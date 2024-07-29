10 Best Places To Buy a Beach House To Rent Out for Passive Income

David Rigg / Getty Images

Buying a property to use as a short-term rental via sites like Airbnb and VRBO can be a very wise investment — if you choose the right location. Properties near the beach can be particularly lucrative, as many people desire proximity to the water for their seasonal getaways.

Realtor.com has identified the best places to buy a beach home as a rental property by comparing a home’s average annual returns to what you’d have to pay for it — also known as the yield. Based on this analysis, these are the best places to buy a beach property if you’re looking for short-term rental income.

©Shutterstock.com

1. Pawleys Island, South Carolina

Median home price: $497,237

Annual revenue potential: $41,995

Expected yield: 19.8%

©Airbnb

2. Michigan East Coast, Michigan

Median home price: $208,513

Annual revenue potential: $20,265

Expected yield: 16.7%

David Langford/AP/Shutterstock / David Langford/AP/Shutterstock

3. Cape San Blas, Florida

Median home price: $798,807

Annual revenue potential: $64,264

Expected yield: 12.8%

Rob Hainer / Shutterstock.com

4. Gulfport and Biloxi, Mississippi

Median home price: $303,930

Annual revenue potential: $23,646

Expected yield: 12.4%

Denis Tangney Jr / Getty Images

5. Wilmington, Delaware

Median home price: $614,856

Annual revenue potential: $35,361

Expected yield: 11.2%

peeterv / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Lincoln City/Newport, Oregon

Median home price: $597,379

Annual revenue potential: $43,241

Expected yield: 11.10%

JeffGoulden / Getty Images/iStockphoto

7. Grays Harbor, Washington

Median home price: $421,627

Annual revenue potential: $29,331

Expected yield: 11%

©iStock.com

8. Outer Banks, North Carolina

Median home price: $705,939

Annual revenue potential: $34,237

Expected yield: 10.5%

RoschetzkyIstockPhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Corpus Christi, Texas

Median home price: $541,169

Annual revenue potential: $27,154

Expected yield: 10.4%

light rapture photos / Shutterstock.com

10. Gulf Shores, Alabama

Median home price: $615,535

Annual revenue potential: $112,281

Expected yield: 10.3%

Data is sourced from Realtor.com and is accurate as of June 23, 2024.

