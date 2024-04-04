Advertisement
Canada markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,112.46
    +37.36 (+0.17%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,211.49
    +5.68 (+0.11%)
     

  • DOW

    39,127.14
    -43.06 (-0.11%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7409
    +0.0015 (+0.21%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    85.38
    -0.05 (-0.06%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,562.62
    +286.23 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,312.30
    -2.70 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,076.20
    +11.16 (+0.54%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3550
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,453.00
    +79.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    14.20
    -0.13 (-0.91%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,968.47
    +31.03 (+0.39%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    39,773.14
    +321.29 (+0.81%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6821
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS TRADE HIGHER AS FAITH IN RATE CUTS PERSISTS INTO Q2

Prices paid in the ISM services index fell to 53.4 last month, the lowest level since March 2020

UPDATE 1-Spotify names Christian Luiga as CFO

Reuters
·1 min read

(Adds details on Luiga's appointment in paragraph 2 and 3)

April 4 (Reuters) - Swedish streaming company Spotify Technology SA on Thursday named Christian Luiga as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Vogel who stepped down from the role in March.

Luiga will join the company in the third quarter of this year from Saab AB, a European defense and security company, where he was deputy chief executive officer and finance chief.

Luiga has a notice period of six months and will stay with Saab until Oct. 3 to ensure a smooth transition, Saab AB said in a statement. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)