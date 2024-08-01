11 Best Items To Sell Online in the Fall

PhotoAttractive / Getty Images/iStockphoto

The first official day of fall is September 22 this year. So, if you’re planning to make money by selling fall-themed items online, now is the time to gather your merchandise so you’ll have plenty of time to price and manage your inventory.

Read Next: 4 Ways the Middle Class Can Make an Extra $500 a Week From Home

For You: 6 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money (That Actually Work)

If you’re stumped for what to sell during the upcoming season of falling leaves and cooler temperatures, here are 11 great suggestions. You can also check out the best items to sell online at the end of summer.

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

Back-to-School Supplies

Fall is the perfect time to sell back-to-school supplies, but you may want to start earlier than the first official day of fall. Most students return to school between August 7 and 18, according to data from Pew Research. That means students will be searching for their school supplies before then. Of course, additional or alternative supplies may be needed, so you can expect to make sales even in autumn.

Seasonal Clothing and Accessories

Temperatures start to drop in the fall and people will be looking for seasonal clothing and accessories, such as sweaters, sweatshirts, jackets, fleece leggings, warmer pajamas and flannel shirts. You may also be able to capitalize on the desire people in your local market have for school spirit-themed apparel, such as hats, T-shirts and sweatshirts. Fall accessories like gloves, beanies, hats and scarves are also big sellers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Find Out: How To Earn $750 a Week in Passive Income

Seasonal Footwear

Seasonal footwear is another good option to sell online during the fall. Consider waterproof footwear, such as rain boots or hiking boots. Other fall footwear includes chunky boots, loafers, knee-high boots, ankle boots and shoe options that are lined with faux fur or fleece.

Holiday Decorations and Accessories

Fall has a couple of holidays that people tend to celebrate with decorations: Halloween and Thanksgiving. For Halloween, think about selling inflatable yard decorations, strings of orange or purple lights, fake tombstones or pumpkin-carving kits. Halloween-themed disposable tablecloths, plates, napkins and cups could also be good sellers.

Story continues

For Thanksgiving, consider selling Thanksgiving-themed centerpieces, such as turkeys, pumpkins, squirrels, nuts or leaves. You could also sell tablecloths, placemats, cloth napkins and napkin rings in autumnal shades such as gold, rust, dark brown or orange.

Halloween Costumes

Halloween costumes for both kids and adults are big sellers in the fall. Like school supplies, you’ll want to start selling costumes way before Oct. 31 because many people shop early. You can limit yourself to selling prepackaged costumes, but you could also sell some accessories to maximize your profits. Accessories can include makeup, hats, wigs, masks, fake knives, fake swords and capes.

Crafting and Scrapbooking Supplies

Fall-themed events make it a perfect time for crafting and scrapbooking, and people will be looking for these types of supplies. Offer items such as autumn-themed scrapbooking paper, stickers, stamps and other embellishments. Pre-made craft kits for holiday decorations, wreaths and DIY Halloween or Thanksgiving projects could also be a good choice.

Kitchen Tools and Appliances

During the holidays, people tend to cook and bake more at home, meaning kitchen tools and appliances could be good sellers. Consider items like slow cookers, baking sheets, pie pans and cookie cutters in fall shapes like leaves and pumpkins. Stand mixers, food processors and air fryers are other options. You could also sell seasonal kitchen accessories like oven mitts, aprons and dish towels in autumnal colors and patterns.

Scented Candles and Wax Melts

Scented candles and wax melts are always popular in the fall with their cozy, seasonal scents. Consider selling candles and wax melts in fall fragrances, such as pumpkin spice, apple cinnamon and warm cashmere. Regarding candles, offer a variety of sizes — from small votives to large jars — to appeal to different customer preferences. Additionally, you may want to include fall-themed candle holders and wax warmers in your inventory.

Coffee, Tea and Other Beverages

Fall is the perfect time to sell coffee, tea and other warm beverages. You’ll just need to decide if you’re going to sell coffee beans, ground coffee, tea bags or tea leaves. Fall-flavored drinks include pumpkin spice coffee, chai tea or hot apple cider. Additionally, you could sell gourmet hot chocolate mixes or flavored syrups for coffee, such as salted caramel, pumpkin and brown sugar cinnamon.

Mugs and Tumblers

Mugs and tumblers are also popular fall items because people enjoy sipping warm beverages at home or taking them on the go. Offer a variety of designs, from classic autumn themes, like leaves and pumpkins, to trendier designs that feature popular fall phrases. You can even offer personalization if you have the means to do so.

Fleece Blankets

Warm and cozy fleece blankets are a great online item to sell during the fall. Stock blankets in a range of fall colors and patterns, such as plaid, leaves, and pumpkins. For extra selling power, mix in some Halloween-themed blankets. Think about selling both lightweight and heavier blankets, like sherpa-lined options, to appeal to different buyers. For added appeal, you may want to offer personalized fleece blankets.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 11 Best Items To Sell Online in the Fall