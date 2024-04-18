UPDATE 1-Mexican inflation coming from abroad, not public spending, says finance official

(Updates with additional detail from interview)

By Anthony Esposito

ACAPULCO, Mexico, April 18 (Reuters) - Inflationary pressures in Mexico are mostly being imported from abroad, and are not coming from public spending, Deputy Finance Minister Gabriel Yorio said in an interview at Mexico's annual banking convention on Thursday.

Some pressures, however, are being observed in the services sector, Yorio said.

"We don't agree with the assumption that public spending is generating inflationary dynamics," Yorio said.

Earlier this week, Bank of Mexico deputy governor Jonathan Heath said that expansive fiscal policy in the run-up to general elections was complicating the bank's work in taming inflation this year.

President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's government has looked to finish several flagship projects ahead of presidential elections in June. Ruling party candidate Claudia Sheinbaum is expected to win the vote by a wide margin.

The elections in Mexico are not expected to prompt a "strong correction" of the peso currency, Yorio added.

The peso, one of the world's most-traded currencies, had appreciated to its strongest level in nearly nine years just last week, at 16.2559 pesos per dollar. The Mexican currency has weakened sharply in recent days on growing risk aversion. (Reporting by Anthony Esposito; Editing by Leslie Adler and Kylie Madry)