While it’s regularly $17.23, you’ll save $11.20 with Walmart’s online deal and will pay only $6.03.

WOW Mega Slide

This water slide features a built-in sprinkler and offers all-day entertainment for kids. It’s made of an extra-thick PVC for durability.

It’s normally $179.99, but is currently on sale for $90.

Frigidaire Smart Window Air Conditioner

This AC unit features a Wi-Fi connection, so you can remotely control it using Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Turn it on while you’re headed home and enjoy a room that’s already cooled off.

Walmart is offering it for $299.99, so you’ll save $79.01 on the regular price of $379.

Best Choice Products 2-Person Brazilian-Style Cotton Double Hammock

Perfect for lounging in your yard or at a campsite, this suspended hammock is water-resistant and includes a carrying bag for easy storage or transportation.

Normally $39.99, it’s 38% off at Target, meaning you can buy it for $24.99.

Costway Portable Air Conditioner

This air conditioner can cool smaller rooms of up to 230 square feet. It features a built-in handle and casters so it’s easy to move, and you can use the 24-hour programmable timer to save energy.

It’s regularly $419, but if you buy it at Walmart, you’ll pay just $195.99.

Cuisinart Stainless Steel Ice Cream Maker

This ice cream maker can make two quarts of ice cream in 25 minutes, making it ideal for families and parties. In addition to ice cream, you can use it to make frozen yogurt, sorbet, and frozen drinks.

It’s on clearance at Williams-Sonoma, so you’ll pay $69.99 compared to its regular price of $99.95.

K&H Cooling Pad for Dogs

A cooling pad can help to keep your four-legged family member cool this summer too. This pad doesn’t require refrigeration or gel, and it wicks heat from your pet.

Regularly $19.99, Petco is selling it for 25% off, for a price of $14.99.

Tutsi Slide Sandal

With Nordstom currently running its anniversary sale, you can catch great deals on all sorts of fashion essentials.

This includes these slide-on sandals which retail for $150 but are priced at $89.99 during the sale.

Dreo Tower Fan with Remote

A must-have for hot summer days, this floor fan has four speeds and four modes, plus it oscillates for air circulation. It even has a sensor that measures the room temperature and adapts the fan speed.

It’s regularly $99.99, but when you buy it at Walmart, you’ll save $50 and pay $49.99.

