10 Affordable Places To Retire in the Desert

The desert has long been a popular destination for retirees. The weather is warm but has plenty of mild climates scattered across the U.S. southwest and beyond. Of course, deserts can provide some of the lushest natural scenery and outdoor activities for people looking to make the most of their post-work years.

While the favorable climate and natural beauty are a big part of the appeal of retiring in these desert towns, there are also factors like affordability, cost of living, accessibility and how each state handles different types of retirement income. Taking all this into consideration, here’s a look at some of the best places to retire in the desert.

Elko, Nevada

In the small Nevada town of Elko, population 20,513, the total monthly cost of living is $3,889, with a significant chunk of that going to mortgage, which is around $2,035 per month.

Tucson, Arizona

A town well-known for appealing to retirees, 15.2% of the population in Tucson is age 65 or older. Average monthly cost of living here comes in around $3,698 per month, though median household income is on the lower side, around $52,049 per year. Being in Arizona also means there’s no inheritance or state income tax. While the weather is known to get incredibly hot, the lack of humidity (and its many amenities) helps explain why retirees make up a significant portion of the population.

Marfa, Texas

Marfa, Texas, is considered one of “America’s last frontiers” due to its wide open spaces and desert beauty that has drawn movie makers and retirees. In fact, it’s so attractive to retirees that a whopping 36.4% of the population is age 65 or older. Perhaps it’s also drawing in retirees because of its low cost of living. Total monthly cost of living averages $3,653 here. You better have your own income sources, however, as the average median household income is only $30,669 per year.

Albuquerque, New Mexico

While Bugs Bunny famously said he should have taken that left turn in Albuquerque, many wise retirees did just that, as 16.6% of the population is age 65 or older. Total monthly cost of living in this sprawling desert metropolis comes in around $3,596.

Rock Springs, Wyoming

The town of Rock Springs, Wyoming, considers itself a welcoming community, which might be why it’s known as “the City of 56 Nationalities,” according to the city’s website. Retirees have certainly taken note, and it doesn’t hurt that it also has a low cost of living, with total monthly expenses coming in around $3,565.

John Day, Oregon

If you think of only forests when you think of Oregon, you’re forgetting the portion that is largely high desert. John Day is a tiny town in Eastern Oregon (named after a hunter who worked for the Pacific Fur Company), with a population of around 1,500. Yet 21.1% of those folks are age 65 or older. You can enjoy a quiet, rural life here for just $3,239 per month.

Bisbee, Arizona

Bisbee is a picturesque town located 90 miles southeast of Tucson, in the Mule Mountains. Not only is it a lovely and small place to retire, with a population of fewer than 5,000, a significant percentage of the population — 37.7% — is age 65 or older. Total monthly cost of living comes in around $3,083.

El Paso, Texas

One of the most affordable cities in Texas is also one of the best cities to retire. Located along the Rio Grande and just across from Ciudad Juarez in Mexico, El Paso’s stunning natural beauty is celebrated. Though it’s the biggest city on this list, at over 670,000, people flock to the city because its total monthly cost of living is just under $3,000 and it has a high livability score of 81.

Silver City, New Mexico

This vibrant town in Southwest New Mexico has been dubbed “The City of Unconditional Love” by its mayor. It certainly embraces the 22% of residents who are age 65 and older. With a high livability score of 76 and a low monthly cost of living at $2,897, what’s not to love?

Amarillo, Texas

Amarillo sits along historic Route 66, and offers a unique blend of all the things that draw people to Texas, from history and cowboy culture to city life and desert beauty. It’s the cheapest city on this list, with total monthly cost of living coming in around $2,837. Retirees can’t go wrong settling here.

Christian Long contributed to the reporting for this article.

