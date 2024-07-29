10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House To Rent Out for Passive Income
Buying a property to use as a short-term rental via sites like Airbnb and VRBO can be a very wise investment — if you choose the right location. Properties near the beach can be particularly lucrative, as many people desire proximity to the water for their seasonal getaways.
Realtor.com has identified the best places to buy a beach home as a rental property by comparing a home’s average annual returns to what you’d have to pay for it — also known as the yield. Based on this analysis, these are the best places to buy a beach property if you’re looking for short-term rental income.
1. Pawleys Island, South Carolina
Median home price: $497,237
Annual revenue potential: $41,995
Expected yield: 19.8%
2. Michigan East Coast, Michigan
Median home price: $208,513
Annual revenue potential: $20,265
Expected yield: 16.7%
3. Cape San Blas, Florida
Median home price: $798,807
Annual revenue potential: $64,264
Expected yield: 12.8%
4. Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi
Median home price: $303,930
Annual revenue potential: $23,646
Expected yield: 12.4%
5. Wilmington, Delaware
Median home price: $614,856
Annual revenue potential: $35,361
Expected yield: 11.2%
6. Lincoln City/Newport, Oregon
Median home price: $597,379
Annual revenue potential: $43,241
Expected yield: 11.10%
7. Grays Harbor, Washington
Median home price: $421,627
Annual revenue potential: $29,331
Expected yield: 11%
8. Outer Banks, North Carolina
Median home price: $705,939
Annual revenue potential: $34,237
Expected yield: 10.5%
9. Corpus Christi, Texas
Median home price: $541,169
Annual revenue potential: $27,154
Expected yield: 10.4%
10. Gulf Shores, Alabama
Median home price: $615,535
Annual revenue potential: $112,281
Expected yield: 10.3%
Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of June 23, 2024.
