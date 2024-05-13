Advertisement
Canada markets closed

  • S&P/TSX

    22,308.93
    +361.53 (+1.65%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,222.68
    +94.89 (+1.85%)
     

  • DOW

    39,512.84
    +837.14 (+2.16%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7307
    -0.0009 (-0.13%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    77.99
    -0.27 (-0.35%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    83,635.02
    +287.52 (+0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,263.56
    -49.07 (-3.74%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,364.90
    -10.10 (-0.43%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,059.78
    +24.06 (+1.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.5040
    +0.0040 (+0.09%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,257.50
    +2.50 (+0.01%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.55
    -0.94 (-6.97%)
     

  • FTSE

    8,433.76
    +261.61 (+3.20%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    38,256.94
    +27.83 (+0.07%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6783
    -0.0006 (-0.09%)
     

UPDATE 1-OceanaGold Philippines' shares decline in early trades on market debut

Reuters
·1 min read

(Recasts lead, adds price update in paragraph 2, background in paragraph 4-5)

MANILA, May 13 (Reuters) -

Gold miner OceanaGold Philippines Inc's shares fell as much as 6% below their initial public offering (IPO) price in the first 15 minutes of trading on their market debut on Monday.

The shares opened at 13.34 pesos ($0.2314) a touch above their IPO price of 13.33 pesos, but subsequently lost ground.

Toronto-listed miner OceanaGold Corp sold 20% in subsidiary OceanaGold Philippines via an 6.078 billion pesos IPO, the first listing in the Southeast Asian nation this year and the country's first public debut for a mining firm since 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

The gold and copper miner conducted its IPO to comply with a regulatory requirement for its operations in northern Philippines.

OceanaGold's Didipio mine started commercial operations in 2013 and has a mine life of up to 2035. ($1 = 57.64 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by John Mair)