Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,007.00
    -222.10 (-1.00%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,346.99
    -5.97 (-0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    38,798.99
    -87.18 (-0.22%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7265
    -0.0051 (-0.69%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    75.38
    -0.17 (-0.23%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    95,469.38
    -2,011.05 (-2.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,485.93
    +7.23 (+0.51%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,311.10
    -79.80 (-3.34%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,026.55
    -22.89 (-1.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4300
    +0.1490 (+3.48%)
     

  • NASDAQ

    17,133.12
    -40.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.22
    -0.36 (-2.86%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,245.37
    -39.97 (-0.48%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,683.93
    -19.58 (-0.05%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6723
    +0.0009 (+0.13%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

U.S. STOCKS DIP ON UNEXPECTED JOBS STRENGTH BUT NOTCH WEEKLY WINS

GameStop sinks 40% as 'Roaring Kitty' livestream fails to revive stock

10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024

Gabrielle Olya
·4 min read
Lumigraphics / Getty Images
Lumigraphics / Getty Images

Purchasing a home has been especially difficult for first-time buyers in recent years thanks to rising prices, increasing mortgage rates and a lack of inventory. Although 2024 is anticipated to still be a challenging year, there are some great opportunities for first-time buyers, especially those with some flexibility on location.

Check Out: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’

Try This: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

To find the best markets for first-time homebuyers, Realtor.com analyzed 2,738 cities across a number of factors including affordability, the share of 25- to 34-year-olds in the local population, availability of homes for sale, job opportunities, average commute time to work, amenities, and forecasted metro home sales and home price growth in 2024. Based on the analysis, these are the top 10 markets for first-time homebuyers in 2024.

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

10. Riviera Beach, Maryland

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 10.9%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 59.3

  • Median listing price: $264,079

  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.7

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 33

ADVERTISEMENT

Pictured: Baltimore

Expert Advice: Barbara Corcoran: 3 Cities To Invest in Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket

Be Aware: 10 Dangerous Cities You Shouldn’t Buy a Home in No Matter the Price

Wealthy people know the best money secrets. Learn how to copy them.

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Mattydale, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.4%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 31.6

  • Median listing price: $138,450

  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.0

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 20

Pictured: Syracuse, New York

Learn More: 5 Midwest Cities Where You Can Buy Luxury Homes For $100,000 or Less

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

8. Moore, Oklahoma

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 9.7%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 43.6

  • Median listing price: $231,475

  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.2

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 26

Pictured: Oklahoma City

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

7. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 9.5%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 33.1

  • Median listing price: $260,000

  • Price-to-income ratio: 4.3

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Cheektowaga, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.2%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 26.6

  • Median listing price: $199,000

  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.1

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

Pictured: Buffalo, New York

Find Out: I’m a Real Estate Investor: 10 Places I Would Never Buy Property

John_Brueske / Getty Images/iStockphoto
John_Brueske / Getty Images/iStockphoto

5. Council Bluffs, Iowa

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 6.4%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 37.6

  • Median listing price: $200,000

  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.0

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 21

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Newington, Connecticut

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 6.6%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 37.8

  • Median listing price: $290,294

  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.4

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 23

Pictured: Hartford, Connecticut

cnicbc / Getty Images
cnicbc / Getty Images

3. Winterset, Iowa

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.3%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 47.8

  • Median listing price: $269,400

  • Price-to-income ratio: 4.0

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 23

Be Aware: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

2. Benton, Arkansas

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 7.6%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 50.2

  • Median listing price: $197,500

  • Price-to-income ratio: 3.0

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 25

Pictured: Bentonville, Arkansas

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

1. Irondequoit, New York

  • Forecasted 25- to 34-year-old population share: 8.2%

  • Inventory per 1,000 households: 34.1

  • Median listing price: $187,000

  • Price-to-income ratio: 2.5

  • Forecasted average travel time to work (minutes): 22

Pictured: Rochester, New York

All data is sourced from Realtor.com’s Best Markets for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024 and is accurate as of Jan. 16, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 10 Best Places for First-Time Homebuyers in 2024