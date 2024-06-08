10 Travel Destinations in the US That Are Just Like Europe but Way Cheaper

©Shutterstock.com

Many Americans dream of living in European cities such as Paris, Rome or Barcelona, or perhaps in a quaint villa in Burgundy, Tuscany or the English countryside.

Many cities and towns in Europe project idyllic images as safe places full of culture and with excellent transportation systems. To at least some degree, these visions are true.

But traveling to Europe can be a hassle. In addition to enduring the long flights, it can be expensive to visit places in Europe — from the cost of the flights to hotels, transport, food and so on. Plus, it can be hard for some tourists to adapt to the conventions of European cities and towns. But the good news is that there are plenty of travel destinations in the U.S. that have similar characteristics to Europe but that are way cheaper.

Of course, no city is cheaper than another in every way, and there will always be some expenses that cost more in one city than another. For purposes of this study, prices were culled from a variety of sources, ranging from Numbeo and Statista to Budget Your Trip and various general and local transportation/accommodation pricing services. All prices are as of May 31, 2024.

For the most part, prices in the comparison cities were higher for some things but lower for others. However, overall the European destinations always ended up costing significantly more if for no other reason than the cost of flying.

With this in mind, here’s a look at some interesting American-European city pairs.

Gian Lorenzo Ferretti Photograph / Getty Images

Minneapolis / Berlin

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles : from $158 / from $969

Round-trip flight from New York: from $178 / from $761

Average hotel price: $137 / $171

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $77 / $76

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2.50 / $3.81

Minnesota in general has a high concentration of those with German or Scandinavian heritage, and Minneapolis is no exception. Many visitors liken Minneapolis to towns like Rotterdam or even Berlin, with a liberal sensibility and a healthy lifestyle filled with abundant outdoor recreational activities.

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Los Angeles / London

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: N/A / from $78

Round-trip flight from New York: from $242 / from $620

Average hotel price: $169 / $180

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $120 / $102

One-way ticket (local transportation): $1.75 / $3.58

Let’s face it: There’s no city in the world quite like Los Angeles. But it shares a lot of its personality and style with London. Both are big, international cities with plenty of culinary and cultural opportunities and fascinating architecture. Both are also global financial hubs that offer world-class entertainment.

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Boston / Dublin

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $267 / from $838

Round-trip flight from New York: from $107 / from $627

Average hotel price: $233 / $228

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $100 / $97

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2.40 / $2.18

Boston’s strong Irish heritage reminds many visitors of Dublin. Both have fascinating architecture and world-class universities to go with their extremely lively pub districts and famous breweries. Both cities can also be extremely walkable, when the weather is right! Costs are fairly similar, but getting to Dublin can make it a much more expensive trip than visiting Boston.

Daniel Hanscom / Getty Images

Newport, Rhode Island / Blois, France

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $353 / from $708

Round-trip flight from New York: from $176 / from $646

Average hotel price: $112 / $149

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $80 / N/A

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2 / $1.36

The opulent Gilded Age mansions of Newport are a real treat for visitors, and they carry a sense of the wealth of Old Europe to boot. Cities in the Loire Valley of France like Blois are a comparable option for Newport, but they are far less accessible and can be much more expensive than the domestic version.

©Shutterstock.com

Washington, D.C. / Paris

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $195 / from $708

Round-trip flight from New York: from $183 / from $646

Average hotel price: $178 / $203

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $100 / $76

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2.50 / $2.34

The very layout of Washington, D.C., was designed by a Frenchman, Pierre Charles L’Enfant, so it’s no surprise that the two cities are similar. They’re both split by a major river, they have major landmarks centering large green spaces, they’re famous for their world-class museums and they each have grand gothic cathedrals. They’re also both the capitals of their respective countries. Costs are fairly equivalent, but airfare torpedoes the thought that heading to Paris will save you any money over D.C.

Eloi_Omella / iStock.com

San Francisco / Barcelona & Lisbon

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $105 / from $883

Round-trip flight from New York : from $306 / from $766

Average hotel price: $170 / $204 and $263

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $100 / $65 and $54

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2.60 / $2.72 and $2.18

In the late 1800s, San Francisco was known as “The Paris of the West,” but it’s actually closer in personality and geography to some of the great port cities of Europe like Barcelona or Lisbon. All three of those cities have a wealth of varying neighborhoods, vibrant energy and a coastal Mediterranean climate. San Francisco’s famous cable cars are also reminiscent of Lisbon’s excellent tram system.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Philadelphia / Glasgow, Scotland

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $247 / from $937

Round-trip flight from New York: from $170 / from $740

Average hotel price: $151 / $149

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $75 / $77

One-way ticket (local transportation): $2.50 / $3.32

Philadelphia was considered so similar to Glasgow that the filmmakers behind the movie “World War Z” used it as a substitute when filming. Both cities are laid out according to a grid system, are filled with arts and culture and boast great Art Deco architecture.

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

New Orleans / Vienna

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $185 / from $931

Round-trip flight from New York: from $199 / from $768

Average hotel price: $132 / $215

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $100 / $76

One-way ticket (local transportation): $1.50 / $2.61

New Orleans has been called the most European city in America, thanks to its strong French and Spanish influences on everything from its cuisine to its architecture. The city’s historic districts and world-class gastronomy make it a top-tier destination for Americans and foreigners alike.

Bill Perry / Shutterstock.com

Santa Barbara, California / Nice, France

Roundtrip flight from Los Angeles: from $279 / from $896

Roundtrip flight from New York: from $242 / from $812

Average hotel price: $253 / $327

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $85 / $76

One-way ticket (local transportation): $1.75 / $1.85

Beautiful Santa Barbara has long been compared with the French Riviera, thanks to its seaside setting, cultural riches and high quality of life. While parts of Santa Barbara can be quite expensive, for a tourist, costs can be much less than the ritzy standards of cities like Nice.

HaizhanZheng / iStock.com

Solvang, California / Copenhagen, Denmark

Round-trip flight from Los Angeles: from $279 / from $972

Round-trip flight from New York: from $242 / from $765

Average hotel price: $141 / $238

Cost of a mid-range restaurant meal for 2: $90 / $117

One-way ticket (local transportation): $1.50 / $3.50

When you arrive in Solvang, you might think you’ve been immediately transported to Scandinavia. The city was founded in 1911 by a group of Danish Americans attempting to preserve the culture of Denmark, so it only makes sense that Solvang has that strong influence attached to it.

