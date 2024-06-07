10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Lumigraphics / Getty Images

Purchasing a home has been especially difficult for first-time buyers in recent years thanks to rising prices, increasing mortgage rates and a lack of inventory. Although 2024 is anticipated to still be a challenging year, there are some great opportunities for first-time buyers, especially those with some flexibility on location.

To find the best markets for first-time homebuyers, Realtor.com analyzed 2,738 cities across a number of factors including affordability, the share of 25- to 34-year-olds in the local population, availability of homes for sale, job opportunities, average commute time to work, amenities, and forecasted metro home sales and home price growth in 2024. Based on the analysis, these are the top 10 markets for first-time homebuyers in 2024.

10. Riviera Beach, Maryland

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 10.9%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 59.3

Median listing price: $264,079

Price-to-income ratio: 2.7

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 33

Pictured: Baltimore

9. Mattydale, New York

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.4%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 31.6

Median listing price: $138,450

Price-to-income ratio: 2.0

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 20

Pictured: Syracuse, New York

8. Moore, Oklahoma

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 9.7%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 43.6

Median listing price: $231,475

Price-to-income ratio: 3.2

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 26

Pictured: Oklahoma City

7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 9.5%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 33.1

Median listing price: $260,000

Price-to-income ratio: 4.3

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

6. Cheektowaga, New York

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.2%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 26.6

Median listing price: $199,000

Price-to-income ratio: 3.1

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

Pictured: Buffalo, New York

5. Council Bluffs, Iowa

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 6.4%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 37.6

Median listing price: $200,000

Price-to-income ratio: 3.0

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

4. Newington, Connecticut

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 6.6%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 37.8

Median listing price: $290,294

Price-to-income ratio: 3.4

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 23

Pictured: Hartford, Connecticut

3. Winterset, Iowa

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.3%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 47.8

Median listing price: $269,400

Price-to-income ratio: 4.0

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 23

2. Benton, Arkansas

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.6%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 50.2

Median listing price: $197,500

Price-to-income ratio: 3.0

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 25

Pictured: Bentonville, Arkansas

1. Irondequoit, New York

Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 8.2%

Inventory per 1,000 households: 34.1

Median listing price: $187,000

Price-to-income ratio: 2.5

Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 22

Pictured: Rochester, New York

All data is sourced from Realtor.com’s Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2024.

