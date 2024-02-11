In this article, we will take a look at the 12 highest quality knives for 2024. If you would like to skip our analysis of the knife industry, you can go directly to the 5 Highest Quality Knives for 2024.

The value of the global knife market is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2032, an increase from $4 billion in 2022. This expansion reflects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2032. The global knife market consists of a wide variety of knives, including kitchen, hunting, and pocket knives. The kitchen knife market accounts for the largest share of the global knife market at 45%. Meanwhile, the pocket knives market, the second-largest segment, was estimated to have a value of $578 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $989.1 million by 2031, experiencing a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2031.

The primary trend in the global knife market is the growing preference for ethical and environmentally responsible consumerism. More consumers, particularly younger generations, are prioritizing knives manufactured sustainably and ethically. This trend aligns with global initiatives to minimize waste and use resources responsibly during production. Meanwhile, factors such as increasing demand for high-quality knives, the rise of online sales channels, and a growing interest in custom knives are the main drivers of growth in the industry. Geographically, Asia-Pacific and Latin America are expected to be the leading expansion markets in the coming years. Given the growing popularity of home cooking, it is expected that the demand for knives in these locations will increase.

Key Players Dominating the Industry

There are numerous competitors fighting for market share in the knife industry. The strategies of the dominant players include product innovation, new marketing initiatives, and diversification of the distribution channels. One of the largest key players in the industry is Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). The company produces utility knives, pocket knives, replacement blades, snap-off knives, safety knives, and specialized knives made for a variety of cutting tasks.

With annual revenue amounting to $15.8 billion in 2023, Stanley Black & Decker's (NYSE:SWK) objective is to achieve free cash flow between the range of $0.6 billion to $0.8 billion in 2024. Additionally, on December 15, 2023, Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) disclosed that it had finalized an agreement to divest STANLEY Infrastructure, its attachment and hand-held hydraulic tools business, to Epiroc AB for a cash sum of $760 million.

Here’s what Appleseed Fund said about Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) in its Q1 2023 investor letter:

“During the most recent quarter, Appleseed Fund added three new equity holdings: Medtronic (MDT), Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK), and Synovus Financial (SNV). Stanley Black & Decker is the world’s largest tool manufacturer. It produces power tools, hand tools, storage, digital tool solutions, lifestyle products, outdoor products, engineered fasteners, and other industrial equipment. 2022 was quite a forgettable year for the Company with its stock price falling by roughly 60%. Due to supply chain issues, bloated inventories, inflationary pressures, and weaker demand, the Company badly missed its original 2022 guidance. With recessionary fears, waning earnings momentum, a more elevated leverage profile, and reliance on the U.S. construction market, it is of no surprise how poorly the stock price behaved last year. In our view, the sell-off has been excessive with the stock price trading near March 2020 pandemic lows and at levels otherwise not seen since early 2014. We view the stock at washed-out levels with a favorable profile going forward.”

Another key industry player in the knives market is Victorinox. The company manufactures all its knives near its headquarters in Ibach, Switzerland. Known for their durability and reliability, Victorinox knives are used by both professional chefs and home cooks. The company uses high-carbon steel in its blades, ensuring long-lasting sharpness. On January 15th, Victorinox revealed its 10th Alox Limited Edition pocketknife, available exclusively throughout 2024 or until the stock has finished. In addition to Victorinox, companies like Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) and Lifetime Brands Inc (NASDAQ:LCUT) are also among popular cutlery stocks.

With this context in mind, let's take a look at the 12 highest quality knives for 2024.

12 Highest Quality Knives for 2024

Pixabay / Public Domain

Our Methodology

We have used a consensus methodology to shortlist the 12 highest quality knives for 2024. We referred to a number of reputable sources such as Wirecutter, the Telegraph, Forbes, Knifeinformer, and GearJunkie to shortlist these knives. Each knife was assigned a score based on its ranking and frequency of appearance across multiple sources. The highest quality knives for 2024 have been ranked in ascending order of their scores.

Please note that our list is based on general consensus and comprises various types; from chef's knives to pocket knives.

12 Highest Quality Knives for 2024

12. Hedley & Bennett Chef’s Knife

Score: 1

Hedley & Bennett’s chef's knife is known for providing durability and precision. With a blade length of 8 inches and a total length of 12.8 inches, it offers a good balance between maneuverability and functionality. Furthermore, the knife weighs only 0.4 lbs. and offers a lightweight feel in hand. The blade has a Rockwell Hardness of 60 +/- tolerance and has been crafted from three-layer Japanese Steel with an AUS10 core and SUS1A-1 outer layers. The grind and edge, set at 50/50 and angled at 11.5 degrees per side, take cutting performance and precision to a higher level.

11. Shun Hikari Chef’s Knife

Score: 2

Named the Kitchen Knife of the Year in 2016, the Shun Hikari chef’s knife is handcrafted in Japan. The knife features dual-core stainless steel blades on each side with 71 micro-layers of high-carbon stainless steel. Its cutting edges are hand-sharpened to a 16-degree angle for easy maintenance. The knife’s handle is made of birch PakkaWood, which is resistant to moisture and bacteria.

10. Global Classic Chef’s Knife

Score: 2

The Global Classic Chef's Knife has been positively reviewed by many users. The knife is suggested to be a must-have in every kitchen as it serves multiple purposes, including mincing, cutting, chopping, slicing, and prep work. The knife’s unique convex edge, which is made from a single piece of steel, guarantees a smooth cutting experience. Its accuracy is increased by hollow handles that are filled with sand for the ideal weight and balance. The blade is made of CROMOVA 18, a superior combination of chromium, molybdenum, and vanadium stainless steel that is subjected to ice tempering and hardening to Rockwell C56–C58 degrees. This process prolongs the life of the blade's razor-sharp edge beyond what is typically seen in steel.

9. Gerber Paraframe Mini

Score: 2

The Gerber Paraframe Mini features a plain edge blade, clip point blade, nail nick, pocket clip, and a frame lock handle design that ensures durability. Due to its lightweight construction and compact design, the knife fits securely in your pocket. Some of its features include a 2.2" blade length, 5.25" overall length, and a weight of 1.6 oz. Gerber Paraframe Mini is at the ninth position on our list of the 12 highest quality knives for 2024.

8. SOG Twitch 2

Score: 3

The SOG Twitch 2 is a 2.65-inch AUS-8 stainless steel knife that serves as a good tool for various purposes. With a closed length of 3.55 inches, it provides decent functionality. Utilizing SOG Assisted Tech (S.A.T.), SOG Twitch 2 is ideal for camping and outdoor activities. It also has an assisted opening knife system for convenient one-handed use. The folding knife's kick mechanism makes it easy to open with minimal pressure, resulting in quick access to the knife.

7. CRKT Squid

Score: 3

The CRKT Squid knife is extremely easy to open due to its assisted opening flipper mechanism. The IKBS ball-bearing pivot results in a smooth blade deployment for easy functionality. Made from D2 blade steel, the CRKT Squid knife offers edge retention and sharpness, leading to good overall performance. Furthermore, the knife’s G10 handle provides a good grip in many conditions, resulting in safe and comfortable handling. With a frame lock featuring a thick lock bar, the knife ensures security, durability, and reliability in many situations.

6. Gerber Fastball

Score: 3

The Gerber Fastball is made from high-carbon S30V steel and has machined aluminum handles. It is known for its durability and high-quality construction. As an everyday carry knife, the Gerber fastball offers manual finger flipper deployment, resulting in safe and secure handling. With its single liner for an off-center 3-inch blade and its small and lightweight design, the Gerber Fastball makes a useful pocket knife.

Some of the popular companies operating in the cutlery and knife industry include Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM), Lifetime Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT), and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK). These companies cater to diverse consumer preferences by offering a range of knife options.

