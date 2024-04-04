UPDATE 1-Spotify names Christian Luiga as CFO

(Adds details on Luiga's appointment in paragraph 2 and 3)

April 4 (Reuters) - Swedish streaming company Spotify Technology SA on Thursday named Christian Luiga as its chief financial officer, replacing Paul Vogel who stepped down from the role in March.

Luiga will join the company in the third quarter of this year from Saab AB, a European defense and security company, where he was deputy chief executive officer and finance chief.

Luiga has a notice period of six months and will stay with Saab until Oct. 3 to ensure a smooth transition, Saab AB said in a statement. (Reporting by Jaspreet Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)