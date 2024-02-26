UPDATE 1-S&P cuts Brazil's petrochemical firm Braskem to junk

(Adds details of S&P report in paragraphs 2-4 and context in paragraph 3)

SAO PAULO, Feb 26 (Reuters) - S&P on Monday downgraded Brazilian petrochemical producer Braskem's global rating to "BB+" from "BBB-", removing the last investment-grade rating the firm held with the big-three ratings agencies.

"After difficult petrochemical industry conditions in 2023, we believe that the rebound in petrochemical spreads will take longer than previously expected", S&P said in a report.

Braskem did not immediately respond to a request for comment after business hours.

In December, Braskem had already lost its investment-grade by Fitch and was downgraded deep into junk territory by Moody's, amid new damage claims at the time over sinking ground in the city of Maceio.

S&P has a stable outlook for Braskem.