10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

Although Americans have gotten some relief from high inflation, many still struggle to cover their bills. Even if you have a budget, you might find that your bank account is always getting drained by the end of the month.

Unnecessary expenses and poor spending habits often play a role. To spend less and have more for goals, watch out for these 10 expenses that are likely to drain your checking account.

Unnecessary Groceries

Unless you carefully plan your meals and shopping list, you can easily buy more food than necessary or pick up several new things to try. Along with leaving you with less money, buying unnecessary groceries can later lead to throwing away expired or unliked items.

Control your spending by shopping with your list, seeking deals, using coupons, considering generics and eating before your trip.

Fake Emergencies

True emergencies — such as illnesses, vehicle breakdowns or home repairs — can justify spending extra cash from your account.

However, you might mistakenly identify other expenses as emergencies, such as replacing your broken TV or attending a last-minute entertainment event. It’s better to put aside money for such expenses beforehand rather than risk your financial stability.

Restaurant Trips

Budgeting for occasionally eating out is fine, but you can drain your checking account funds if you do this too much. It can also be a big waste of money when dining out keeps you from using the groceries you already bought.

Instead, cut back on coffee shop and restaurant trips and plan your meals for less wasted money and stress.

Costly Vacation Plans

Vacations are much needed breaks from the day-to-day, but they can also wind up being pretty expensive. Travel costs can drain your checking account if you’re not planning trips wisely and saving for months before the trip.

Consider cheaper options such as staycations, road trips and free attractions to reduce costs. If you do need to fly or book a hotel, compare prices for different providers and dates, try to avoid busy seasons and skip the luxury upgrades.

Expensive Plans and Subscriptions

Whether it’s your cable, internet or cell phone plan, premium packages can drain your wallet. Plus, you might pay monthly for a gym membership, various streaming and app subscriptions and online service plans.

Review these expenses and think about downgrading packages, canceling unnecessary subscriptions and looking for free alternatives. For example, workout at the park or borrow media from the library.

