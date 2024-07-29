Advertisement
10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House To Rent Out for Passive Income

Gabrielle Olya
·2 min read
David Rigg / Getty Images
David Rigg / Getty Images

Buying a property to use as a short-term rental via sites like Airbnb and VRBO can be a very wise investment — if you choose the right location. Properties near the beach can be particularly lucrative, as many people desire proximity to the water for their seasonal getaways.

Realtor.com has identified the best places to buy a beach home as a rental property by comparing a home’s average annual returns to what you’d have to pay for it — also known as the yield. Based on this analysis, these are the best places to buy a beach property if you’re looking for short-term rental income.

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

1. Pawleys Island, South Carolina

  • Median home price: $497,237

  • Annual revenue potential: $41,995

  • Expected yield: 19.8%

©Airbnb
©Airbnb

2. Michigan East Coast, Michigan

  • Median home price: $208,513

  • Annual revenue potential: $20,265

  • Expected yield: 16.7%

David Langford/AP/Shutterstock / David Langford/AP/Shutterstock
David Langford/AP/Shutterstock / David Langford/AP/Shutterstock

3. Cape San Blas, Florida

  • Median home price: $798,807

  • Annual revenue potential: $64,264

  • Expected yield: 12.8%

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com
Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

4. Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi

  • Median home price: $303,930

  • Annual revenue potential: $23,646

  • Expected yield: 12.4%

Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images
Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

5. Wilmington, Delaware

  • Median home price: $614,856

  • Annual revenue potential: $35,361

  • Expected yield: 11.2%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto
peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Lincoln City/Newport, Oregon

  • Median home price: $597,379

  • Annual revenue potential: $43,241

  • Expected yield: 11.10%

JeffGoulden / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JeffGoulden / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Grays Harbor, Washington

  • Median home price: $421,627

  • Annual revenue potential: $29,331

  • Expected yield: 11%

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

8. Outer Banks, North Carolina

  • Median home price: $705,939

  • Annual revenue potential: $34,237

  • Expected yield: 10.5%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Corpus Christi, Texas

  • Median home price: $541,169

  • Annual revenue potential: $27,154

  • Expected yield: 10.4%

light rapture photos / Shutterstock.com
light rapture photos / Shutterstock.com

10. Gulf Shores, Alabama

  • Median home price: $615,535

  • Annual revenue potential: $112,281

  • Expected yield: 10.3%

Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of June 23, 2024.

