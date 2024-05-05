10 Things You Should Always Buy at Trader Joe’s

ablokhin / Getty Images

At Trader Joe’s, you might not find a lot of national brands lining the aisles. However, the tradeoff is generally low or competitive prices on high-quality household goods and groceries. Most stores also have a good variety of items to choose from, so chances are you’ll find something that suits your needs — or palate — whenever you go.

But with so many options, it can be hard to decide what makes it into your shopping cart and what doesn’t. Here are some of the top items you should always get at Trader Joe’s, according to GOBankingRates’ research and consumer shopping experts.

Chipotle Veggie Quesadillas

Price: $3.69

“For any vegetarians out there, and even if you aren’t, Trader Joe’s chipotle veggie quesadillas are to die for,” said David Bakke, shopping expert/Trader Joe’s Lover at DollarSanity. “Literally. They’re not homemade but they seem like they are.”

These quesadillas are easy to cook in the microwave, stove or oven. Add some sour cream or guacamole on the side, and you’ve got yourself a meal or two.

They’re also chock full of dietary fiber, calcium and iron, so you know you’re getting your essential nutrients when you eat them.

Paper Towels

Price: $3.99

Trader Joe’s Slim Size Paper Towels are convenient for when you have a spill you need to clean up. Made from recycled materials, these paper towels are effective at taking care of minor messes from cooking or baking.

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Price: $4.99

When it comes to desserts, Trader Joe’s has a lot to offer, including its ice cream sandwiches.

“I can’t do any other ice cream sandwiches now — they just don’t have the same appeal. A box of 4 of these is $4.99 at Trader Joe’s and they’re good-sized sandwiches. They’re always perfectly ready to eat and the ice cream is unlike any other I’ve had in a store-bought ice cream sandwich,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst at DealNews.com.

“If you feel indifferent towards an ice cream sandwich, especially one made with chocolate chip cookies, I firmly believe it’s because you haven’t tried this one yet,” she continued. “They’re a perfect treat after a long day and I always pick up at least one box (usually two) on my trips to the store.”

Tiramisu Tortes

Price: Varies

This layered Italian dessert is delicious and a sweet way to get your caffeine boost. And you can pick it up from Trader Joe’s.

“Tiramisu is a wonderful Italian dessert but a pain to make,” Bakke said. “Pick this up at Trader Joe’s and impress your friends. The quality is amazing.”

Castile Hand Soap

Price: $5.99

Trader Joe’s has brought back its castile soap, now at an affordable price, which is great news for any avid shoppers who missed it while it was gone. Peppermint-scented with moisturizing oils, this multipurpose soap is gentle and safe on even sensitive skin. You can use it to wash your hands, body, hair or surfaces.

French Onion Mac & Cheese

Price: $4.99

If you’re looking for something savory, creamy and delicious, pick up a box of French Onion Macaroni & Cheese.

“French Onion soup and mac and cheese combined? Sign me up,” Bakke said. “This item is amazingly flavorful. Will leave you wanting for more.”

It’s also easy to make. All you need to do is heat it up and you’ve got yourself a ready-to-eat meal for one.

Frozen Hashbrowns

Price: $2.79

Trader Joe’s hashbrowns are another of those heat-and-eat meals that you should have in your kitchen.

“These are conveniently in patty form so they’re easy to throw in an air fryer or pan to cook up quickly for a hot breakfast. But even better, their shape is perfectly suited for using as layers for breakfast bakes with eggs, veggies, and cheese, too,” Ramhold said. “Each package has 10 patties in them and are priced at $2.79.”

Trader Joe’s Platinum Reserve Brut Sparkling Wine

Price: $14.99

Trader Joe’s Platinum Reserve label offers a crisp, fruity taste and pairs well with light desserts or meals. It’s also sold at a fraction of the price of other top wines.

Seasonal Bouquet

Price: $9.99

Whether you’re shopping for someone special, or you just want to brighten up your home, it’s hard to go wrong with seasonal bouquets. Trader Joe’s is known for its plant and flowers section, and it’s not hard to see why.

These bouquets are colorful, fragrant and relatively inexpensive. They’re also beautifully arranged, which is why they make for a great gift to a loved one or yourself.

Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait

Price: $3.49

Who can say no to a rich dessert like the Chocolate Chip Pain Au Lait, especially when it’s so cheap?

“I tried these first because a friend recommended them to me, but now I buy them solely at Trader Joe’s because I’ve only seen something similar one other place and I was skeptical about the quality of it,” Ramhold said.

Each bag contains eight rolls, making the per-unit cost very reasonable.

“They are perfect for quick breakfast treats or even an afternoon pick-me-up with a cup of coffee or tea,” Ramhold said. “Beware that they’re highly addictive, though; try to have someone to share with lest you eat the whole bag by yourself.”

